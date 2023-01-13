Read news from:
How to save money on both train tickets and car hire in France

If you're a fairly regular train-user in France there is a handy card that could save you money - as well as giving you a discount if you ever need to hire a car.

Published: 13 January 2023 12:57 CET
Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP

Like most countries France has railcards for young people, pensioners, families and frequent travellers – but unlike a lot of countries there is also a card for the ‘inbetweeners’ – people too old for a young person’s railcard but not old enough for pensioner discounts. 

This is called the carte avantage adulte and if you take the train more than a couple of times a year in France it’s well worth looking into.

Who

It is available for people aged between 27 and 59, there is no requirement to be a French citizen or to have a French address in order to get this card.

How much

The card costs €49 upfront, and lasts for one year from the date of purchase.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: How certain train fares in France are set to rise

Discounts

Once you have bought the card, you can then use it every time you buy a train ticket for that year and you get a discount off the standard ticket (ie not first class) price. Discounts vary according to the type of ticket

  • 30 percent off TGV or Intercité routes (this does not include the budget Ouigo routes)
  • 25 – 50 percent off local TER trains. Here it depends on the region you are in – for Brittany, Normandy and Pays de la Loire it’s 30 percent, Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes is 50 percent and the rest of the country is 25 percent.
  • Up to 30 percent off international travel – the 30 percent discount also applies if your train is from France to another country including services to Italy, Luxembourg, Germany, Spain and Switzerland
  • If you’re booking tickets for yourself and a travel companion, your friend also benefits from the 30 percent discount, and if you’re booking for yourself and children, the kids’ tickets are discounted by up to 60 percent (up to a maximum of three children)

Extras

As well as the train ticket discounts, you also get certain special offers including sales on ‘last-minute’ tickets.

There is also the opportunity to save 15 percent on car hire through Avis and Budget, when booking through the SNCF Connect site.

Card

Although it’s called a railcard, you don’t get an actual physical card, just an email with an attached document. You can print this out to show to a ticket agent if purchasing in person, or use the card’s reference number when booking online.

If you use the SNCF Connect website or app, you have the option of linking the card to your account, so that discounts are applied automatically when you look up prices and book. 

You can find full details, and purchase a card, HERE.

Other options

There are lots of different options for railcards and discount cards for everyone from students to families and pensions – click HERE for a roundup. 

Property taxes: How much will it cost to extend your French home?

Installing a swimming pool, building a garden shed, or adding a conservatory to your French home has become more expensive in 2023.

Published: 11 January 2023 15:49 CET
If you are planning a renovation project in 2023 you’re likely looking at rising cost for materials and labour due to inflation – but there is one other cost to consider; taxes. 

In France there is a one-off tax that has to be paid on certain building works, and the government has raised the rate for this.

The taxe d’aménagement, sometimes referred to as the garden shed tax, applies to all property development – construction, reconstruction and extension – of buildings that require planning permission or a building permit.

Garden sheds, swimming pools or extensions with a surface area of more than 5 square metres are subject to the development tax – although a 50 percent reduction is applied to the flat-rate values of certain buildings, particularly the first 100 square metres of main residences.

READ ALSO Everything you need to know about installing a swimming pool at your French property

The tax is collected by local councils, who set their own percentage rates for the tax, working off the base rate set by the government.

A decree published in the Journal Officiel set the base figures for 2023 at the following rates: 

  • €1,004 per square metre in Île-de-France (up from €929 per square metre in 2022);
  • €886 per square metre outside Île-de-France (€820 per square metre in 2022).

The flat-rate values per square metre of building space, which constitute the basis for the development tax, are revised on January 1st of each year according to the latest construction cost index published by national statistics body Insee. 

Additionally, specific rates are set for:

  • €250 per square metre  for a swimming pool (up from €200 in 2022);
  • €12 per square metre of ground-fixed solar panels (up from €10 in 2022);
  • €3,000 per wind turbine more than 12 metres high;
  • €3,000 per pitch for tents, caravans and mobile leisure homes;
  • €10,000 per pitch for a holiday chalet or bungalow.

The amount of the tax is calculated according to the following formula: 

(Taxable area multiplied by the government-set base figure) multiplied by the percentage tax rate set by the local authorities. This gives the total to be paid in cents. Bills are rounded down.

So, the tax for a 30 square metre extension in an area where the combined local and departmental tax rates total 6.25 percent would be calculated like this:

30 (the size of the development) x 886 (the base tax rate outside Ile-de-France) = 26,580

6.25 (local and departmental tax) x 26,580 = 166,125 cents, more usually expressed as €1,661. 

If the total payable is less than €1,500, you will receive a bill in the six months after planning permission was granted, with details of how to pay.

Otherwise, it is paid in two instalments, 12 months and 24 months after authorisation, with a 10 percent surcharge applied in cases of late payments.

READ ALSO The hidden costs of owning property in France

