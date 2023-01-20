For members
Reader Question: How long do I have to work to qualify for a French pension?
If you have worked both in France and in another country, you might be curious at what point you become eligible for a French pension. Here is what you need to know.
Published: 20 January 2023 16:16 CET
Letters form the word "retirement" around numbers in relation to the pension reform sought out by French government (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)
Ask the experts: What foreigners living in France need to know about French pensions
If you have worked in France - even just for a couple of years - you will likely be entitled to a French pension - but figuring out how long you have to work, what you're entitled to and how to claim can be complicated. We asked the experts to explain.
Published: 20 January 2023 16:17 CET
