‘Likely there will be no power cuts this winter,’ says French government

French government ministers say the power cuts due to energy shortages are now unlikely this winter, thanks to increased production at nuclear plants and efforts from the public to cut energy consumption.

Published: 13 January 2023 14:13 CET
An airplane flies past a high voltage electric power line pylon (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP)

“I am confident about our ability to finish the winter, but we must be vigilant,” Agnès Pannier-Runacher, France’s Minister of Environment said on Franceinfo.

But she called on the French to continue efforts to decrease energy consumption, saying: “The sobriety plan is about getting through the winter, in addition to being a holistic strategy to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050,” she said.

The minister added that such efforts – or eco-gestes – should not be made from time to time, and encouraged the French to continue to “pay attention to the temperatures in the offices, as well as petrol consumption, and all other fossil fuel consumption (which) is the cause of global warming.”

Pannier-Runacher’s comments came just a few days after France’s Minister of Finance, Bruno Le Maire, told France 5 that “it is likely there will be no power cuts” this winter in France. The finance minister attributed his statement to the warmer than usual weather patterns and efforts by France’s national energy provider, EDF.

The environment minister also signalled the country’s decrease in energy consumption, adding that France had reduced its energy usage by “7 GW” or “the equivalent of the production of seven nuclear reactors.” 

READ MORE: France cuts electricity consumption by 9% with energy-saving measures

Pannier-Runacher also referenced the country’s ability to “pass cold peaks,” noting low temperatures in mid-December. She said that the country “got through [the period] without any difficulty.” 

The situation has also improved thanks to nuclear power plants coming back online, after many were closed for maintenance and repair work.

As of Monday, 44 of France’s 56 offline reactors have been reconnected, according to AFP, who obtained figures from EDF.

On Thursday evening, EDF reported that “the nuclear fleet is able to supply nearly 45GW of electrical power to the national grid” and “the available power will continue to increase until the end of January.” As of mid-January, the country was once again able to export electricity, rather than import it. 

Despite recent developments, in an interview on January 9th with France Bleu, Hervé Philibert, the deputy director of operations at RTE (France’s electricity network) in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, said that it was “still too early to say that all risks [had] been eliminated.”

“The situation is much more favourable than it was at the beginning of autumn,” he said. “The situation is better because the entire French population is really participating in the game of ‘sobriety’ and the measures people are taking are working. Consumption is down by 8 to 9 percent compared to previous years.”

However, Philibert cautioned that the French should continue decreasing energy consumption, “because if a cold snap were to occur, we could find ourselves in a somewhat tense situation once again.”

READ MORE: ‘Ecowatt’: How to use France’s new energy forecasting website and app

The French government has encouraged individuals to download the energy forecasting mobile application “EcoWatt” (or to use the website) which keeps track of energy levels and alerts users of possible localised power cuts in real time. 

France pushes forward with plan to speed up renewables

President Emmanuel Macron's administration is now a step closer to lowering hurdles to building new solar and wind plants

Published: 11 January 2023 09:23 CET
French MPs have moved ahead with a law to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy, as the country’s nuclear plants suffer a maintenance crisis and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drives up energy costs.

Having secured rare support from the left, President Emmanuel Macron’s minority administration is now a step closer to lowering hurdles to building new solar and wind plants, including massive offshore wind farms.

Macron has set a target of building 50 offshore plants by 2050, up from one today, to generate 40 gigawatts of electricity. And he wants to multiply solar capacity by 10, to top 100 gigawatts.

Taking part in the bill’s first reading with paper slips after a technical error affected the electronic voting system, 286 MPs backed the draft law with 238 against.

Agnes Pannier-Runacher, minister for energy transition in Macron’s government, told AFP she welcomed the “responsible positions” taken by the Socialists and a small independent party who supported the move.

Just 19.3 percent of France’s energy consumption is sourced from renewables, short of the 23 percent objective Macron’s government set in 2020 and only slightly ahead of coal- and gas-intensive neighbour Germany.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the same time as the nuclear power crisis has upped the pressure to boost alternative sources of energy.

Scheduled maintenance and corrosion problems mean that 14 of France’s 56 reactors are still offline.

Tuesday’s draft law will now be subject to compromise talks between MPs and senators – with the upper chamber fiercely defensive of mayors’ rights to have a say in local projects.

In an initial compromise with the Senate, the government has promised to allow mayors to define “acceleration zones” where renewables can be built more easily.

But the left fears that too many concessions could let local officials veto projects.

“No one will be able to jam up the system,” a source close to Pannier-Runacher told AFP ahead of the vote.

The draft law includes provisions allowing projects to be forced through based on “pressing needs of major public interest”.

With no majority in parliament, the government wooed the Greens and Socialists in advance of Tuesday’s vote to move the bill closer to becoming law.

They secured an abstention from the ecologists and reluctant backing from the centre-left to get over the line.

“Sometimes you have to cooperate in the name of the public interest and the environmental crisis,” Socialist MP Dominique Potier said, hailing “major advances” from his party’s amendments.

Meanwhile. Greens chief Marine Tondelier said “this isn’t a definitive abstention” but “we’re expecting better” from the final bill.

Their partners in the broad left-wing NUPES coalition against Macron, the Communists and hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party, opposed the new law for its market focus.

On parliament’s right, the conservative Republicans and far-right National Rally (RN) both oppose easing the construction of renewables.

Wind turbines “destroy our landscapes” and “set your eyes and your brain spinning”, RN lawmaker Pierre Meurin said ahead of the vote.

