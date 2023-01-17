Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

South and east of France on weather alert for storms and flooding

Large parts of the south and east of France were placed on weather warnings on Tuesday due to Storm Fien which is expected to bring high winds, heavy rain and the possibility of coastal flooding.

Published: 17 January 2023 09:39 CET
South and east of France on weather alert for storms and flooding
The sea, in Lion-sur-Mer, northwestern France, after low-pressure system Gérard brought heavy winds on January 16, 2022. (Photo by Lou BENOIST / AFP)

17 French départments were placed on “orange” alert on Tuesday morning by the weather Météo France, the country’s meteorological service, for high winds, heavy rain and possible coastal flooding. 

Map showing the weather warnings (including offshore areas in the south west, Riviera and Corsica) from Météo France

Heavy winds

In the southwest, the départements of Landes, Gers, Pyrenees-Atlantiques and Hautes-Pyrenees were put on “orange” warning due to strong winds, after Storm Fien brought gusts of up to 137 km per hour in Socoa (Ciboure), in Pyrenees-Atlantiques.

The storm has also brought heavy rainfall, with at least 30 to 40 mm recorded since Monday evening in the Landes and Pyrenees-Atlantiques départements.

The island of Corsica is also on “orange” alert due to the potential for heavy rain and flooding. 

After large gusts of wind impacted much of France’s northwest on Monday due to the low-pressure system “Gérard,” no parts of Brittany or Normandy were placed on the orange alert on Tuesday, though forecasters at Météo France expect to see some small snowfall during the night in parts of Normandy, Ile-de-France and Grand Est.

Flood waves

Certain départements were placed on the alert due to flood waves, called “vagues submersion” in French.

These were Haute-Corse, Corse-du-Sud, and the Var. You can see a map of those areas below:

A screenshot from Météo France for Tuesday, January 17th (Credit: The Local)

Snow and Ice

An additional 10 French départements were put on the orange alert due to snow and ice. Thesse were Aube, Côte-d’Or, Haute-Marne, Yonne, Cantal, Lozère, Ain, Haute-Savoie, Savoie and Isère.

Forecasters told Le Parisien that they expected to see accumulations of up to 30 cm in the Massif Central. As for the Northern Alps, they predicted that snow will also fall at “very low altitudes.”

In north east France, forecasters expect to see about five to 10 cm of snowfall through the night on Tuesday.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

Weather warnings for Paris and northern France as Storm Gérard batters country

Paris and much of the north-west of France has been placed on alert for high winds, heavy rain and possible flooding as Storm Gérard batters the country.

Published: 16 January 2023 09:06 CET
Weather warnings for Paris and northern France as Storm Gérard batters country

In total 26 départements are on an orange weather alert, the majority in the north and west of the country.

Aube, Calvados, Côtes-d’Armor, Eure, Eure-et-Loir, Ille-et-Vilaine, Loire-Atlantique, Loiret, Manche, Marne, Mayenne, Orne, Paris, Sarthe, Seine-Maritime, Seine-et-Marne, Yvelines, Vendée, Yonne, Essonne, Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-Saint-Denis and Val-de-Marne are on alert for high winds, with alerts on flooding in some areas.

Map: Météo France

The southern départements of Cantal and Lozère are not expected to be hit by the storm, but are on alert for heavy snowfall.

Overnight on Sunday a “violent gust of wind linked to storm Gérard hit the north-western part of the country”, said the service VigimétéoFrance.

Winds of up to 158km/h were recorded on the Brittany coast, while a gust of 132km/h was recorded on top of the Eiffel Tower on Sunday night.

On Monday morning, 75,000 homes were without power in western France. 

The storm is expected to move east over the Paris region on Monday, before losing its intensity in the early afternoon. the weather alerts are in place until 3pm.

Meanwhile snow is forecast in the mountains – in the south of the Massif Central and the Alps from 600 to 800m, from 1,000 to 1,200m in the Pyrenees, and 500m in the Vosges and the Jura. 

While this will doubtless be welcomed by the many ski resorts that were forced to close in January because of a lack of snow, authorities have issued warnings of difficult conditions to drivers in those areas. 

SHOW COMMENTS