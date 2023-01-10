Read news from:
POLITICS

The 30-year battle to reform France’s pension system

President Emmanuel Macron plans on Tuesday to defy threats of mass protests in launching yet another bid to reform France's debt-ridden pension system by forcing the French to work longer.

Published: 10 January 2023 08:38 CET
A screen displaying the logo of the retirement insurance and numbers in relation to the pension reform to be put forward by French government (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

In 2019, his attempt to replace dozens of separate regimes with a single points-based system and to push back the age for a full pension from 62 to 64 sparked the longest transport strike in decades.

AFP looks back at the 30-year battle by various French governments of the left and right to keep one of Europe’s most generous pension systems afloat in the face of an ageing population:

1993: first reform 

In 1993, the centre-right government of prime minister Edouard Balladur increases the number of years of work necessary for a full private sector pension from 37.5 to 40.

Balladur’s government also changes the way pensions are calculated, basing them on the worker’s 25 best-paid years instead of 10 previously.

There is little resistance to the plan, which skirts the more sensitive issue of public sector pensions.

1995: workers’ revolt  

In November 1995, France grinds to a halt over centre-right prime minister Alain Juppe’s attempts to reform public sector pensions.

Trade unions call a general strike over the changes, crippling train and metro services for three weeks. The public sides massively with the strikers, forcing the government into a climbdown. 

2003: mass protests 

Eight years later, more than a million people take to the streets when centre-right prime minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin unveils plans to make state employees work for 40 years for a full pension, like in the private sector, and to shift everyone progressively to 42 years.

Raffarin refuses to back down. After weeks of demonstrations and strikes the bill passes parliament.

2007: Sarkozy does deal

Right-wing president Nicolas Sarkozy also takes on public sector unions when he comes to power, vowing to scrap the more advantageous pension schemes enjoyed by public service workers.

Train drivers go on strike but eventually agree to work the same number of years as everyone else after winning a range of concessions on how their pensions are calculated. 

2010: from 60 to 62 years

Sarkozy runs into much greater opposition three years later when he moves to raise the legal retirement age from 60 to 62.

France’s oil refineries are blockaded during two months of rolling strikes and protests but the resistance peters out after parliament adopts the bill.

2014: 43 years of contributions

France’s Socialists also tackle the pensions deficit after president Francois Hollande comes to power, gradually increasing the number of years of contributions required for a full pension to 43.

CITIZENSHIP

United States set to reduce fee for renouncing American citizenship

Renouncing American citizenship could become less costly, after the US department of state announced that it intends to reduce the citizenship renunciation fee from the current eye-watering $2,350.

Published: 9 January 2023 16:52 CET
Rina Bitter, the Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs in the USA, wrote a declaration stating that “the Department intends to pursue rule-making to reduce the fee for processing CLN requests [renunciation of US citizenship] from the current amount of $2,350 to the previous fee of $450.”

Bitter also said that “the Department will consider any necessary changes to this fee, as appropriate, in future rule-making.” The Washington DC District Court was set to hear in-person oral arguments on January 9th.

The change has been particularly welcomed by ‘Accidental Americans’ – people born in the US who therefore have American citizenship but have little connection to the US during their adult lives – but applies to anyone who wants to renounce their US citizenship.

The usual reason for wanting to do this is the strict tax rules that continue to apply to Americans, even if they live outside the US for many years. 

The Accidental Americans group founder and president, Fabien Lehagre said: “By lowering the fee to $450, the US government is showing that the right of voluntary expatriation is not to be trifled with and deserves the utmost protection.”

Nevertheless – the change has not yet been put into practice, and the court case was still ongoing as of January 9th, a fact that Lehagre acknowledged, stating that “time will tell how the government will formulate and develop the new fee.”

However, even with lower fees, renouncing American citizenship remains a lengthy and complex process, that for most people will involve paying a lawyer or accountant.

The United States is unusual in that it imposes tax responsibilities based on both residence and citizenship – so even citizens who have lived abroad for many years and have no economic activity in the US have to file an annual tax declaration to the IRS.

There are also certain limitations on US citizens who live abroad such as the FATCA law that make it hard for them to open European bank accounts and limitations on certain types of financial products such as pensions in Europe.

“Renouncing US citizenship is not as simple as scheduling an appointment at a US embassy or consulate, paying the applicable fee, and declaring that one does not want to be American,” explained international tax law specialist Alexander Marino. “There are many details to consider, and careful planning is essential.”

READ MORE: How to renounce American citizenship in France – and why you might want to

Set in 2010 to $450 to pay for the processing renunciation requests, the amount was later increased to $2,350 due to the need for “close and detailed case-by-case review,” according to Bloomberg Tax.  

The Accidental Americans group is made up of European citizens who also have American citizenship – often without even knowing it.

