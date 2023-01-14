Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Pensions, Paris flooding and love in the presidential palace

From pension strikes to the president's love life, via the history of complaining in Paris and the 'French bastards', our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 14 January 2023 08:50 CET
Inside France: Pensions, Paris flooding and love in the presidential palace
Unions are promising the 'mother of all battles' against pension reform, invoking the spirit of May 1968. Photo by AFP

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Aux barricades !

After three years of pandemic and general strangeness there is something comforting about coming back to familiar scenes and topics – and in France this of course means strikes. 

Unions have promised the ‘mother of all battles’ as they unite to oppose Emmanuel Macron’s planned pension reform. The first strike day has been called for January 19th but I highly doubt it will be the last – the notoriously militant CGT oil refinery workers are already talking about blockades on petrol depots.

My weekend plan is buy a new pair of trainers in the winter sales – I foresee not many Metro journeys and a lot of walking in my immediate future, since I don’t anticipate Macron or his government backing down on this issue. 

Talking France

After a Christmas break the Talking France podcast is back and we are of course talking pension strikes, as well as the threat of violence from far-right extremists, Emmanuel Macron’s love life, property taxes in south-west France, the future of the French ski industry and how to save money on train tickets.

And if you want to learn more about Macron’s love love – check out this really interesting interview that he gave to a group of journalists with autistic spectrum disorders. It’s a fascinating insight into both the work of specialist magazine Papotin (entirely staffed by people with ASD) and the president. 

Thread of the week

If you have a spare couple of minutes I highly recommend giving this thread – about Haussmann’s remodelling of Paris – a read. It’s all fascinating but particularly interesting to me is how many people hated it at the time and accused him of destroying the historic charm of central Paris.

Still on a Paris theme, check out this amazing film from the great flood of 1910, when the Seine rose eight metres above its normal level and flooded huge parts of the city.

Franglais

Yes, I am a fool, but I’ve only just realised that the French chain Izipizi is supposed to sound like ‘easy-peasy’ not ‘izzy-pizzy’ – part of an ever-increasing trend of French businesses choosing English or ‘franglais’ names.  Although my favourite is still the ‘rock’n’roll boulangerie’ of Oberkampf named The French Bastards . . .

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Wedding rules, winter woes in the Alps and working until 65

From the woes of French ski resorts to wedding rules and the sheer horror of working until you're 65, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 7 January 2023 09:54 CET
Inside France: Wedding rules, winter woes in the Alps and working until 65

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Disappearing snow

The unseasonably warm weather in France is good news for energy supplies, with the risk of planned power cuts now ‘increasingly unlikely’ according to the government spokesman.

But it’s wreaking havoc at the country’s ski resorts, almost half of which are currently closed because of a lack of snow.

This is of course a long-term problem linked to the climate crisis, and means that many of the businesses in the Alps, Pyrenees and Jura mountains that have previously relied on the ski industry are being forced to change their business model.

Not wishing to make light of the obviously very serious situation that is climate change – but the diversification of the tourist experience is good news for non-skiers like me – an Alps trip now offers dozens of different activities from snowshoeing and hiking to the terrifying-but-fun summer luge and the more relaxed spa experience. 

Picture of the week

The snow problem is now so acute that local authorities in the Alps have a team dedicated to taking down the rusting and abandoned chair lifts in the lower-altitude areas where ski resorts have closed for good.

Workers dismantle the site of a ski lift in Saint Firmin after the resort closed because of a lack of reliable snow. Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP

Rugby dreams

This week’s Talking France is a special episode looking ahead to the year in France – travel rule changes, politics, pension reform, (possible) riots etc.

Plus the things we’re most looking forward to in 2023 – mine is obviously the Rugby World Cup, held in 9 cities across France in September and October. Allez les bleus!

You can listen to the Podcast HERE or in the player below.

Getting hitched

Over Christmas I made myself quite unpopular during a family viewing of Escape to the Chateau by pointing out that being legally married in France if you don’t have residency or citizenship is actually very difficult.

Yes, OK maybe I should have just relaxed and watched the show – but instead I started researching this article about your options for getting married in a romantic French chateau. The secret is, that for most people it’s basically just a party in the chateau, and the legal bit comes later. 

Cartoon of the week

As French President Emmanuel Macron vows to push ahead with pension reform and unions vow to fight him every step of the way, we can expect social unrest in 2023.

But the other thing we can expect is a lot of jokes and satire based around the proposal that French people stay in work until they are 65 (quelle horreur) – here’s Libération’s cartoonist Coco kicking things off with Macron’s New Year wish to the nation “And good health above all . . . until the age of 65”.

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

SHOW COMMENTS