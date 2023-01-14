For members
INSIDE FRANCE
Inside France: Pensions, Paris flooding and love in the presidential palace
From pension strikes to the president's love life, via the history of complaining in Paris and the 'French bastards', our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.
Published: 14 January 2023 08:50 CET
Unions are promising the 'mother of all battles' against pension reform, invoking the spirit of May 1968. Photo by AFP

INSIDE FRANCE
Inside France: Wedding rules, winter woes in the Alps and working until 65
From the woes of French ski resorts to wedding rules and the sheer horror of working until you're 65, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.
Published: 7 January 2023 09:54 CET
