Macron says won’t apologise to Algeria for colonisation

President Emmanuel Macron has said he will not "ask forgiveness" from Algeria for French colonisation but hopes to continue working towards reconciliation with his counterpart Abdelmajid Tebboune.

Published: 12 January 2023 12:52 CET
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune (R) during a joint press conference in Algiers on August 25, 2022. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

“It’s not up to me to ask forgiveness, that’s not what this is about, that word would break all of our ties,” he said in an interview for Le Point magazine published late on Wednesday.

“The worst thing would be to decide: ‘we apologise and each go our own way’,” Macron said.

“Work on memory and history isn’t a settling of all accounts,” he added.

But in the interview, he also expressed hope that Tebboune “will be able to come to France in 2023”, to return Macron’s own trip to Algiers last year and continue their “unprecedented work of friendship”.

France’s 100-year colonisation of Algeria and the viciously fought 1954-62 war for independence have left deep scars on both sides, which Macron has by turns prodded and soothed over his political career.

In 2017, then-presidential candidate Macron dubbed the French occupation a “crime against humanity”. 

A report he commissioned from historian Benjamin Stora recommended in 2020 further moves to reconcile the two countries, while ruling out “repentance” and “apologies”.

Macron has also questioned whether Algeria existed as a nation before being colonised by France, drawing an angry response from Algiers.

“These moments of tension teach us,” Macron told the Algerian writer Kamel Daoud in the interview.

“You have to be able to reach out your hand again and engage, which President Tebboune and I have been able to do,” he added.

He backed a suggestion for Tebboune to visit the graves of Algerian 19th-century anti-colonial hero Abdelkader and his entourage, who are buried in Amboise in central France.

“That would make sense for the history of the Algerian people. For the French people, it would be an opportunity to understand realities that are often hidden,” Macron said.

Algeria and France maintain enduring ties through immigration, involvement in the independence conflict and post-war repatriations of French settlers, touching more than 10 million people living in France today.

British PM to visit France for first summit in 4 years

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will visit France on March 10th for the first British-French summit in more than four years, the French presidency and Downing Street said on Wednesday.

Published: 11 January 2023 17:49 CET
The planned trip comes amid signs Sunak is trying to put UK relations with the European Union on a surer footing following Brexit and years of rocky ties between France and the UK.

French media has also reported that Britain’s King Charles III will visit France in March, although this has not been confirmed. 

“It will be the first meeting of its kind since 2018,” the French presidency and a Sunak spokesman said.

It would be “an opportunity for the leaders to deepen cooperation between the UK and France in a huge range of areas, including security, climate and energy, the economy, migration, youth and shared foreign policy goals.”

The two countries have enjoyed warmer ties since Sunak took the helm, after years of acrimony under his predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron held a cordial first meeting in early November on the sidelines of the UN climate summit in Egypt.

Paris and London have since signed a deal for Britain to pay France more than €72 million to increase the number of security forces patrolling France’s northern beaches and prevent migrant boat crossings in the Channel.

A record 45,000 migrants crossed one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes in dinghies from mainland Europe to the UK in 2022, British authorities say.

The issue has become a huge political problem for the Conservative government, which has promised to bring down illegal immigration and crack down on the smuggling gangs organising the crossings.

During the March 10 summit, “you can certainly expect that issue of small boats given it’s high on the priority list for the prime minister,” Sunak’s spokesman told reporters.

One of the worst public rows between Johnson and Macron came in November 2021, when 27 migrants drowned in the Channel.

Tensions had already soared months earlier when Britain struck an alliance with the United States and Australia that saw Sydney cancel a lucrative order for French submarines.

But Macron in November said he hoped to reinforce defence cooperation with the UK.

Britain and France in February last year signed a deal to jointly develop new cruise and anti-ship missiles, a plan that had been on the cards since a 2010 treaty on close defence ties.

