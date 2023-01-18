Read news from:
‘Main risk of power cuts is behind us’, says boss of France’s electricity grid

Grid operator RTE said the chance of rolling blackouts in France is decreasing, thanks to a cut in energy consumption by businesses and the public and more nuclear plants coming back online.

Published: 18 January 2023 14:01 CET
(Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

“The main risk [of power cuts] is behind us,” Xavier Piechaczyk, chairman of the board of France’s electricity grid operator told France Info on Wednesday, after another week in which electricity use fell.

Consumption in France was down 7.5 percent for the week of January 9th to 15th, compared to the five-year average between 2014 and 2019. Between mid-December and mid-January, the average drop in electricity consumption in France is 8.2 percent.

“This is the consumption that would have taken place if temperatures had been aligned with normal temperatures defined by Météo France for the period. In this way, it is possible to identify the structural variations in consumption, from year to year, beyond meteorological effects,” RTE said in a statement on its website.

Welcoming the news, Piechaczyk told France Info that the worst risks of power cuts, “were concentrated on the months of November, December and early January,” when nuclear power production was low.

Currently 43 nuclear reactors, out of a total of 56, are operational in France, generating over 45 gigawatts of power, after nearly half of them were shut down for maintenance last year. 

The cut in consumption showed in part that “French people have followed the gestures of sobriety,” he said – but he admitted it also meant a number of businesses had cut production to reduce their electricity bills.

And he warned that a cold spell in February could pile pressure on the network.

“There is still a period that presents some risks,” Xavier Piechaczyk said, raising the prospect of an lengthy Arctic blast before the end of February.

“During this period, we will still have to be vigilant”, he said.

Piechaczyk insisted that France is “better prepared” to manage possible “tensions on the electrical system”, especially since “the market is settling down”.

Spot energy prices in Europe are back around €100, after passing the €1,000 threshold a few weeks ago. 

The main issue now, he said, “is the overhaul of the European market” in order to be able to disconnect electricity prices from gas prices to end the “yoyo” effect of electricity prices.

Energy giant EDF, which was nationalised by Macron’s government earlier this year, plans to construct six new reactors on three existing sites, with the first supposed to go online around 2035.

‘Likely there will be no power cuts this winter,’ says French government

French government ministers say the power cuts due to energy shortages are now unlikely this winter, thanks to increased production at nuclear plants and efforts from the public to cut energy consumption.

Published: 13 January 2023 14:13 CET
“I am confident about our ability to finish the winter, but we must be vigilant,” Agnès Pannier-Runacher, France’s Minister of Environment said on Franceinfo.

But she called on the French to continue efforts to decrease energy consumption, saying: “The sobriety plan is about getting through the winter, in addition to being a holistic strategy to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050,” she said.

The minister added that such efforts – or eco-gestes – should not be made from time to time, and encouraged the French to continue to “pay attention to the temperatures in the offices, as well as petrol consumption, and all other fossil fuel consumption (which) is the cause of global warming.”

Pannier-Runacher’s comments came just a few days after France’s Minister of Finance, Bruno Le Maire, told France 5 that “it is likely there will be no power cuts” this winter in France. The finance minister attributed his statement to the warmer than usual weather patterns and efforts by France’s national energy provider, EDF.

The environment minister also signalled the country’s decrease in energy consumption, adding that France had reduced its energy usage by “7 GW” or “the equivalent of the production of seven nuclear reactors.” 

READ MORE: France cuts electricity consumption by 9% with energy-saving measures

Pannier-Runacher also referenced the country’s ability to “pass cold peaks,” noting low temperatures in mid-December. She said that the country “got through [the period] without any difficulty.” 

The situation has also improved thanks to nuclear power plants coming back online, after many were closed for maintenance and repair work.

As of Monday, 44 of France’s 56 offline reactors have been reconnected, according to AFP, who obtained figures from EDF.

On Thursday evening, EDF reported that “the nuclear fleet is able to supply nearly 45GW of electrical power to the national grid” and “the available power will continue to increase until the end of January.” As of mid-January, the country was once again able to export electricity, rather than import it. 

Despite recent developments, in an interview on January 9th with France Bleu, Hervé Philibert, the deputy director of operations at RTE (France’s electricity network) in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, said that it was “still too early to say that all risks [had] been eliminated.”

“The situation is much more favourable than it was at the beginning of autumn,” he said. “The situation is better because the entire French population is really participating in the game of ‘sobriety’ and the measures people are taking are working. Consumption is down by 8 to 9 percent compared to previous years.”

However, Philibert cautioned that the French should continue decreasing energy consumption, “because if a cold snap were to occur, we could find ourselves in a somewhat tense situation once again.”

READ MORE: ‘Ecowatt’: How to use France’s new energy forecasting website and app

The French government has encouraged individuals to download the energy forecasting mobile application “EcoWatt” (or to use the website) which keeps track of energy levels and alerts users of possible localised power cuts in real time. 

