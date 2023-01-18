Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

HEALTH

Sister André, the French nun who was the world’s oldest person, dies aged 118

The world's oldest known person, French nun Lucile Randon, has died days after turning 118, a spokesman told AFP on Tuesday.

Published: 18 January 2023 09:02 CET
Sister André, the French nun who was the world's oldest person, dies aged 118
Sister Andre, photographed on the eve of her 117th birthday. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP)

Randon, known as Sister André, was born in southern France on February 11th, 1904, when World War I was still a decade away. She died in her sleep at her nursing home in Toulon, spokesman David Tavella said.

“There is great sadness but… it was her desire to join her beloved brother. For her, it’s a liberation,” Tavella, of the Sainte-Catherine-Laboure nursing home, told AFP.

The sister was long recognised as the oldest European, before the death of Japan’s Kane Tanaka aged 119 last year left her the longest-lived person on Earth.

Guinness World Records officially acknowledged her status in April 2022.

Randon was born in the year New York opened its first subway and when the Tour de France had only been staged once.

She grew up in a Protestant family as the only girl among three brothers, living in the southern town of Ales.

One of her fondest memories was the return of two of her brothers at the end of World War I, she told AFP in an interview on her 116th birthday.

“It was rare, in families, there were usually two dead rather than two alive. They both came back,” she said.

She worked as a governess in Paris, a period she once called the happiest time of her life, for the children of wealthy families.

She converted to Catholicism and was baptised at the age of 26.

Driven by a desire to “go further”, she joined the Daughters of Charity order of nuns at the relatively late age of 41.

Sister Andre was then assigned to a hospital in Vichy, where she worked for 31 years.

In later life she moved to Toulon along the Mediterranean coast. Her days in the nursing home were punctuated by prayer, mealtimes and visits from residents and hospice workers.

She also received a steady flow of letters, almost all of which she responded to.

In 2021 she survived a bout of Covid-19, which had infected 81 residents of her nursing home.

‘Work kept me alive’

Randon told reporters last year that her work and caring for others had kept her spry.

“People say that work kills, for me work kept me alive, I kept working until I was 108,” she told reporters in April last year in the tearoom of the home.

Although she was blind and relied on a wheelchair, she used to care for other elderly people much younger than herself.

“People should help each other and love each other instead of hating. If we shared all that, things would be a lot better,” she said at the same meeting with journalists.

But the Catholic nun had rejected requests for locks of hair or DNA samples, saying that “only the good Lord knows” the secret of her longevity.

It is likely that France’s new oldest person is now 112-year-old Marie-Rose Tessier, a woman from Vendee, longevity expert Laurent Toussaint told AFP.

But Toussaint warned that it was always possible an even older person had not yet made themselves known.

Jeanne Calment, who died in 1997 in Arles, southern France, at the age of 122, holds the record for the oldest confirmed age reached by any human.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

HEALTH

French naturopath charged with manslaughter over ‘fasting’ courses

A French naturopath with a large internet following has been charged with manslaughter over the death of a woman who has been following one of his programmes of fasting.

Published: 16 January 2023 13:25 CET
French naturopath charged with manslaughter over 'fasting' courses

Eric Gandon, a naturopath from Indre-et-Loire, was indicted on Thursday for manslaughter, abuse of weakness, endangering the lives of others and illegal exercise of the professions of doctor and pharmacist, said the Tours prosecutor in a statement.

The charges relate to the death of a 44-year-old woman in 2021 during one of Gandon’s naturopathy courses.

Gandon, 58, has a large YouTube following but in 2020 he hired a chateau in Noyant-de-Touraine (Indre-et-Loire) in which he staged courses for paying guests which involved prolonged fasting and ingesting only water. 

“These training courses invoiced several hundreds, even thousands of euros, not including accommodations costs, for around twenty participants, over durations of one to six weeks”, prosecutor Grégoire Dulin told French media.

Following the death of the 44-year-old woman in August 2021, a judicial investigation was opened and the local préfecture suspended further courses from Gandon.

The investigation has now passed to the Office central pour la répression des violences aux personnes (central office for the repression of violence against the person), which has identified four other possible victims, two of whom have subsequently died.

Gandon’s son, who assisted with the fasting courses and his father’s YouTube channel, has also been charged with the illegal exercise of the profession of doctor or pharmacist. If convicted, the pair face up to three years in jail and fines of €375,000.

Following news of the charges, France’s citizenship minister issued a warning about the dangers of unlicensed and unregulated alternative health practitioners, which she said had increased significantly during the pandemic.

Sonia Backès said: “It is essential that the French are better informed about the significant risks to their health when they participate in this type of training course supervised by charlatans who take advantage of their fragility to enrich themselves.

“I understand the distress that some people may feel when faced with their medical situation, but it is essential that they do not abandon traditional care, which is the only way to cure them.

“This work of raising public awareness must be carried out in a collective manner. Therefore, I call on the media and digital platforms to show the greatest responsibility in this endeavour.”

She also announced that the Interior Ministry will organise the first conference on alternative practitioners in order to draw up a strategy to deal with the issue. In France, although doctors, pharmacists and other health professionals are tightly regulated, alternative practitioners generally have no State registration or licensing system.

The case comes just a few months after the medical platform Doctolib announced that it would no longer list naturopaths on its website or app.  

SHOW COMMENTS