CRIME

Far-right militants go on trial for Macron attack plot

A dozen people with links to a French far-right group go on trial on Tuesday, accused of plotting to assassinate President Emmanuel Macron and commit a string of other attacks.

Published: 17 January 2023 08:14 CET
French President Emmanuel Macron during a World War I peace treaty centenary commemoration in November 2018 in eastern France (Photo by Etienne LAURENT / EPA POOL / AFP)

Prosecutors say the 13 members of the group, Les Barjols, conspired to engineer a putsch, which involved a plan for an attack on Macron during a public appearance in 2018.

Citing evidence collected online, from telephone conversations and meetings, they say the suspects also planned to kill migrants, and attack mosques.

None of the plots allegedly prepared by the 11 men and two women aged between 26 and 66 ever came to anything, which caused prosecutors to downgrade some of the initial charges over the course of their four-year investigation.

The main remaining accusation is a charge of conspiring to commit a terrorist act, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

A lawyer for the defence, Lucile Collot, said the prosecution’s case was based “on the fiction that a violent act was going to happen”, calling the accusation of a planned terrorist act “misplaced”.

In 2018, France’s domestic intelligence services received a tip-off saying that a far-right militant based in the French Alps region, Jean-Pierre Bouyer, was planning to attack Macron during a World War I peace treaty centenary commemoration in November of that year.

French anti-terror prosecutors began investigating on October 31, against a backdrop of boiling social anger in France over rising fuel prices which was later to result in the creation of the Yellow Vest protest movement.

‘Sometimes extreme’

On November 6 police arrested Bouyer, 62 at the time, and three others suspected of far-right links in the eastern French Moselle region.

Searching Bouyer’s car, they found a commando-style fighting knife and an army vest. In his home, they discovered firearms and ammunition.

Police then went on to arrest other members of the Barjols movement, an extreme-right nationalist and anti-immigration group formed on Facebook in 2017 and holding secret meetings.

Its presumed leader, Denis Collinet, was arrested in 2020. 

One meeting held in the Moselle region marked the beginning of the conspiracy, with members making plans to blow up mosques and kill Macron as well as kidnap members of parliament and overthrow the government. 

During some meetings, group members conducted target practice, and trained in first aid techniques.

In posts on Facebook, Bouyer called on his followers to “eliminate those who want to harm you” and called Macron “a little hysterical dictator”.

During his detention, Bouyer told police that he had wanted to “kill Macron”, and hinted that one of his co-accused had hoped to approach the president during a meet-and-greet in a crowd and stab him with a ceramic-bladed knife, but later said the remarks had been just talk.

“He admits that there were such discussions, but they never went any further,” his lawyer Olivia Ronen told AFP.

The prosecution, she said, had failed to place her client’s hostile remarks towards Macron “in the context of the time”.

But investigating magistrates filing their findings to the court said that it was “an established fact” that the group’s plans “were entirely aimed at seriously disrupting the public order by intimidation and terror”.

The accused held “dissenting views on government” and made comments that were “sometimes extreme”, one defence lawyer, Gabriel Dumenil, acknowledged.

“But does that mean that they meant to take action, and make an attempt on the life of the head of state? The answer is no,” he said.

The trial is set to close on February 3.

HEALTH

French naturopath charged with manslaughter over ‘fasting’ courses

A French naturopath with a large internet following has been charged with manslaughter over the death of a woman who has been following one of his programmes of fasting.

Published: 16 January 2023 13:25 CET
Eric Gandon, a naturopath from Indre-et-Loire, was indicted on Thursday for manslaughter, abuse of weakness, endangering the lives of others and illegal exercise of the professions of doctor and pharmacist, said the Tours prosecutor in a statement.

The charges relate to the death of a 44-year-old woman in 2021 during one of Gandon’s naturopathy courses.

Gandon, 58, has a large YouTube following but in 2020 he hired a chateau in Noyant-de-Touraine (Indre-et-Loire) in which he staged courses for paying guests which involved prolonged fasting and ingesting only water. 

“These training courses invoiced several hundreds, even thousands of euros, not including accommodations costs, for around twenty participants, over durations of one to six weeks”, prosecutor Grégoire Dulin told French media.

Following the death of the 44-year-old woman in August 2021, a judicial investigation was opened and the local préfecture suspended further courses from Gandon.

The investigation has now passed to the Office central pour la répression des violences aux personnes (central office for the repression of violence against the person), which has identified four other possible victims, two of whom have subsequently died.

Gandon’s son, who assisted with the fasting courses and his father’s YouTube channel, has also been charged with the illegal exercise of the profession of doctor or pharmacist. If convicted, the pair face up to three years in jail and fines of €375,000.

Following news of the charges, France’s citizenship minister issued a warning about the dangers of unlicensed and unregulated alternative health practitioners, which she said had increased significantly during the pandemic.

Sonia Backès said: “It is essential that the French are better informed about the significant risks to their health when they participate in this type of training course supervised by charlatans who take advantage of their fragility to enrich themselves.

“I understand the distress that some people may feel when faced with their medical situation, but it is essential that they do not abandon traditional care, which is the only way to cure them.

“This work of raising public awareness must be carried out in a collective manner. Therefore, I call on the media and digital platforms to show the greatest responsibility in this endeavour.”

She also announced that the Interior Ministry will organise the first conference on alternative practitioners in order to draw up a strategy to deal with the issue. In France, although doctors, pharmacists and other health professionals are tightly regulated, alternative practitioners generally have no State registration or licensing system.

The case comes just a few months after the medical platform Doctolib announced that it would no longer list naturopaths on its website or app.  

