PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

Concern over lack of air-con in Paris 2024 Olympic village

The lack of air conditioning in the rooms of the athletes' village for the Paris 2024 Olympics is raising concerns from some federations and athletes, sources told AFP on Tuesday.

Published: 17 January 2023 17:09 CET
Workers operate at the site of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games athletes' village in Saint-Ouen, outside Paris, on August 30, 2022. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)

The Olympic Village, based in Saint-Denis seven kilometres north of central Paris, will accommodate nearly 14,000 athletes and staff members during the Olympics in the French capital in July and August 2024.

The games organisers have promised the global event will be carbon neutral, with the use of materials chosen for their energy performance. After the games, the Olympic village will be converted into housing.

On Tuesday Nicolas Ferrand, head of Solideo which has been chosen to construct the Olympic buildings, said there was no problem to address.

“We are building rooms where it will be six degrees cooler than the outside temperature,” during the French summer, he assured during a press conference.

If the Olympic Games organising committee later demands air-conditioning, “there will be air-conditioning,” he added, while cautioning that the carbon footprint would be affected.

“It’s a question for society. Do we collectively accept being at six degrees less and having an excellent carbon footprint, or do we say it’s not okay, and we’re ready to downgrade the carbon footprint?” Ferrand said.

The possibility of another scorching summer, with temperatures in excess of 40C, has been taken into account, the organisers assured last year.

But the reassurances have not appeased everyone.

“Imagine several days in a row at more than 40C, in rooms at 34C. It’s still pretty crazy that these scenarios have not led to any changes,” said a high-ranking French sports official. 

The Olympic organisers have chosen to make the 2024 event “an ecological project”, said another sporting figure. 

“But in the event of a heatwave, the well-being of the athletes is not taken into account.”

Some sports federation are already looking for solutions, including finding accommodation elsewhere.

“If they continue like this, they will empty the village,” he added.

Paris-2024 organisers are considering their options, including using floor fans. 

“It’s still a work in progress,” they said.

PARIS

LATEST: How Paris transport will be hit by Thursday’s pension strike

Public transport including flights will be extremely disrupted on Thursday, the first day of strikes against proposed French pension reform - here's what will be running in Paris.

Published: 17 January 2023 17:37 CET
Workers all over France will be walking out on Thursday, January 19th in what unions say will be the “first day of mobilisation” in their battle against Emmanuel Macron’s plans to reform the French pension system.

You can find service disruptions for the whole country HERE.

In Paris, disruption will be centred on public transport, and operator RATP has released details of the services.

Transport minister Clément Beaune has suggested that people “work from home where possible”.

Airports

Around one in five flights in and out of Paris’ Orly airport will be cancelled. Information has not yet been released for Charles de Gaulle airport.

Metro

On the Metro, lines 8, 10 and 11 will be closed all day.

Lines 1 and 14, which are driverless, will run as normal but are likely to be extremely crowded.

Lines 2, 3, 3 bis, 5, 6, 7, 7 bis, 9, 12 and 13 will be “extremely disrupted” and running a skeleton service. Some lines will run only during rush hour (6.30-8.30am and 4.30-7.30pm) while others will be running a very limited service all day. Full details are still to be confirmed.

Line 4 will be running half of its normal services during rush hour and a quarter of normal service for the rest of the day.

RER/Transilien

The trains on RER line B – which connects Paris to its two airports – will be running half the normal services during rush hour and one third of normal services for the rest of the day. Services will stop at Gare du Nord. 

RER line A will be running half of normal services during rush hour and one quarter the rest of the day.

RER lines C, D et E and Transilien lines J, K, L, N and P will be running 1 in 10 of their normal services and line R will be totally closed.

Buses and trams

On average, two thirds of the normal bus services will run and three quarters of the normal trams.

Other services

Across the country, teachers will strike – around 70 percent are expected to walk out on Thursday – as well as public service workers such as local government employees and health workers.

In the culture sector, workers at many theatres and music venues will strike, and bank staff are also expected to walk out.

French pension strikes: The services affected on January 19th

Thursday is billed as the ‘first day’ of strikes and more are expected to follow – keep up to date with our strike calendar HERE.

We will update this story as more detail is released

