ECONOMY

France earns €148 million in tourist taxes from Airbnb

As tourists made their way back to France in 2022, many stayed in Airbnbs, helping to more than double the country's earnings from its 'tourist tax' when compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Published: 18 January 2023 11:50 CET
The logo of the online lodging service Airbnb displayed on a smartphone in Paris. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

One of the world’s most visited countries – tourism in France rebounded in 2022, led by droves of American and British tourists who excitedly made their way back to l’Hexagone after several years of travel restrictions. In June, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, Paris and greater Paris region returned to pre-pandemic (2019) hotel occupancy levels.

It was not just hotels who welcomed back customers in 2022, however. Airbnb rentals also increased – so much so that the platform Airbnb paid €148 million in tourist tax to French municipalities in 2022, according to Le Parisien.

This amount represented an increase of 60 percent when compared to 2021, according to Airbnb.

The holidaymaker – or tourist – tax was first introduced in 2018, and it is proportional to the number of nights spent in a property and is paid by the tenants at the end of their stay. It is paid twice a year to the local council on behalf of the hosts, professionals and individuals.

The specific rate of the tax depends on the nature of accommodation, which includes its classification (star rating), as well as the rate voted on by the municipality.

As for 2022, it was paid out to over 23,000 French municipalities.

For furnished accommodation, municipalities typically set a rate of between one percent to five percent of the nightly price per person, which usually corresponds to just a few euros per trip. 

France’s 2022 tourism boost 

“The year 2022 marks the recovery of tourism across the whole of France,” Emmanuel Marill, Director of Airbnb France, told Le Parisien.

Airbnb saw a significant rise in the total number of rentals in France for the year 2022, which they classify as the period between November 2021 and October 2022, when compared to both 2021 and 2019 (pre-pandemic).

France more than doubled its earnings from the tourist tax in 2022 (€148 million) when compared to the €58 million in 2019, performing better than 2021 as well, when the country collected €93 million from the tax.

Unsurprisingly, it was the city of Paris who received the most from the tourist tax – at least €24.3 million.

This also represents a significant increase – a jump of 158 percent – when compared to 2021, when the city collected €9.4 million.

Paris is not the only French city to have received more funds from the tourist tax though – Marseille collected €2.8 million, compared to the €1.9 million from 2021, and Nice collected more than €2.4 million, compared to more than €1.2 million in 2021.

Corsica also collected a significant amount in the tourist tax – about €3.7 million in total across Corsican municipalities, according to Franceinfo

Non-urban parts of France were not forgotten either – about 30 percent of the earnings from the tourist tax went to rural communities – or localities with less than 3,500 inhabitants. 

“Tourism in France is also rural,” the director of the Association for Rural Mayors of France, Cédric Szabo, told Le Parisien. “Many people are seeking the calm and the outdoors for their French vacation.”

Szabo pointed out that rural travel in France has great potential for tourism, even in places that do not have a primary attraction, like “Mont-Saint-Michel or Les Baux-de-Provence.”

The head of Airbnb France also went on to tell the French daily that the rental platform is “increasingly benefiting a wide variety of communities every year.”

“Whether they are located in the heart of or on the outskirts of major urban areas or in the French countryside, more French municipalities have additional means to develop their tourism offering and promote their territory over the long term,” he said.

Criticism for Airbnb

However, despite the increase in tax revenue, many cities have criticised the expansion of of bed-and-breakfasts thanks to platforms like Airbnb or Booking.

Residents often accuse the platforms of causing a housing shortage which negatively impacts those who live in these towns year-round.

In response to these concerns, several town halls have put in restrictions for renting out a property with Airbnb. Renters are increasingly required to declare their rentals to the town hall.

SKIING

Snow latest: Have France’s ski resorts reopened?

As snow has begun to fall over the Alps and Pyrenees, here's the latest on France's ski resorts, many of which had to close at the start of the year because of a lack of snow.

Published: 17 January 2023 16:01 CET
Snow latest: Have France's ski resorts reopened?

As the snow returns to French mountains, many have been wondering what the situation is for French ski resorts, some of which had to close due to unseasonably high temperatures and a lack of adequate snow cover over the New Year.

The closures primarily affected lower altitude ski resorts, namely those located in the Pyrenees and Jura mountains. However, several resorts in the Alps closed temporarily too. 

Here is what the landscape for French ski resorts looked like as of January 12th:

Weather patterns

On Monday morning snow began to fall again across much of the southern French Alps, so much so that Alpes-de-Haute-Provence was placed on a “yellow” alert for avalanches.

In an interview with France 3, meteorologist Paul Marquis said that the southern Alps region would acquire about 15cm of fresh snow by the end of Tuesday, and “up to 25 cm” after Tuesday.

The weather expert also said that these two winter storms would be accompanied by sudden drops in temperature, and temperatures of “-10C to -15C [could be expected] in the valleys” and “-20C at high altitude.”

From Thursday onward, Marquis expected to see cold temperatures remain for at least the coming days.

The Alps

As of January 17th, according to the website skiinfo, 10 resorts in the northern Alps remained temporarily closed. Five ski resorts in the southern Alps remained closed on Tuesday.

After winter weather brought a drop in temperatures to much of the Alps on Monday, some resorts took to social media to celebrate the fresh snowfall.

In Haute-Savoie, which saw almost half of its ski areas closed due to insufficient snowfall in early January, several resorts have begun announcing reopening plans. Some have preferred to reopen gradually, in an effort to give the ski area time to accumulate snow.

One such resort is the Semnoz ski area, which announced it would be reopening on January 18th. You can find more information on their website HERE. While some resorts have begun reopening, several still have a significant number of runs closed. As for Les Arcs, a ski resort located in Savoie, only 58 of the 122 slopes were open on Tuesday. Several ski lifts (38 of the 53) were also still closed.

Other large alpine resorts, such as Val Thorens, had reopened as of Tuesday, with just eight of the 84 slopes remaining closed.

The Pyrenees

In the French Pyrenees, at least a third of the ski resorts had to close in early January, and many have also announced plans to reopen in recent days. You can find a comprehensive map showing which resorts are open, partially open, and closed in the Pyrenees mountains on the Franceinfo website HERE.

One such resort was Ax 3 Domaines, located in Ariège, which closed after only being operational for the first three weeks of the season. The resort said it would be gradually reopening from January 17th.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ax 3 Domaines (@ax3domaines)

Two other resorts in the Haute-Garonne announced they would be reopening this week: Luchon-Superbagnères and Mourtis. The former said that they would begin reopening to the public on January 18th.

Similar to the Alps, several resorts have announced plans for partial reopening. One example is the Monts d’Olmes resort, which said it would begin by first opening its eight beginner slopes.

Overall, according to Franceinfo on Tuesday, of the resorts that had reopened, several reported that over half of their slopes were open after receiving over 30cm of fresh snow. 

Where should I prioritise to ensure slopes are open and have enough snow cover?

According to French daily Le Figaro, which published its guide for where to ski in 2023, certain resorts stood out for typically having sufficient snowfall for skiing. They based these results on average snowfall since 2021 and altitude, and recommended Val-Thorens and Tignes in the Alps, as well as Cauterets in the Pyrenees. 

