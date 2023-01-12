Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
Paywall free

TALKING FRANCE

PODCAST: France faces major strikes, new driving laws and the menace of far right violence

The Talking France podcast is back for series five tackling all the big issues in France - from pension reform and the threat of violence from the far right to ski holidays, Emmanuel Macron's love life and a game to play in Paris.

Published: 12 January 2023 08:58 CET
PODCAST: France faces major strikes, new driving laws and the menace of far right violence

Host Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and political expert John Lichfield to talk about what’s going on in France.

After a series of events involving violent far right extremists, we’re looking at exactly what threat is posed by far-right attacks in France, with John telling us: “The French government is worried and they’re right to be worried.”

You can find Talking France on Apple, Spotify or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

We’re also taking a look at the big talking point in France this week – pension reform. The government has finally unveiled details of plans to raise the pension age, and unions responded immediately with strikes.

We’re talking about a rather unusual interview given by Emmanuel Macron to a group of journalists with autistic spectrum disorders, which ended with him opening up about his marriage and family life.

And for visitors to France we’re taking a look at two big questions – what should you do if you have a ski holiday booked and there is no snow? And what are the new driving laws in 2023?

As ever, we end with some tips to make life in France easier and more fun, from saving money on trains and buses to making walks around French cities more fun, especially for kids.

This episode marks the start of series 5 of Talking France, you can find all previous episodes HERE.

The following articles cover the subjects discussed in the episode.

France’s January pension strikes – what services will be affected?

‘When you’re in love you cannot choose’: Macron opens up about falling for Brigitte

The law changes drivers in France need to know about in 2023

What can I do if I’ve booked a French skiing holiday and there’s no snow

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
Paywall free

TALKING FRANCE

PODCAST: What’s in store for France in 2023 from travel rules to political flare-ups

This week's episode of Talking France is dedicated to what will change in the country in 2023 from politics and price rises to travel rules and transport changes.

Published: 28 December 2022 09:06 CET
Updated: 7 January 2023 09:02 CET
PODCAST: What's in store for France in 2023 from travel rules to political flare-ups

Host Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and politics expert John Lichfield as the team take a look ahead to 2023.

You can find Talking France on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

From rising prices and strikes to pension reform and new travel rules, we take a look at what is on the cards for the year ahead in France.

And we debate how likely it is that president Emmanuel Macron will call fresh elections to try and solve the parliamentary deadlock.

And we’re also talking about what there is to look forward to next year, from expanding cycle routes and public holidays to the 2023 rugby world cup.

Articles to read that are mentioned in the podcast:

This special episode brings to a close series 4 of Talking France, we’ll be back in mid January with a brand new series, and you can also find all previous episodes HERE.

SHOW COMMENTS