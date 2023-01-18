Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
Paywall free

TALKING FRANCE

PODCAST: Will mass strikes bring France to a halt in the ‘mother of all battles’ ahead?

As France heads into a major confrontation between the government and unions, we're back with a 'strike special' episode of Talking France answering questions like - how long will the current strikes go on for? Do the unions have the power to defeat the government? And should I cancel my holiday to France?

Published: 18 January 2023 08:07 CET
PODCAST: Will mass strikes bring France to a halt in the 'mother of all battles' ahead?

Host Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Gen Mansfield and political expert John Lichfield to look at all aspects of French striking, from the current conflict to the wider history and culture of striking in France.

As France prepares for the first day of strikes against pension reform on Thursday, John told us: “I think we are in for one of France’s big cataclysmic government versus union confrontations for several, several weeks.”

You can find Talking France on Apple, Spotify or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

As well as practical info for how to deal with Thursday’s strike and how long the protests are likely to last, we’re also looking at strikes more generally – is the power of French unions declining? Why does France have such a high rate of strikes? How do French people feel about the regular disruption? And is the government likely to back down this time?

We bring you some useful apps to use on strike days and answer questions from readers including ‘Should I cancel my planned holiday to France because of the strikes?’.

And finally there’s some useful French vocab to help you understand strikes, service disruptions and a couple of choice words to use if you get caught up in the chaos.

You can find last week’s episode – where we looked at the detail of the pension reform that is the cause of the strikes – HERE, and all previous episodes of Talking France HERE.

Articles for further reading:

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
Paywall free

TALKING FRANCE

PODCAST: France faces major strikes, new driving laws and the menace of far right violence

The Talking France podcast is back for series five tackling all the big issues in France - from pension reform and the threat of violence from the far right to ski holidays, Emmanuel Macron's love life and a game to play in Paris.

Published: 12 January 2023 08:58 CET
Updated: 14 January 2023 07:56 CET
PODCAST: France faces major strikes, new driving laws and the menace of far right violence

Host Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and political expert John Lichfield to talk about what’s going on in France.

After a series of events involving violent far right extremists, we’re looking at exactly what threat is posed by far-right attacks in France, with John telling us: “The French government is worried and they’re right to be worried.”

You can find Talking France on Apple, Spotify or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

We’re also taking a look at the big talking point in France this week – pension reform. The government has finally unveiled details of plans to raise the pension age, and unions responded immediately with strikes.

We’re talking about a rather unusual interview given by Emmanuel Macron to a group of journalists with autistic spectrum disorders, which ended with him opening up about his marriage and family life.

And for visitors to France we’re taking a look at two big questions – what should you do if you have a ski holiday booked and there is no snow? And what are the new driving laws in 2023?

As ever, we end with some tips to make life in France easier and more fun, from saving money on trains and buses to making walks around French cities more fun, especially for kids.

This episode marks the start of series 5 of Talking France, you can find all previous episodes HERE.

The following articles cover the subjects discussed in the episode.

France’s January pension strikes – what services will be affected?

‘When you’re in love you cannot choose’: Macron opens up about falling for Brigitte

The law changes drivers in France need to know about in 2023

What can I do if I’ve booked a French skiing holiday and there’s no snow

SHOW COMMENTS