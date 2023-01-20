For members
Ask the experts: What foreigners living in France need to know about French pensions
If you have worked in France - even just for a couple of years - you will likely be entitled to a French pension - but figuring out how long you have to work, what you're entitled to and how to claim can be complicated. We asked the experts to explain.
Published: 20 January 2023 16:17 CET
A man takes part in a demonstration calling for an increase of French pensions, in Nantes, western France. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
EXPLAINED: The website to help you calculate your French pension
Looking to get an idea of what your French pension could look like if you have worked in France as a foreigner? Here is how you can simulate it with this French government website.
Published: 20 January 2023 17:21 CET
