For members
DRIVING
Low emission zones: What you need to know if you’re driving in Europe
More and more cities around Europe are introducing low-emission zones, mostly administered by a sticker in your vehicle windscreen - but what if you're travelling between different countries? Here's a look at the rules around Europe, and which countries will accept a foreign vehicle sticker.
Published: 18 January 2023 13:10 CET
(Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP)
ECONOMY
France earns €148 million in tourist taxes from Airbnb
As tourists made their way back to France in 2022, many stayed in Airbnbs, helping to more than double the country's earnings from its 'tourist tax' when compared to pre-pandemic levels.
Published: 18 January 2023 11:50 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments