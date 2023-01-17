Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

France’s MPs vote in favour of rapid financial aid for domestic violence victims

The French parliament has voted unanimously in favour of providing rapid financial aid to victims of domestic violence - allowing them to leave abusive partners without financial constraints.

Published: 17 January 2023 14:12 CET
France's MPs vote in favour of rapid financial aid for domestic violence victims
French politician Valerie Letard, who proposed the domestic violence aid bill, during an address in Vincennes in January 2022. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

After passing unanimously in the French Senate, the bill, which would provide emergency assistance to victims of domestic violence, also received the united support of France’s Assemblé Nationale on Monday.

First proposed by centrist senator Valérie Létard, the proposed law has the goal of ensuring that victims of domestic violence can get to safety as quickly as possible, by removing the financial constraints that many experience. 

France’s Gender Equality Minister, Isabelle Rome, told La Croix that this law will help to ensure that victims of domestic violence are able to leave unsafe situations and remain away from their aggressors.

Rome went on to explain that the financial aspect is of particular importance because of the many victims who are “financially dependent on someone else or held under another’s control, and therefore are sometimes left with no choice but to return.”

The proposed law will still need to be finalised, as amendments were added when it went through the Assemblé Nationale. According to reporting by La Croix, the a final version of the text is likely to pass France’s parliament in the coming weeks, and it could come into effect within the next nine months.

There is a difference over the form the financial assistance will take – the Assemblé Nationale supported adding an amendment that would make the financial aid available in the form of a grant and not simply an interest-free loan, which the senate had voted on. 

If the bill passes in its current form then the financial support for domestic violence victims could be conditional on a “protection order,” a criminal complaint or a report made to the public prosecutor.

The proposed law would also make it so that a portion of the funds would need to be paid within three days.

One of the proposed plans could be to make it so that – if the aid is granted in loan-form – then the person convicted of violence would be responsible for its repayment.

These specifics will be clarified in the final version of the text which should be voted on in coming weeks.

The plan to provide financial support for victims of domestic violence was inspired by a previous experiment conducted in the département of Nord in north-east France. 

According to data by the French ministry of the interior, there were at least 207,743 victims of domestic violence in France in 2021 – the majority of them women. The ministry recorded that 122 women were killed by their spouse or ex-spouse in the same year.

Despite the high numbers of deaths linked to domestic violence, French authorities have often been reluctant to tackle to problem, with victims reporting that police did not take their concerns seriously or failed to help people in need. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SKI

Environmental activists vandalise snow machines in French ski resorts

Police are investigating after several ski resorts in the French Alps have reported vandalism of their snow machines, with tags left at the scene suggesting that the attacks were carried out by environmental activists.

Published: 17 January 2023 12:08 CET
Environmental activists vandalise snow machines in French ski resorts

French resorts including Les Gets and and La Clusaz in the French Alps have reported that pipes have been cut and electrical boxes stolen from their artificial snow machines over December and January, delaying the reopening of ski slopes in certain areas.

Tags at the scene say ‘no skiing without snow’, while a video was released saying that the activists “wish to call attention to the state of certain resorts, such as La Clusaz, which live only thanks to artificial snow”.

At the beginning of January almost half of French resorts were closed due to a lack of snow, an ever-worsening problem linked to rising temperatures and the climate crisis. After snowfalls at the beginning of the week, many Alps and Pyrenees resorts are preparing to reopen. 

But the use of canons à neige (snow machines) to create artifical snow for the slopes is controversial because of the high energy consumption of such machines. Snow cannons cannot be used if the temperatures rise above a certain temperature, but many resorts have them to augment snow on the slopes and allow them to open pistes to skiers.

According to the ski industry representatives, 35 percent of French resorts now have artificial snow machines, compared to 20 percent in 2009.   

As the planet continues to warm, experts say that snow can only be guaranteed in the winter above 2,000 metres, and many of France’s lower-altitude resorts have already closed their doors. 

The vandalism follows a similar spate of attacks on hot tubs in tourist areas over the summer during the drought. 

SHOW COMMENTS