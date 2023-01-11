Read news from:
Horsemeat traffickers get prison terms in French trial

A French court on Wednesday handed down sentences of up to two years in jail to 15 people accused of running a Europe wide horsemeat trading network involving products not cleared for human consumption.

Published: 11 January 2023 15:30 CET
Metal horse heads near Paris. (Photo by GERARD JULIEN / AFP)

The defendants, including French, Belgian and Dutch nationals, were accused of violating EU sanitary rules governing the horsemeat trade, and of forging official documents between 2010 and 2015.

That led prosecutors to file criminal charges of fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud, as well as misleading consumers and endangering their health.

The trial, which opened in the southern French city of Marseille in June, was the biggest horsemeat scandal since 2013, when millions of ready-to-eat meals were withdrawn from stores across Europe after they were found to contain horsemeat instead of only beef as indicated on the label.

Horsemeat is typically cheaper than beef and has long been part of diets across European countries, including France, but its popularity has waned in recent decades and its production is strictly regulated.

The main suspect, 58-year-old Belgian Jean-Marc Decker, was sentenced to two years in jail for supplying the network with horses whose meat was unfit for consumption. He was given an additional two-year suspended sentence as well as a €100,000 fine, and is banned from working in the horsemeat industry for five years.

The court found that Decker had overseen the slaughter of around 500 horses in southern France whose papers and veterinary records had been forged. 

“This case brought to light a structure that allowed the sale of a large number of horses that had been excluded from the food chain,” court president Celine Ballerini said.

Dutch trader Stijn De Visscher, considered to have played a similarly important role in the scam, was handed the same jail sentence but a lesser fine of €75,000.

Georges Gonzales, manager of the horsemeat wholesale company Equi’d Sud, was sentenced to a year in prison with a further three years suspended, a fine and a professional ban, for his “especially important role” in the slaughterhouse operation.

Twelve of the 18 defendants were given lesser sentences, and three were cleared of all charges.

The verdict comes only days after a separate horsemeat scandal went to trial, also in Marseille, in which 25 people are accused of butchering horses from the pharmaceutical industry and selling their meat even though it was unfit for human consumption.

The main defendant in that trial is a meat wholesaler, Patrick Rochette, but several others including vets, dealers and butchers also face charges over what investigators called “large-scale fraudulent practices”.

Police open fire after knife attack at Paris Gare du Nord

Police opened fire at Paris Gare du Nord station on Wednesday morning after a man injured six people with a knife. Police say they are not treating the attack as terrorism.

Published: 11 January 2023 08:36 CET
Updated: 11 January 2023 09:47 CET
The knife attack happened at around 6.45 on Wednesday morning, injuring several people before police opened fire and subdued the man.

French media reported that six victims were treated by emergency services on site, one person was seriously hurt, the other five had less severe injuries.

The attacker has been taken to hospital after sustaining chest injuries and is described as fighting for his life.

Police were treating the stabbings as a criminal act, not a terrorist attack, a source close to the case said, although the attacker’s motivation is not yet clear.

Interior minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted: “An individual injured several people this morning at the Gare du Nord. He was quickly neutralised. Thank you to the forces of order for their effective and courageous reaction.”

The police who intervened were off-duty officers in plain clothes who used their service weapons to stop the attack, he added.

The police officers “were returning from duty at police headquarters to take their train and go home, but they were armed”, Darmanin said.

Darminin also said that he would visit the scene with Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo. 

The railway station – a busy commuter hub – was cordoned off after the attack and main line and regional services in and out of the station were heavily disrupted.

“Traffic is disrupted at the departure and arrival of Paris Nord. The police have opened fire against a threatening person who would have injured customers in Gare du Nord,” reads the Twitter account of TER Hauts-de-France.

By midday services were again running normally and SNCF said that no services had been cancelled and the station “continues to operate normally”. 

