PARIS

Paris to hold referendum on e-scooter rental services

Parisians will be invited to vote on whether to allow electric scooter rental services to continue operating in the city as authorities weigh banning the controversial for-hire vehicles, the capital's mayor has said.

Published: 15 January 2023 12:53 CET
rental electric scooters parked in Paris
This file photograph taken on September 3, 2021 shows rental electric scooters parked in Paris. Parisians will be invited to vote on whether to allow electric scooter rental services to continue operating in the city as authorities weigh banning the controversial for-hire vehicles, the capital's mayor has said. Photo: AFP

The issue is “extremely divisive”, mayor Anne Hidalgo told the weekend edition of Le Parisien newspaper, with critics saying riders show only cursory respect for the rules of the road.

They often defy bans on riding on pavements, or park without consideration, while some abandon the scooters in parks or even toss them into the Seine river.

Fans meanwhile praise the zippy fleets — totalling 15,000 scooters operated by companies Lime, Dott and Tier — as a fast, non-polluting alternative to cars or crowded public transport.

Hidalgo said Paris residents would be asked “a very simple question” in the referendum planned for April 2: “Do we or don’t we continue with free-floating rental scooters?”

The mayor said she herself was leaning towards a ban but would “respect Parisians’ vote”.

A ban would make Paris an exception among major cities.

In September, the capital already threatened the three operators with non-renewal of their licences, which expire in March, if they failed to limit reckless riding and other “misuses”.

The operators in November came up with a number of suggested improvements, including equipping the scooters with licence plates that would allow easier tracking of riders running a red light, or travelling in pairs on the single-person vehicles — both common violations.

But David Belliard, Hidalgo’s deputy in charge of urban transport, still said a cost-benefit analysis did not favour the rental schemes.

“They are in the way and they are dangerous,” he told AFP, saying he favoured a ban to “pacify our streets and pavements”.

There was “too much negative feedback” from citizens about the scooters, he said.

Hidalgo told Le Parisien meanwhile that privately owned scooters, also hugely popular in the capital, were not targeted in the referendum. They are “not a problem”, she said.

CULTURE

Paris cinema named as world’s most-visited

A Paris cinema has been named as the world's most frequented, with an astonishing 2.2 million visitors in 2022.

Published: 12 January 2023 10:11 CET
Paris cinema named as world's most-visited

Climbing ahead of even Burbank in Los Angeles and the Showcase Bluewater in London, Paris’ UGC Ciné Cité Les Halles was rated the most visited cinema in the world, according to a ranking by Comscore for 2023.

Located in the heart of Paris –  the city with the most movie theatres in the world – UGC des Halles is found in the city’s 1st arrondisement, at the Chatelet-Les Halles shopping mall, where many of the city’s Metro and suburban train lines (RERs) intersect.

UGC des Halles is only one of 2,000 French movie theatres to remain open all day – from 9am until midnight.

It boasts 27 screens and 3,820 seats – a record in Europe, according to Les Echos – and, on average, the theatre also allows films to remain in the programming longer than they might in other cinemas. 

However, the success of UGC des Halles is also a large testament to the return of the cinema after the industry was heavily impacted by the pandemic.

“The public has found its way back to theatres,” Eric Marti, the head of Comscore France, said in a statement following the ranking. “[The public] has renewed its confidence in this cinema, located in the heart of Paris.”

Marti also referenced the fact that the cinema has “bet on a diversified programme,” since 1995, which according to Brigitte Maccioni, the head of UGC, has been the “success of UGC Ciné Cité Les Halles.”

“[It] demonstrates the relevance of the model used by UGC cinemas, which promotes all types of cinema, from American blockbusters to arthouse films,” Maccioni said in a press release on Wednesday.

Across France, the cinema has gradually begun to regain its audience. In 2022, cinema attendance rose to 152 million, an increase of 59.2 percent when compared with 2021. Nevertheless, there is still a long way to go, with the 2022 attendance numbers still 26.9 percent lower than the pre-Covid period, according to Les Echos. 

