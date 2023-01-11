Read news from:
BREAKING: Police open fire after knife attack at Paris Gare du Nord

Police opened fire at Paris Gare du Nord station on Wednesday morning after a man injured several people with a knife. Train services in and out of the station are severely disrupted.

Published: 11 January 2023 08:36 CET
Updated: 11 January 2023 09:47 CET
Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP

The knife attack happened at around 6.45 on Wednesday morning, injuring several people before police opened fire and subdued the man.

French media reported that six victims – including the attacker – were treated by emergency services on site. None of the victims are believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

The attacker has been taken to hospital after sustaining chest injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.

Police were treating the stabbings as a criminal act, not a terrorist attack, a source close to the case said.

Interior minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted: “An individual injured several people this morning at the Gare du Nord. He was quickly neutralised. Thank you to the forces of order for their effective and courageous reaction.”

Darminin also said that he would visit the scene with Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo. 

The railway station – a busy commuter hub – has been cordoned off, and main line and regional services in and out of the station are heavily disrupted.

“Traffic is disrupted at the departure and arrival of Paris Nord. The police have opened fire against a threatening person who would have injured customers in Gare du Nord,” reads the Twitter account of TER Hauts-de-France.

The station, however, “continues to operate normally” despite the establishment of the security perimeter, according to the SNCF.

More to follow

Butchers on trial in France over alleged horsemeat fraud

Twenty-five people go on trial in southern France on Monday accused of butchering horses from the pharmaceutical industry and selling their meat even though it was unfit for human consumption.

Published: 9 January 2023 11:00 CET
The main defendant on trial in the city of Marseille is a meat wholesaler, Patrick Rochette, but other people, including vets, dealers and butchers also face charges over what investigators called “large-scale fraudulent practices.”

The alleged scam saw fake documentation given to horses that had been previously used to produce serums by French pharmaceutical company Sanofi-Pasteur at a laboratory farm in southern France.

Even though their documentation identified them as horses “permanently barred from slaughter for human consumption”, they were given new paperwork and butchered in Narbonne in southern France, Verona in Italy and Barcelona in Spain.

Reader question: Do the French really eat frogs, snails and horses?

However, an expert tasked by investigators to establish the possible danger of eating their meat concluded that there was “no major toxicological risk” for consumers.

Due to their large blood and urine-producing capabilities, horses have long been used in the pharmaceutical industry to produce vaccines, serums and other therapeutic products.

Sanofi’s animals, former racing horses which investigators found had cysts and ganglions on their necks from repeated injections, had been destined for retirement after being released by the company.

Horsemeat is typically cheaper than beef and has long been part of diets across European countries, including France, but its popularity has waned in recent decades, and its production is strictly regulated.

The biggest horsemeat scandal erupted in 2013 when millions of ready-made meals were withdrawn from stores across Europe after they were found to contain horsemeat instead of only beef, as indicated on the label.

Meanwhile, verdicts are due Wednesday in the separate trial in Marseille of 18 people who are also accused of running a fraudulent horsemeat trading network.

French, Belgian and Dutch nationals have been on trial since June for violating EU sanitary rules governing the horsemeat trade, and with forging official documents between 2010 and 2015.

They are accused of duping the owners of ageing horses into believing that their animals would live out their days in the countryside when, in reality, they were taken straight to the slaughterhouse.

