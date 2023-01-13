Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

LA BELLE VIE

La Belle Vie: How to snack, watch a movie and drink Champagne like the French

From snacking like a French person and the history of champagne to the French love affair with the movies, our weekly newsletter La Belle Vie offers you an essential starting point for eating, talking, drinking and living like a French person.

Published: 13 January 2023 08:31 CET
La Belle Vie: How to snack, watch a movie and drink Champagne like the French
Picture taken on October 5, 1995 of the cinema Le Grand Rex, in Paris. (Photo by Pierre VERDY / AFP)

La Belle Vie is our regular look at the real culture of France – from language to cuisine, manners to films. This newsletter is published weekly and you can receive it directly to your inbox, by going to newsletter preferences or adding your email to the sign-up box in this article.

If you have ever gone to the movie theatre in France – or simply walked through a French Metro station where movie posters are plentiful – you have probably noticed that the French are not afraid of taking creative liberty with translating English film titles.

A few years ago, I was introduced to the world of strange movie title translations. I remember texting a French friend that I wanted to go see the new Little Women film at the theatre. I had just recently moved to France, and I had somehow managed to avoid the movie posters up until that point. He sent back a link with showtimes for a film titled “Les 4 filles du docteur March” (The four daughters of Dr March) and for a moment I genuinely thought he had misunderstood and sent the wrong film. 

And Little Women is certainly not the only English-language film to have gotten a bizarre French translation, there are many more.

Puns, sex and urban legends: How English movie titles are translated into French

I have to admit – I love going to the movie theatre, but when I lived in the United States, it was something I did maybe once or twice a year, maximum. In France, however, I have several friends who go to the movie theatre once or twice a month.

Not only do French people enjoy going to the cinema, they also tend to have an astounding cinema repertoire – it would not be shocking to meet a young French person who spends their spare time enjoying old French films on the streaming platform Mubi, which offers a wide array of arthouse and classic films.

But Paris is unique even amid a country of cinephiles. One of its movie theatres was even recently named the most visited in the world.

Paris and cinema: Why the French capital is the city of the silver screen

But going to the movies in France can be a different experience than in the United Kingdom or United States. In France, you are probably unlikely to sit next to someone in the theatre who has brought in a personal size pizza and box of fries. You probably won’t even find fiery buffalo wings on the snack bar menu at the movie theatre (much to my own dismay). 

But French movie etiquette does not operate in the same way, and unlike the US, theatres are more likely to offer a niche and simple concession menu. You might even find some French cinemas that operate with a “no food or drink rule.”

Why people don’t eat at the movies in France

France’s general attitude when it comes to snacking might be to blame for some differences in cultural attitude surrounding eating at the movie theatre. Eating in between meals is generally frowned upon in France – unless it is during the dedicated goûter time of course. 

Walking down the street with a bag of crisps might get you some weird looks in France. If you are craving some Pringles, it is best to wait until apéro time, when they are more socially acceptable.

How to snack (or not) like a French person

There is one time where it is very acceptable – if not encouraged – to enjoy a sugary snack in France, and that is throughout the month of January. 

Galette des rois – or Cake of the kings – is traditionally eaten on January 6th each year to mark the feast of the Epiphany – when the three kings (allegedly) turned up to give gifts to Baby Jesus. The traditional accompaniment to this cake is cider. 

But many French people invite their friends over to enjoy Galette des rois all month long. The tradition is not just about enjoying something sweet, though. There’s an age-old protocol that needs to be followed and it’s all to do with the little charm (known as the fève or the bean) that bakers hide inside the cake.

Galette des Rois: Everything you need to know about France’s royal tart

Finally, while many people in France drink cidre alongside their Galette des rois, others enjoy a glass of Champagne during the festivities (it is a pastry fit for kings, after all). 

But interestingly enough, Champagne has not always been a beverage associated luxury and royalty. There are several myths surrounding the bubbly drink whose image seems to have been ever-changing these past 250 years. Professor of marketing at EM Lyon, Joonas Rokk, takes a look at the legend surrounding Champagne.

Champagne: Four founding myths of a global icon

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
Paywall free

LA BELLE VIE

La Belle Vie: Underground Paris, winter sales and how to dress like a French person

From how we become more French (without even realising it) to the best French ski resorts (when there's snow) and everything you need to know about French shopping sales, this week's La Belle Vie newsletter offers you an essential starting point for eating, talking, drinking and living like a French person.

Published: 6 January 2023 08:51 CET
La Belle Vie: Underground Paris, winter sales and how to dress like a French person

La Belle Vie is our regular look at the real culture of France – from language to cuisine, manners to films. This newsletter is published weekly and you can receive it directly to your inbox, by going to newsletter preferences or adding your email to the sign-up box in this article.

The longer you spend in France, the more you might find yourself adapting to French culture in ways you did not previously expect. For Brits, that might mean drinking your tea without milk, for Americans it might mean that your taste buds have slowly become less accustomed to spicy foods (it is, unsurprisingly, harder to come by a delicious taco smothered in cholula sauce). 

As you adapt to eating and drinking à la française, you might even start craving a bite of cheese after a meal. These are some of the habits you might see change over time:

18 ways your eating and drinking habits change when you live in France

Another part of your life that you might notice slowly changing while in France is your fashion sense. I’ve noticed it in myself recently – my wardrobe has become notably more neutral, and when it comes to makeup, I’ve invested in more lipstick. I’ve also noticed that fellow Americans who have lived in France for some time tend to enjoy trying to guess whether the person on the opposite side of the street is American or simply enjoys ‘athleisure’.

Dressing French can feel like an accomplishment – that you have reached some level of chic-ness, and the “How to look French” Google-search is still a popular one. While I will give the personal disclaimer that articles on this topic, in my opinion, have a tendency to focus more on how to look wealthy and Parisienne (France is no monolith), there might be some rules that tend to apply across the board.

How to dress like a French woman: Five tips to remember (and five to forget)

Regardless of whether a way to dress like a French woman truly exists, I do appreciate one traditional French way of thinking regarding fashion: that clothes should be an investment, and instead of buying several cheap pieces it is best to save your money for one staple item you will be able to pair with several other things.

One way you can do this is affordably is to plan to do your shopping during the French sales – and no I do not mean Black Friday. In France, the sales – or soldes – are highly regulated, and they only happen twice a year. In fact, there is a pretty fascinating history surrounding the soldes, and why they are the only time French stores are allowed to sell items for less than what they purchased them for.  

Everything you need to know about France’s 2023 winter sales

If you are visiting France in the winter, you can enjoy the soldes and (hopefully) some skiing too. 

France is home to thousands of kilometres of slopes, and there are options for all types of ski holidays – whether that be a family-friendly resort, one with great nightlife, the best slopes or a place with some options for non-skiers. You also can branch out from the Alps mountain range, and test out some of France’s other peaks which can be just as stunning.

From high altitude to family friendly: 15 of the best French ski resorts

Unfortunately, however, skiing may be in danger in the coming years due to the climate crisis. Even this year, several resorts have had to close due to warm temperatures and not enough snow coverage. If you are looking to enjoy a ski holiday, you may want to prioritise a high altitude location, or plan to do so in the near future.

Looking on the bright side, resorts in France have begun to prioritise non-ski activities so that they can continue to offer fun, winter vacations in the years to come. Some are expanding and diversifying, to provide other activities like hiking and snowshoeing. 

How climate change left French ski resorts fighting for survival

Finally, visiting if you are visiting France’s capital city during the winter, where the weather is likely to be overcast and chilly, you could always head underground. From the catacombs to the sewer museum and World War II relics, Paris’ subterranean world is expansive and surprising. 

Skulls, beer and a ‘cathedral’: Discover the secrets of underground Paris

SHOW COMMENTS