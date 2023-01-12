Read news from:
French ‘first lady’ backs controversial school uniform

France's first lady Brigitte Macron says she backs the idea of school uniforms, as the far right is pushing in parliament to make a unified dress code mandatory nationwide.

Published: 12 January 2023 17:35 CET
French President's wife Brigitte Macron. Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP

Uniforms have never been compulsory in all state schools in mainland France, and the education minister is against any such law.

The president’s wife, a 69-year-old former high school drama teacher, said she had worn a uniform at school in an interview with Le Parisien Daily published Wednesday.

“I wore a uniform as a pupil: 15 years of dark blue short skirt, dark blue jumper. And I thought it was fine,” she said, responding to a question from a 14-year-old schoolgirl.

“It erases differences, it saves time. It’s time-consuming to choose what to wear in the morning, and costs money” to buy brands, she added.

“So I’m in favour of school uniforms, but if it’s a simple outfit — and not too drab.”

The topic was one of many covered in the interview conducted by seven members of the public, from sexual harassment and mobile phones in school to spelling and the juice she makes President Emmanuel Macron for breakfast.

Mandatory outfits were first introduced in France for secondary school students under Napoleon, according to historian Claude Lelievre.

Some state schools kept them on until as late as the 1960s, but the practice largely disappeared after the student-led protests of May 1968.

Today, uniforms are only worn in rare cases such as military academies or some private schools.

They are however more common in France’s overseas territories: a third of all state schools in Martinique, for example, require them.

The far-right Rassemblement National, led by Marine Le Pen, included a school uniform bill among seven laws it proposed on Thursday in the National Assembly.

Le Pen has defended a compulsory dress code as a way to “avoid the pressure” of “Islamists”. She also argues it would end “the contest to wear the most expensive, most luxurious, most fashionable clothes”.

Although the bill is expected to receive support from the right-wing Les Républicains, it is thought likely the Assembly will reject it.

The president’s centre-right block Renaissance is divided over the issue, and Education Minister Pap Ndiaye has repeatedly said he is against.

“I don’t want a law on the issue,” he said last week, adding that schools were already free to impose uniforms if they wanted.

The left is also staunchly opposed.

Hard-left La France Insoumise lawmaker Alexis Corbière said on Thursday the real problem was access to a good education, noting that many privileged families sent their children to private schools

“Wearing the same T-shirt and the same short skirt won’t solve the problem,” he said.

Green MP Sandrine Rousseau also argued that uniforms would not reduce inequality in education.

“You just need to massively invest in state schools, correctly pay the teachers,” she wrote on Twitter.

Macron says won’t apologise to Algeria for colonisation

President Emmanuel Macron has said he will not "ask forgiveness" from Algeria for French colonisation but hopes to continue working towards reconciliation with his counterpart Abdelmajid Tebboune.

Published: 12 January 2023 12:52 CET
“It’s not up to me to ask forgiveness, that’s not what this is about, that word would break all of our ties,” he said in an interview for Le Point magazine published late on Wednesday.

“The worst thing would be to decide: ‘we apologise and each go our own way’,” Macron said.

“Work on memory and history isn’t a settling of all accounts,” he added.

But in the interview, he also expressed hope that Tebboune “will be able to come to France in 2023”, to return Macron’s own trip to Algiers last year and continue their “unprecedented work of friendship”.

France’s 100-year colonisation of Algeria and the viciously fought 1954-62 war for independence have left deep scars on both sides, which Macron has by turns prodded and soothed over his political career.

In 2017, then-presidential candidate Macron dubbed the French occupation a “crime against humanity”. 

A report he commissioned from historian Benjamin Stora recommended in 2020 further moves to reconcile the two countries, while ruling out “repentance” and “apologies”.

Macron has also questioned whether Algeria existed as a nation before being colonised by France, drawing an angry response from Algiers.

“These moments of tension teach us,” Macron told the Algerian writer Kamel Daoud in the interview.

“You have to be able to reach out your hand again and engage, which President Tebboune and I have been able to do,” he added.

He backed a suggestion for Tebboune to visit the graves of Algerian 19th-century anti-colonial hero Abdelkader and his entourage, who are buried in Amboise in central France.

“That would make sense for the history of the Algerian people. For the French people, it would be an opportunity to understand realities that are often hidden,” Macron said.

Algeria and France maintain enduring ties through immigration, involvement in the independence conflict and post-war repatriations of French settlers, touching more than 10 million people living in France today.

