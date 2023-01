Workers all over France will be walking out on Thursday, January 19th in what unions say will be the “first day of mobilisation” in their battle against Emmanuel Macron’s plans to reform the French pension system.

In Paris, disruption will be centred on public transport, and operator RATP has released details of the services.

Transport minister Clément Beaune has suggested that people “work from home where possible”.

Airports

Around one in five flights in and out of Paris’ Orly airport will be cancelled. Information has not yet been released for Charles de Gaulle airport.

Metro

On the Metro, lines 8, 10 and 11 will be closed all day.

Lines 1 and 14, which are driverless, will run as normal but are likely to be extremely crowded.

Lines 2, 3, 3 bis, 5, 6, 7, 7 bis, 9, 12 and 13 will be “extremely disrupted” and running a skeleton service. Some lines will run only during rush hour (6.30-8.30am and 4.30-7.30pm) while others will be running a very limited service all day. Full details are still to be confirmed.

Line 4 will be running half of its normal services during rush hour and a quarter of normal service for the rest of the day.

RER/Transilien

The trains on RER line B – which connects Paris to its two airports – will be running half the normal services during rush hour and one third of normal services for the rest of the day. Services will stop at Gare du Nord.

RER line A will be running half of normal services during rush hour and one quarter the rest of the day.

RER lines C, D et E and Transilien lines J, K, L, N and P will be running 1 in 10 of their normal services and line R will be totally closed.

Buses and trams

On average, two thirds of the normal bus services will run and three quarters of the normal trams.

SNCF trains

If you’re planning a trip in or out of Paris on the SNCF national rail network, there will also be severe disruption.

Across the country train services will be severely disrupted, with virtually no Intercité trains running.

On the high-speed TGV services there will be 1 in 3 of normal services running in the south-east, 1 in 4 in the east and 1 in 5 on the Atlantique axis, which covers south west France. The budget Ouigo lines will be running 1 in 3 of their normal services.

The local TER services will be the worst affected, with an average of 1 in 10 of normal services.

Other services

Across the country, teachers will strike – around 70 percent are expected to walk out on Thursday – as well as public service workers such as local government employees and health workers.

In the culture sector, workers at many theatres and music venues will strike, and bank staff are also expected to walk out.

We will update this story as more detail is released