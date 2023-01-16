On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Monday

Fuel payout – 10 million residents of France will receive the means-tested €100 fuel payment today, intended to take the place of the discount applied at the petrol pumps, which ended on December 31st.

EU visit – Emmanuel Macron will host European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the Elysée.

Domestic violence victims bill – French MPs will hold the first reading of a bill designed to give universal emergency aid to victims of domestic violence.

Tuesday

Macron attack – the trial begins in Paris of 13 members of a far-right group who are accused of plotting an attack on president Emmanuel Macron in 2018.

School strike – two teachers’ unions, the FSU and Snes, have called a one-day strike, which may result in some class closures.

Wednesday

Uber minimum wage – an agreement will be signed between unions representing drivers for ride-hailing apps such as Uber and the companies to provide a minimum wage for drivers. This comes after a summer of negotiations following a French court ruling that ‘gig economy’ workers were employees, not self-employed.

Thursday

Strikes – January 19th is the first planned strike day in what unions have promised will be the ‘mother of all battles’ against plans to reform the French pension system. In most sectors this is a one-day strike, but some unions have filed unlimited strike notices, meaning that their actions will continue.

January 19th strike – which services will be affected?

Saturday

Paris demo – in addition to the strike, there is also a demo in Paris in protest at the pension plans, organised by the hard-left party La France Insoumise.

Sunday

Franco-German summit – French and German ministers will meet in Paris for talks and to mark the signing of the Elysée Treaty of friendship between the two countries in 1963.

Bocuse d’or – the final day of the international cooking competition held in Lyon, France’s ‘gastronomic capital’.