STRIKES

France gears up for ‘hellish’ day of pension protests

France's government was facing a day of strikes and protests on Thursday set to disrupt transport and schooling across the country as workers oppose a deeply unpopular pensions overhaul.

Published: 19 January 2023 08:48 CET
A metal curtain closes off access to Montparnasse metro station in Paris on January 19, 2023 ahead of strike action. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)

The changes presented by President Emmanuel Macron’s government last week would raise the retirement age for most people to 64 from 62 and increase the years of contributions required for a full pension.

France’s trade unions immediately called for a mass mobilisation, which is to be the first time they have united since 12 years ago, when the retirement age was hiked to 62 from 60.

The strikes are expected to bring much of the capital’s public transport to a standstill and halt a large proportion of trains throughout France.

Many parents will have to look after their children as 70 percent of primary school teachers are expected to strike and many schools will close entirely for the day, according to the main teachers’ union.

Philippe Martinez, head of the hard-left CGT union, said he hoped for “lots of people in the street and lots of people on strike”.

He told broadcaster France 2 that he expected many in the private sector to join with public-sector workers, with “in certain big companies, striker rates that should hover around 60, 70 percent”.

The unions are hoping for over a million demonstrators in more than 200 cities across France.

French media have reported that police are making plans for 550,000 to 750,000 protesters, including 50,000 to 80,000 in Paris.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Wednesday that 10,000 police and gendarmes would be on alert, more than a third of them in the capital, including to look out for some 1,000 demonstrators who could be “violent”.

Transport Minister Clement Beaune has warned it will be “a hellish Thursday”, urging all those who can to work from home.

With Paris metros and buses in disarray, basketball fans could encounter trouble as they try to reach the sold-out NBA Paris Game between the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls in the northeast of the city.

Macron in Barcelona 

Opinion polls show that around two-thirds of French people oppose raising the retirement age, a move that comes amid high inflation and with the country still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Macron’s last attempt at pension reform in 2019, aborted a year later when Covid-19 hit Europe, prompted the longest strike on the Paris transport network in three decades.

The 45-year-old centrist vowed to press ahead with plans to push back the retirement age during his successful re-election campaign last year, pointing to forecasts that the system could fall into heavy deficits at the end of the decade.

France’s current retirement age is one of the lowest in the European Union.

But unions are suspicious of the new overhaul, eager to protect those who started working at a young age or have been toiling in  physically demanding jobs.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has defended the reform, still to be debated in parliament, as a way to ensure more “justice” for retirees. 

“Four out of 10 French people, the most fragile, those of the most modest means, those who have tough jobs, will be able to retire before 64 years old,” she has told parliament. 

Macron, however, will not be in France on Thursday.

He and nine ministers will be attending a French-Spanish summit in Barcelona, though Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt will stay behind.

In 2010, more than a million people protested against the plan to raise the retirement age to 62, according to police figures, but the bill proposed by the right-wing government of president Nicolas Sarkozy was passed anyway.

Unlimited or general: 12 bits of French strike vocab you need to know

If you're learning French it's a good idea to stick to everyday topics - and what is more quintessentially French than a strike? Here is some vocabulary to help you understand what is going on at strike times.

Published: 18 January 2023 16:13 CET
Unlimited or general: 12 bits of French strike vocab you need to know

Not all French strikes are created equal, so it’s important to know what type of strike is going on, as this will help you understand how much disruption it’s likely to cause.

You can hear the pronunciation of all of these words (plus a couple of explicit ones) in our Talking France strike special podcast episode. Download here or listen on the link below.

Une grève – a strike. This is the basic word for strike, and striking workers are en grève (on strike)

Un mouvement social – literally translated as ‘social movement’ this is another way of saying strike. It’s the word that transport companies tend to use, so if you hear an announcement that starts with En raison d’un mouvement social (because of a strike) it’s likely to be telling you that your train/plane/bus is either cancelled or delayed.

Une grève illimitée – unions must file notice of their intention to strike, and this is either a notice for a set date or series of dates, or an ‘unlimited’ strike notice. This doesn’t necessarily mean that the strike will continue indefinitely, unions sometimes file an ‘unlimited’ notice and then decide to take only only on certain days, for example every Wednesday

Une grève generale – a general strike is when all or almost all workers (including public and private sector) are on strike. These are very rare and haven’t really been seen in France since 1968. Most strikes are either specific to a sector – eg a teachers’ strike – or cover multiple sectors such as transport workers, teachers and civil servants. You will, however, hear people calling for a ‘general strike’ at times of social tension.

Intersyndical – this means that several different unions have joined together to back a strike. Because of the fragmented nature of the French union landscape, strikes usually only cause major disruption when most or all of the eight union federations unite.

READ ALSO 16 phrases to use if you get caught up in a strike

Très suivi – literally ‘very followed’ this means a strike with strong backing from workers, which is therefore likely to cause a lot of disruption.

Se mobiliser – the general verb ‘to mobilise’ signifies that workers are taking action – usually by striking but sometimes by staging protests (this is particularly the case among the essential workers who are banned from striking such as police and certain health workers) and demonstrations.

Manif – the verb is manifester (to demonstrate) and the noun is une manifestation but the phrase you will probably hear most often is the shortened form to describe a march or demo.

Perturbé/ perturbations – delayed/delays. This is the general word telling you that a certain service will be disrupted by strike action. You might also hear fortement pertubé (severely disrupted) or légèrement pertubé (mildly disrupted).

Retardé – delayed. If your train/bus/plane is delayed this is what will appear on the announcement board or app, usually followed by a indication of the length of the delay eg retardé 1h (one hour delay).

Annulé – cancelled

Supprimé – literally translated as ‘deleted’ this also means cancelled in the context of transport

