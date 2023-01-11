Public cost of Paris 2024 Olympics could rise to €3 billion

The president of France’s national audit office Pierre Moscovici estimated the cost to the public purse of the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games could be around €3 billion.
In December, the organising committee, which is running the games and is largely privately funded but is receiving some public money, increased its budget by 10 percent to €4.4 billion.
That is the same as Solideo, a part-publicly funded company, responsible for building facilities and infrastructure has estimated its work will ultimately cost. It is receiving €1.87 billion from the public purse.
Moscovici told the French Senate’s Culture, Education and Sport commission that his estimate of a final public bill of “around €3 billion” included government expenditure on the Games and on security, health and transport.
He said currently the total was €2.4 billion with €1.3 billion from the national government and €1.1 billion from local authorities.
“The Games often suffer budgetary drift which puts a strain on public trust,” Moscivici said as he presented a report on the Olympics. But, he added, for Paris “We have not seen any significant slippage.”
The Games begin on July 26 next year.
