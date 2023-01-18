Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

French-German ties under strain as countries mark 60-year friendship

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a changing world order are straining ties between France and Germany as they prepare to celebrate 60 years since a post-World War II treaty sealed their reconciliation.

Published: 18 January 2023 09:31 CET
French-German ties under strain as countries mark 60-year friendship
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected in Paris on January 22nd to meet President Emmanuel Macron before the pair lead a joint cabinet meeting to mark the Elysee Treaty signed on January 22nd, 1963.

But the two leaders’ relationship is seen as cordial at best.

“Scholz isn’t very European at all, he’s much more ‘Germany first’,” a senior member of Macron’s Renaissance party, who asked not to be named, told reporters this week.

In Paris there’s an impression of German “disinterest in the French-German relationship”, said Jacob Ross, a researcher at the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP) in Berlin.

The frictions are even being felt by the public, with 36 percent of French respondents and 39 percent of Germans telling pollster Ipsos this week that relations were suffering.

Cabbage and Christmas: What the French and Germans really think of each other

But the legacy of the 1963 treaty – signed in Paris by post-World War II leaders Konrad Adenauer and Charles de Gaulle – remains strong on everything from military cooperation to youth exchanges.

And a vast majority in both countries believe French-German unity is vital for the European Union.

Macron’s first term from 2017 was marked by a charm offensive, as the centrist leader tried to restore French economic credibility with Berlin and Brussels through sometimes painful and unpopular reforms.

Eventually his warm ties with Scholz’s predecessor Angela Merkel helped secure the unprecedented European response to the coronavirus crisis.

A more confident Macron has also been cultivating other European partners, signing bilateral treaties with Italy and Greece in 2021 and another this week with Spain.

“If it’s difficult with Germany right now, and not moving forward as he might hope, then he’ll try to find alternative partners,” Ross said.

Ukraine invasion

Differences between France and Germany have bubbled to the surface since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

Both were initially reluctant to alienate Russia, Germany’s top supplier of natural gas which France had seen as a key global power player.

But as the war’s toll mounted, France sent powerful mobile artillery to Ukraine ahead of the Germans last April and this month announced supplies of light tanks before Washington and Berlin decided to send infantry fighting vehicles.

The head of Scholz’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) Lars Klingbeil complained to the Die Zeit newspaper last week that the signal “would certainly have been even stronger if all three countries announced their decision at the same time.”

Like Britain and Poland, France is pushing Berlin to deliver modern Leopard 2 battle tanks to Kyiv, or at least to allow re-export of the German model widely sold abroad.

Many observers expected German-French plans to cooperate on next-generation tanks and fighter jets to gain urgency after the war prompted Scholz to declare a “new era” in defence policy.

But “even under the pressure of the events in Ukraine, apparently there isn’t much movement” with contracts for the next stage of tank development still unsigned, researcher Ross said.

France has also been cut out of a German-led European missile defence programme dubbed Sky Shield, expected to use German- and US-made equipment rather than Italian or French alternatives.

In part, the gulf has arisen out of the two nations’ different strategic outlooks.

With its independent nuclear deterrent and seat on the UN Security Council, parts of the French elite still think of the country as “a major power, maybe a medium-sized one, but still on a level with the other members” at the top table, Ross said.

Germany, by contrast, has largely been happy to leave geopolitics to others under the protection of the United States, which still has nuclear weapons and almost 40,000 soldiers stationed on German soil.

Complications

For Berlin, “things have got very complicated because Germany’s economic and political model is being put to the test,” said Maurice Gourdault-Montagne, a former French ambassador to Berlin.

In particular, any move by China to ape Russia’s grab for Ukraine in Taiwan would blast Germany’s second vital great-power trading relationship, with some in Berlin now pushing to diversify the country’s foreign markets.

“We have to become aware that … the time may come when China oversteps its bounds,” SPD leader Klingbeil told Die Zeit.

Closer to home, Germany’s European partners are trying to show Berlin that it can’t throw its economic weight around as it used to.

Last year, France and other neighbours kicked up a fuss fearing Germany’s €200 billion bid to subsidise energy costs for its consumers would crowd them out of the market.

Perhaps most troublingly “the relationship has become less real” for ordinary French and Germans, said Gourdault-Montagne, and “lost some of its emotion”.

Ever-fewer people in each country are studying the other’s language, Ross pointed out.

“In 10, 15 or 20 years… fewer people will be in a position to develop deep understanding of the partner country,” he warned.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

France’s MPs vote in favour of rapid financial aid for domestic violence victims

The French parliament has voted unanimously in favour of providing rapid financial aid to victims of domestic violence - allowing them to leave abusive partners without financial constraints.

Published: 17 January 2023 14:12 CET
France's MPs vote in favour of rapid financial aid for domestic violence victims

After passing unanimously in the French Senate, the bill, which would provide emergency assistance to victims of domestic violence, also received the united support of France’s Assemblé Nationale on Monday.

First proposed by centrist senator Valérie Létard, the proposed law has the goal of ensuring that victims of domestic violence can get to safety as quickly as possible, by removing the financial constraints that many experience. 

France’s Gender Equality Minister, Isabelle Rome, told La Croix that this law will help to ensure that victims of domestic violence are able to leave unsafe situations and remain away from their aggressors.

Rome went on to explain that the financial aspect is of particular importance because of the many victims who are “financially dependent on someone else or held under another’s control, and therefore are sometimes left with no choice but to return.”

The proposed law will still need to be finalised, as amendments were added when it went through the Assemblé Nationale. According to reporting by La Croix, the a final version of the text is likely to pass France’s parliament in the coming weeks, and it could come into effect within the next nine months.

There is a difference over the form the financial assistance will take – the Assemblé Nationale supported adding an amendment that would make the financial aid available in the form of a grant and not simply an interest-free loan, which the senate had voted on. 

If the bill passes in its current form then the financial support for domestic violence victims could be conditional on a “protection order,” a criminal complaint or a report made to the public prosecutor.

The proposed law would also make it so that a portion of the funds would need to be paid within three days.

One of the proposed plans could be to make it so that – if the aid is granted in loan-form – then the person convicted of violence would be responsible for its repayment.

These specifics will be clarified in the final version of the text which should be voted on in coming weeks.

The plan to provide financial support for victims of domestic violence was inspired by a previous experiment conducted in the département of Nord in north-east France. 

According to data by the French ministry of the interior, there were at least 207,743 victims of domestic violence in France in 2021 – the majority of them women. The ministry recorded that 122 women were killed by their spouse or ex-spouse in the same year.

Despite the high numbers of deaths linked to domestic violence, French authorities have often been reluctant to tackle to problem, with victims reporting that police did not take their concerns seriously or failed to help people in need. 

SHOW COMMENTS