EU probes French subsidies for rail operator SNCF

The European Commission announced on Wednesday an in-depth investigation into whether France breached EU rules on state support by subsidising the freight division of national rail operator SNCF.

Published: 18 January 2023 14:52 CET
Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

Fret SNCF was converted into a commercial company at the start of 2020, part of President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial overhaul of the debt-laden operator.

But for 12 years before that, Fret SNCF’s losses were covered by its state-controlled parent SNCF.

“Based on its preliminary examination, the commission has concerns that certain measures in favour of Fret SNCF, taken during the period 2007-2019, are not in line with EU state aid rules,” it said.

Under investigation are 4 to 4.3 billion euros paid by SNCF to Fret SNCF between 2007 and 2019, and 5.3 billion euros in debt that was written off before it became a commercial company.

A further capital injection of €170 million made when it became a commercial entity is also under scrutiny.

The European Commission, the Brussels-based EU executive, oversees competition and state aid laws in the single market and can compel firms to pay back improper subsidies.

But the opening of an in-depth inquiry does not mean that its mind had been made up, and France and other interested parties will now have an opportunity to respond.

France said it was ready to cooperate fully and has all the information it needs to make its case.

“The government is approaching this procedure with confidence, given the reforms and efforts undertaken,” Transport Minister Clement Beaune said.

“We are more than ever determined to guarantee and develop the position of rail freight in France.”

POLITICS

French mayor asks Madonna to loan her ‘lost’ painting

The mayor of Amiens in northern France has released a video "requesting" that Madonna "loan" the city a painting from her personal collection, which resembles one lost there during World War I.

Published: 18 January 2023 12:32 CET
French mayor asks Madonna to loan her 'lost' painting

The 19th-century work, “Diane and Endymion” by artist Jerome-Martin Langlois, is “likely” the same one “loaned by the Louvre to the Fine Art Museum in Amiens before World War I and which subsequently disappeared”, Brigitte Foure said in a video message to the Queen of Pop posted on Facebook.

“Obviously, we don’t dispute in any way the legal acquisition that you made of this work,” Foure added.

Instead she asked the singer for a “loan” to exhibit it in 2028, when Amiens hopes to be the year’s European Capital of Culture.

Lending the image would allow “the inhabitants to discover this work and enjoy it,” the mayor said.

The painting’s possible provenance was suggested by newspaper Le Figaro in an investigation published this month.

Sold at auction for $1.3 million to Madonna in 1989, an art conservator spotted the monumental work in a photo of her home published in magazine Paris Match.

It represents a mythological scene of the bare-breasted goddess Diana approaching the shepherd Endymion.

“I’m not certain that it’s the actual painting”, but even if a copy, “it’s extremely similar to the work” and “I’d like the people of Amiens to be able to see it again,” Foure said.

Langlois’ original work was ordered in 1817 to decorate the royal Versailles palace outside Paris, said Francois Seguin, interim director of the Picardie Museum – formerly Amiens’ Fine Art Museum.

It was loaned by Paris’ Louvre Museum to the northern city from 1872, until being declared missing after World War I.

Madonna’s painting “is almost certainly a copy, most likely by the artist himself”, the Louvre said when it exhibited the painting in 1988.

Her version lacks the artist’s signature, the date of the work and his stamp, and is around 3 centimetres (one inch) smaller than the original, making it “not very likely” that it’s the same work, expert Seguin said.

Nevertheless, “it’s the only evidence of the work that was lost,” he added.

