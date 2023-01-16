Read news from:
Weather warnings for Paris and northern France as Storm Gérard batters country

Paris and much of the north-west of France has been placed on alert for high winds, heavy rain and possible flooding as Storm Gérard batters the country.

Published: 16 January 2023 09:06 CET
High winds hit Brittany overnight and are forecast to move to Paris on Monday. Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP

In total 26 départements are on an orange weather alert, the majority in the north and west of the country.

Aube, Calvados, Côtes-d’Armor, Eure, Eure-et-Loir, Ille-et-Vilaine, Loire-Atlantique, Loiret, Manche, Marne, Mayenne, Orne, Paris, Sarthe, Seine-Maritime, Seine-et-Marne, Yvelines, Vendée, Yonne, Essonne, Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-Saint-Denis and Val-de-Marne are on alert for high winds, with alerts on flooding in some areas.

Map: Météo France

The southern départements of Cantal and Lozère are not expected to be hit by the storm, but are on alert for heavy snowfall.

Overnight on Sunday a “violent gust of wind linked to storm Gérard hit the north-western part of the country”, said the service VigimétéoFrance.

Winds of up to 158km/h were recorded on the Brittany coast, while a gust of 132km/h was recorded on top of the Eiffel Tower on Sunday night.

On Monday morning, 75,000 homes were without power in western France. 

The storm is expected to move east over the Paris region on Monday, before losing its intensity in the early afternoon. the weather alerts are in place until 3pm.

Meanwhile snow is forecast in the mountains – in the south of the Massif Central and the Alps from 600 to 800m, from 1,000 to 1,200m in the Pyrenees, and 500m in the Vosges and the Jura. 

While this will doubtless be welcomed by the many ski resorts that were forced to close in January because of a lack of snow, authorities have issued warnings of difficult conditions to drivers in those areas. 

FRENCH ALPS

Avalanche in French Alps kills British woman

A British woman has died after getting caught in an avalanche as she was hiking with two other people on the Mont Blanc, rescue services said on Sunday.

Published: 15 January 2023 15:38 CET
The accident happened on Saturday on the Argentiere Glacier, one of the Mont Blanc mountain range’s biggest glaciers, falling within the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region.

The Mont Blanc, on the French-Italian border, is western Europe’s highest mountain at 4,800 metres (nearly 16,000 feet) and attracts 20,000 hikers and skiers every year.

The 45-year old was found buried under the snow, and rescue services arrived too late to save her.

Police have ordered an investigation of the accident and an autopsy.

READ ALSO: France, Italy or Switzerland – which country is Mont Blanc in?

The two other hikers were unharmed, authorities said.

The Mont Blanc’s popularity poses a growing security and environmental challenge, local officials have warned.

Warmer temperatures in recent years have melted permafrost, raising the risk of rock falls on the most popular routes.

In August, authorities closed down two popular mountain shelters used by Mont Blanc climbers because of potentially deadly drought-related rockfalls.

Melting snow is also believed to help trigger avalanches.

READ MORE:

