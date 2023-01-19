Read news from:
UPDATE: EU postpones launch of EES border entry system once again

The EU has announced that its EES travel system - which includes taking biometric data from non-EU visitors - will be delayed once again from its planned start date of May 2023.

Published: 19 January 2023 10:40 CET
Photo by ERIC PIERMONT / AFP

Schengen countries are set to tighten up security at the external borders with the introduction of a new digital system (EES) to record the entry and exit of non-EU citizens.

The new system, which will require non-EU travellers to register and have biometric data including fingerprints taken at the border, was due to come into force in May 2023 after already having been pushed back from 2022.

But this week it was announced – perhaps to no-one’s surprise – that the system will not be ready by May. Although a new date has not been set the EU now says it will be launched “by the end of 2023”.

According to the travel site TTGmedia.com which first revealed the delay, the decision was taken at an EU meeting in Tallinn last week.

It was agreed the May 2023 target “was considered no longer achievable due to delays from the contractors”.

Stakeholders, including airports and port authorities on the northern French coast, should continue to prepare for a target launch date “within the end of 2023”.

“In particular, border crossing points should be fully equipped for the use of the Entry/Exit System by the end of the year,” read a summary of the meeting.

A new more detailed timeline for the rollout is expected to be revealed in March.

The Local had previously reported in November how governments across Europe feared the new checks will cause long delays at borders – particularly at the UK-France border, where the boss of the port of Dover predicted “tailbacks throughout Kent”. 

What is the new EES system?

This doesn’t change anything in terms of the visas or documents required for travel, or the rights of travellers, but it does change how the EU’s and Schengen area’s external borders are policed.

It’s essentially a security upgrade, replacing the current system that relies on border guards with stamps with an electronic swipe in/swipe out system that will register more details such as immigration status.

It is for the EU’s external borders, so doesn’t apply if you are travelling between France and Germany for example, but would apply if you enter any EU or Schengen zone country from a non-EU country eg crossing from the UK to France via Channel Tunnel or flying into Germany from the US.

It will apply when entering all EU member states, apart from Cyprus and Ireland, as well as four non-EU countries in the Schengen Area: Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

Travellers will need to scan their passports or other travel document at a self-service kiosk each time they cross an EU external border. It will not apply to foreign residents of EU countries or those with long stay visas.

When non-EU travellers first enter the Schengen/EU area the system will register their name, biometric data, and the date and place of entry and exit. Facial scans and fingerprint data will be retained for three years after initial registration.

The system will digitally track the number of days non-EU citizens spend in the union to ensure people do not overstay the permitted 90 days in any 180-day period in the Schengen area.

Also due to come into effect in 2023 is ETIAS – this will require tourists to register in advance for a visa and pay €7. This is due to launch in November 2023, and the EU has so far not announced any change to this date.

READ MORE: EES and ETIAS – The big changes for travel in Europe in 2023

Uber reaches landmark agreement on drivers’ minimum wage in France

In a 'first of its kind' ruling for France, ride-hailing platforms including Uber have signed an agreement to establish minimum income per ride for drivers. Here is how that could impact both drivers and customers across France.

Published: 18 January 2023 15:30 CET
Uber reaches landmark agreement on drivers' minimum wage in France

On Wednesday, ride-share platforms (Voiture de Transport avec Chauffeur or VTCs in French) in France signed an agreement establishing a minimum income per ride, which has been hailed as a “first of its kind” for France.

Unions and ride-share workers (such as Uber drivers) have been seeking to strengthen protections in the sector for several years, which led to the decision on January 18th to institute a minimum income per trip will be set to €7.65, “regardless of the application being used.” 

Ride share organisations also agreed to institute a minimum price for rides – setting it to at least €10.20 for the cheapest ride, which represents a rise of about 27 percent from previous minimum fares.

The new minimum ride fares in France will go into effect on February 1st.

The agreement follows the ruling by a French court that VTC drivers were employees, not self-employed, and the subsequent selection of a union to represent drivers.

Unions say that the minimum pay agreements are a “first step” and that the goal would be to “negotiate about other issues faced by drivers” later this year, according to Ouest France.

The precedent for more worker’s protections

The status of gig-economy workers has been the focus of the European Union for several years. In 2017, the European Court of Justice ruled that Uber should be considered a transport services company, rather than a technology company, which paved the way for countries to impose stricter rules on the company.

In 2021, a top court ruling in the United Kingdom allowed for strengthened worker’s protections for gig economy workers, who at the time represented about 5.5 million people in Britain, according to France 24

The ruling allowed for drivers with Uber to earn a minimum wage, holiday pay and a pension, and for the “more than 70,000 drivers in the UK [to] be treated as workers, earning at least the national living wage when driving with Uber,” the taxi app said in a statement in March 2021.

READ MORE: French ‘gig economy’ workers to elect union reps for the first time

Will the court ruling mean that prices rise?

Even though Uber and other ride-shares in France will begin raising minimum prices in February, Paris prices are already quite high by international standards. 

Paris was ranked the fourth most expensive global city for the price of a 10-kilometre ride after a study by Net Credit, with average prices set to $28.89 [€26.56] as of July 2022. 

In comparison, the most expensive city, Bern, Switzerland, saw $42.80 as the average price for a 10-kilometre ride, while Dublin, Ireland, the fifth most expensive right after Paris, tracked averages for this distance at $28.58. 

In London, even after Uber raised fares when courts ruled the company should add a 20 percent value added tax (VAT), the average price of a 10km ride came out to £20.50 [€23.41] still less than that of Paris.

But in New York city, where Uber fares have been known to be high, the average price per 10-kilometre trip was $34.74.

When compared with a standard taxi, in Paris it depends where you are going. If you are travelling to one of the Paris region airports, like Charles de Gaulle or Orly, then taxis will institute a standard price which could be higher (or lower, in some cases) than an Uber. 

READ MORE: The alternatives to taking taxis when visiting Paris

In contrast, the Paris Hotel Guide estimates that the price of an Uber going from Gare de Lyon to La Défense would cost between €35-47, whereas a taxi would cost between €33-39.

Outside of the large cities in France, ride shares can be hard to come by, making taxis still an important travel alternative for people in the French countryside.

