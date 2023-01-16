Read news from:
On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

From fuel grants to cookery contests and, of course, the Thursday strike, here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 16 January 2023 08:38 CET
The Bocuse d'Or chef competition will be held in Lyon. Photo by FERENC ISZA / AFP

Monday 

Fuel payout – 10 million residents of France will receive the means-tested €100 fuel payment today, intended to take the place of the discount applied at the petrol pumps, which ended on December 31st.

EU visit – Emmanuel Macron will host European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the Elysée.

Domestic violence victims bill – French MPs will hold the first reading of a bill designed to give universal emergency aid to victims of domestic violence.

Tuesday

Macron attack – the trial begins in Paris of 13 members of a far-right group who are accused of plotting an attack on president Emmanuel Macron in 2018.

School strike – two teachers’ unions, the FSU and Snes, have called a one-day strike, which may result in some class closures.

Wednesday

Uber minimum wage – an agreement will be signed between unions representing drivers for ride-hailing apps such as Uber and the companies to provide a minimum wage for drivers. This comes after a summer of negotiations following a French court ruling that ‘gig economy’ workers were employees, not self-employed.

Thursday

Strikes – January 19th is the first planned strike day in what unions have promised will be the ‘mother of all battles’ against plans to reform the French pension system. In most sectors this is a one-day strike, but some unions have filed unlimited strike notices, meaning that their actions will continue.

January 19th strike – which services will be affected?

Saturday

Paris demo – in addition to the strike, there is also a demo in Paris in protest at the pension plans, organised by the hard-left party La France Insoumise.

Sunday

Franco-German summit – French and German ministers will meet in Paris for talks and to mark the signing of the Elysée Treaty of friendship between the two countries in 1963.

Bocuse d’or – the final day of the international cooking competition held in Lyon, France’s ‘gastronomic capital’. 

On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

From the return of France's parliament and the unveiling of the government's pension reform plan to a large lottery prize for Friday the 13th and the world ice swimming championships - here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 9 January 2023 08:42 CET
Monday

Hunting Secretary of State for Biodiversity Bérangère Couillard will announce the government’s plans to make hunting safer. Early reports suggest that a ban on Sunday hunting is unlikely.

Rail travel –  SNCF relaunches its ‘carte familles nombreuses’, offering discounts on rail travel for families with three or more children aged under 18, in a digital format. The scheme has been operating since 1921, but was temporarily halted in December to allow for the creation of a new online application portal. You will be able to order your new cards here from January 9th.

Courts – One of France’s biggest recent health scandals will be back in the news as  – two years after being sentenced to a fine of €2.718 million for “aggravated deception” in the scandal linked to a weight loss drug, Servier laboratories appeal against the conviction.

Parliament – French legislators will come back to the office today after their Christmas break.

Tuesday

Pension reform – Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will unveil details of the planned pension reform – originally planned for December 15th. The plans are highly controversial and unions have already called for strikes and demonstrations. 

READ ALSO 5 minutes to understand . . . French pension reform

Hospital strike – the union FO has called for an ‘unlimited strike’ for hospital workers to protest at under-funding of the health service. Key workers in the health sector are barred from striking, so industrial action normally takes the form of demonstrations outside hospitals.

Wednesday

Bargain hunt – The strictly regulated winter sales kick off in stores across most of the country on Wednesday, and run for almost four weeks.

READ ALSO Everything you need to know about France’s 2023 winter sales

Hospital strike – the union FO has called for an ‘unlimited strike’ for hospital workers to protest at under-funding of the health service. Key workers in the health sector are barred from striking, so industrial action normally takes the form of demonstrations outside hospitals.

Thursday

World ice swimming championships – the world championships in the sport of ice swimming begin in the French Alpine resort of Samoëns, 500 swimmers from 42 countries are expected to take part. The contest lasts until Sunday. 

Friday

Could it be you? – Friday the 13th could be lucky for someone in France, with a minimum guaranteed Super Loto prize of €13 million up for grabs.

African Nations Championship – if you’re in a part of France that has a large Algerian or Moroccan population, expect some noisy bars over the next few days as the African Nations Championship gets underway. Host nation Algeria take on Libya on Friday at 8pm and Morocco play Sudan on Sunday at 5pm.

