Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

France to boost defence spending by a third

President Emmanuel Macron on Friday announced plans to increase France's defence budget by a third for the next seven years, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year rattled Europe.

Published: 20 January 2023 13:58 CET
France to boost defence spending by a third
French President Emmanuel Macron reviews French troops during his New Year address to the French Army on January 20, 2023. (Photo by Bob Edme / POOL / AFP)

He said he would ask parliament to approve a new budget of more than €400 billion for 2024-2030, up from €295 billion for the 2019-2025 period.

“After repairing the armies, we are going to transform them,” he told members of the armed forces at the southwestern air base of Mont-de-Marsan.

Macron also said the budget for military intelligence would be increased by 60 percent for the same period, while the country would boost its capacity to respond to cyberattacks.

Paris has boosted defence spending in recent years, but its military capacities have come under scrutiny since Russia in February last year invaded pro-western Ukraine.

France has delivered weapons to Ukraine since the invasion, and has pledged highly-mobile AMX-10 RC light tanks.

The announcement came a day after more than a million people protested in France against a proposed reform to cut pensions deficits.

The pensions plan presented by Macron’s government last week would raise the retirement age for most from 62 — among the lowest in the European Union — to 64 and would increase the years of contributions required for a full pension. 

Calendar: Key dates of French pension strikes

Opinion polls show that around two-thirds of French people oppose raising the retirement age, a move that comes amid a rising cost of living and during recovery from the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

STRIKES

LATEST: French unions announce further strikes after one million join protest

After a successful "first day of mobilisation" in which 1 million people took to the streets, schools closed and trains and city public transport was paralysed, unions have announced a second day of mass strikes in their ongoing battle against pension reform.

Published: 19 January 2023 20:09 CET
LATEST: French unions announce further strikes after one million join protest

Unions announced on Thursday evening that a second day of mass strike action – backed by all eight of France’s union federations – will take place on Tuesday, January 31st. 

“The message is very clear: the government must give up both the retirement age of 64 and the extension of the working life,” said a spokesman for the joint union action.

Full details of which services will be affected by the strikes are yet to be announced, but unions will be hoping for a repeat of Thursday’s action – which saw extremely limited service on trains and on public transport in most of France’s major cities.

Schools across the country were closed as teachers talked out, and other public services were disrupted by the action.

Demos in towns and cities across France saw a turnout of 1.1 million people, according to estimates from the Interior Ministry although unions claimed a higher figure.

‘Pension reform is an insult to the French people’ – more than 1 million people demonstrate

In addition to the January 31st strike, some unions are also talking about “extra actions and initiatives, including strikes around January 23rd” – which is the day the pension reform is presented to the Council of Ministers, the first step on the legislative journey. 

Unions have promised the ‘mother of all battles’ against the pension reform – including raising the pension age from 62 to 64 –  which is due to come before parliament in March.

Some individual unions have already announced extra actions, such as the oil refinery workers who will be holding strikes and blockades at the end of January and beginning of February.

Calendar – French pension strike dates

SHOW COMMENTS