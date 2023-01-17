Snow latest: Have France’s ski resorts reopened?

As the snow returns to French mountains, many have been wondering what the situation is for French ski resorts, some of which had to close due to unseasonably high temperatures and a lack of adequate snow cover over the New Year.

The closures primarily affected lower altitude ski resorts, namely those located in the Pyrenees and Jura mountains. However, several resorts in the Alps closed temporarily too.

Here is what the landscape for French ski resorts looked like as of January 12th:

Weather patterns

On Monday morning snow began to fall again across much of the southern French Alps, so much so that Alpes-de-Haute-Provence was placed on a “yellow” alert for avalanches.

In an interview with France 3, meteorologist Paul Marquis said that the southern Alps region would acquire about 15cm of fresh snow by the end of Tuesday, and “up to 25 cm” after Tuesday.

#Neige continue, faible à modérée depuis 8h30 à Briançon.

La température s'est "radoucie" de -7 à -2°C. 6 cm de nouvelle neige ici à 1450m dans le bois du Ban. pic.twitter.com/VIAP3XpFE6 — Gaétan Heymes (@GaetanHeymes) January 16, 2023

The weather expert also said that these two winter storms would be accompanied by sudden drops in temperature, and temperatures of “-10C to -15C [could be expected] in the valleys” and “-20C at high altitude.”

From Thursday onward, Marquis expected to see cold temperatures remain for at least the coming days.

🌡️🥶#Froid accentué en fin de semaine avec la généralisation des #gelées. Sur les sols couverts de #neige, on pourra descendre jusqu'à -10°C en plaine dans l'est la nuit, voire encore plus bas localement ! Ce froid persistera au moins jusqu'en début de semaine prochaine. pic.twitter.com/Lymuw9QJDf — La Chaîne Météo (@lachainemeteo) January 17, 2023

The Alps

As of January 17th, according to the website skiinfo, 10 resorts in the northern Alps remained temporarily closed. Five ski resorts in the southern Alps remained closed on Tuesday.

After winter weather brought a drop in temperatures to much of the Alps on Monday, some resorts took to social media to celebrate the fresh snowfall.

#bluemonday vous avez dit ? Chez nous, la journée la plus déprimante de l'année on la passe dans la poudreuse en mode #whitemonday 😎 #LesOrres pic.twitter.com/KOiCLxM9Ju — Les Orres (@Les_Orres) January 16, 2023

In Haute-Savoie, which saw almost half of its ski areas closed due to insufficient snowfall in early January, several resorts have begun announcing reopening plans. Some have preferred to reopen gradually, in an effort to give the ski area time to accumulate snow.

One such resort is the Semnoz ski area, which announced it would be reopening on January 18th. You can find more information on their website HERE. While some resorts have begun reopening, several still have a significant number of runs closed. As for Les Arcs, a ski resort located in Savoie, only 58 of the 122 slopes were open on Tuesday. Several ski lifts (38 of the 53) were also still closed.

Other large alpine resorts, such as Val Thorens, had reopened as of Tuesday, with just eight of the 84 slopes remaining closed.

The Pyrenees

In the French Pyrenees, at least a third of the ski resorts had to close in early January, and many have also announced plans to reopen in recent days. You can find a comprehensive map showing which resorts are open, partially open, and closed in the Pyrenees mountains on the Franceinfo website HERE.

One such resort was Ax 3 Domaines, located in Ariège, which closed after only being operational for the first three weeks of the season. The resort said it would be gradually reopening from January 17th.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ax 3 Domaines (@ax3domaines)

Two other resorts in the Haute-Garonne announced they would be reopening this week: Luchon-Superbagnères and Mourtis. The former said that they would begin reopening to the public on January 18th.

Similar to the Alps, several resorts have announced plans for partial reopening. One example is the Monts d’Olmes resort, which said it would begin by first opening its eight beginner slopes.

Overall, according to Franceinfo on Tuesday, of the resorts that had reopened, several reported that over half of their slopes were open after receiving over 30cm of fresh snow.

Where should I prioritise to ensure slopes are open and have enough snow cover?

According to French daily Le Figaro, which published its guide for where to ski in 2023, certain resorts stood out for typically having sufficient snowfall for skiing. They based these results on average snowfall since 2021 and altitude, and recommended Val-Thorens and Tignes in the Alps, as well as Cauterets in the Pyrenees.