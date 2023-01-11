BREAKING: Police open fire after knife attack at Paris Gare du Nord

The knife attack happened at around 6.45 on Wednesday morning, injuring several people before police opened fire and subdued the man.

French media reported that six victims – including the attacker – were treated by emergency services on site. None of the victims are believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

The attacker has been taken to hospital after sustaining chest injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.

Police were treating the stabbings as a criminal act, not a terrorist attack, a source close to the case said.

Interior minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted: “An individual injured several people this morning at the Gare du Nord. He was quickly neutralised. Thank you to the forces of order for their effective and courageous reaction.”

Darminin also said that he would visit the scene with Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo.

The railway station – a busy commuter hub – has been cordoned off, and main line and regional services in and out of the station are heavily disrupted.

Intervention des forces de l'ordre à Paris Nord Le trafic est perturbé au départ et à l'arrivée de Paris Nord. La police aurait ouvert le feu contre une personne menaçante qui aurait blessé des clients en Gare du Nord. 1/2 — TER Hauts-de-France (@TERHDF) January 11, 2023

“Traffic is disrupted at the departure and arrival of Paris Nord. The police have opened fire against a threatening person who would have injured customers in Gare du Nord,” reads the Twitter account of TER Hauts-de-France.

The station, however, “continues to operate normally” despite the establishment of the security perimeter, according to the SNCF.

