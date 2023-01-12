PODCAST: France faces major strikes, new driving laws and the menace of far right violence

Host Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and political expert John Lichfield to talk about what’s going on in France.

After a series of events involving violent far right extremists, we’re looking at exactly what threat is posed by far-right attacks in France, with John telling us: “The French government is worried and they’re right to be worried.”

We’re also taking a look at the big talking point in France this week – pension reform. The government has finally unveiled details of plans to raise the pension age, and unions responded immediately with strikes.

We’re talking about a rather unusual interview given by Emmanuel Macron to a group of journalists with autistic spectrum disorders, which ended with him opening up about his marriage and family life.

And for visitors to France we’re taking a look at two big questions – what should you do if you have a ski holiday booked and there is no snow? And what are the new driving laws in 2023?

As ever, we end with some tips to make life in France easier and more fun, from saving money on trains and buses to making walks around French cities more fun, especially for kids.

This episode marks the start of series 5 of Talking France, you can find all previous episodes HERE.

