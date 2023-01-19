Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

FOOD & DRINK

Champagne celebrates record sales in 2022

The waning Covid pandemic in many parts of the world helped put people in a celebratory mood, industry leaders said on Wednesday, driving 2022 Champagne sales to an all-time high above six billion euros.

Published: 19 January 2023 08:41 CET
Champagne celebrates record sales in 2022
Bottles at the French Champagne house Bollinger on a control and quality chain in 2020. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP)

The double-digit increase in revenue — up from 5.5 billion euros in 2021 — was also thanks to having moved further up-market with pricier vintage Champagnes, said the industry association Comite Champagne.

By volume, Champagne sales only rose by 1.6 percent to 326 million bottles.

The French sparkling wine is indelibly associated with celebrations.

In 2022 “it naturally accompanied consumers throughout the world as they rejoiced at the end of lockdowns and found the taste again for celebrating, going out, travelling,” said David Chatillon, co-president of the Comite Champagne.

Sales had cratered to 244 million bottles in 2020 at the height of the pandemic lockdowns.

Exports continued to rise, climbing 4.3 percent by volume to 187.5 million bottles, but domestic sales dipped 1.7 percent.

Exports now account for 57 percent of sales, up from 45 percent a decade ago.

The end of exports to Russia had little impact as the market represented under two million bottles per year.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

FOOD & DRINK

France’s Cevennes chestnut given EU protected status

Chestnuts produced in the historic Cévennes region of southern France have been given the coveted AOP status.

Published: 17 January 2023 10:52 CET
France's Cevennes chestnut given EU protected status

The Appellation d’origine protégée (AOP) label, awarded by the European Commission, designates a product that is particular to a certain region.

In the case of the ‘châtaigne des Cévennes’, the chestnuts must have been grown in the historic Cévennes region, which encompasses the modern départements of Herault, Gard and Lozère.

There are an estimated 70 growers in the area, producing 120 tonnes of chestnuts per year – in the autumn chestnuts can be seen piled high on market stalls and featuring in many traditional autumn recipes. The classic French Christmas dessert is a bûche de noël with a chestnut paste filling. 

The Cévennes chestnuts join more than 200 French products that have AOP status, from cheeses to wines and spirits, meat, vegetables and even butter.

The AOP mark specifies that a product must be produced in a certain region and made in a certain way – over the summer several French cheeses temporarily lost their AOP mark because the designation specified that it was made by milk from grass-fed cows and the drought meant that the cows were eating hay.  

AOP is not a quality mark, although as it tends to be awarded to artisan producers, AOP products are generally of high quality. 

SHOW COMMENTS