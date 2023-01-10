Read news from:
DRIVING

France’s speed camera cars: Where are they and how can you spot them?

The Local answers your questions about the private 'speed camera vehicles' in circulation across France, as well as where you are most likely to be flashed by them.

Published: 10 January 2023 12:38 CET
In addition to fixed cameras and gendarmes operating speed checks, there is another way that speeding drivers can be caught in France – the so-called ‘radar cars’. 

In 2015, the French government began gradually transferring the operation of speed camera cars from police to private companies, and in an interview with the Le Parisien, France’s new head of road safety, Florence Guillaume revealed that at the start of 2023 there were 381 mobile radar cars in circulation on French roads.

Who is operating this type of vehicle?

Of the 381 vehicles, 223 were, as of January 6th, being operated by private companies, and the remaining 158 cars were being driven by law enforcement. Those vehicles being driven by law enforcement will eventually entrusted to private companies.

Where are they being operated?

According to 20-minutes, 59 French départements have no speed camera vehicles – these départements are mostly in the south, centre-east and Paris area. 

As for France’s other 39 départements most operations take place in the north-west. In 2021, the vehicles captured over 400,000 cars speeding in the Manche and Îlle-et-Vilaine départements, compared with 8,000 in Haute-Marne.

The cars will eventually be operated across France.

As for the types of roads, 71 percent of tickets issued by the speed camera vehicles were for roads with a maximum speed of 70 km/h, and 26 percent were on roads going up to 90 km/h, with only a tiny proportion of tickets issued on autoroutes.  

How can I recognise the cars?

While some vehicles are operated by gendarmes and police and are therefore marked, many are run by private companies who operate unmarked cars. For this reason, it is not possible to say exactly which make or model drivers should expect to see.

If you are caught speeding by one of these vehicles, you likely will not see a flash. Instead, you will receive your fine in the mail. 

READ MORE: Driving in France: What are the offences that cost you penalty points on your French licence?

What is the goal of the speed camera cars?

Guillaume explained to Le Parisien that the intention is for the entire fleet of radar cars to eventually be “transformed into outsourced driving mode” to free up time for law enforcement officers so they can focus on other tasks, such as alcohol and drug testing drivers potentially under the influence.

Eventually, the vehicles will be able to “operate for six to even eight hours.” Currently, they operate for an average of an hour and a half. 

In theory, the cars are intended to be deployed on routes with high accident rates to help encourage an “overall reduction in speed,” Guillaume explained to Le Parisien.

How effective are they?

In 2021, the radar vehicles counted 538,000 speeding offences in the French départements where the vehicles are in operation.

The radar in these cars is intended to target drivers who are speeding well-above the limit. Thus, the technical margin is 10km/h, for speed limits below 100 km/h, and a margin of 10 percent for speed limits above 100km/h. In comparison, fixed speed cameras have a margin of five percent for such roads.

How do motorists feel about them?

The head of the League to Defend Drivers (Ligue de défense des conducteurs), Alexandra Legendre, denounced the road safety plans, telling Le Parisien that the safety policy would “essentially trap drivers who were going only one to two kilometres over the speed limit.” Legendre added that the vehicles will be an “additional stress factor for the French, who are, for the most part, far from being ‘mademen’ behind the wheel.”

Others, like the head of the “40 Millions d’Automobilistes” group, Pierre Chasseray, have decried the plans to outsource operations of these cars to private entities. “We should not put a road safety weapon in the hands of private companies whose drivers will have no way of stopping a driver acting recklessly on the road in front of them.”

READ MORE: France proposes getting rid of penalties for ‘minor’ speeding offences

However, some defend the use of the mobile cameras, like the president of The League against Road Violence, Jean-Yves Lamant, who expressed his support for the vehicles during an interview with Le Parisien.

“The number one factor in fatal [road] accidents is speeding, so we must do everything we can to fight this scourge,” Lamant said.

Lamant added that France has recommitted itself to halve the number of road deaths by 2030, and in his view this can only be achieved by “adopting a whole series of effective measures, including speed cameras.”

HUNTING

Alcohol limits, training days and an app: How France plans to make hunting safer

The French government has laid out a 14-point plan to make hunting safer after growing controversy over the number of hunting accidents, including fatalities. Here's what the plan involves.

Published: 9 January 2023 12:59 CET
Alcohol limits, training days and an app: How France plans to make hunting safer

With the stated goal of “zero hunting accidents,” France’s junior environment minister, Bérangère Couillard, on Monday unveiled the 14 measures the country plans to take in order to make hunting safer.

Over one million people go hunting every year, making it the sport with the third highest number of registered participants in France.

But it is becoming increasing controversial due to the number of accidents around la chasse (which usually means shooting) – including high profile cases in which passing hikers, dog-walkers, cyclists and even drivers have been shot by mistake by hunters.

READ ALSO ‘Like the wild west’ – life in rural France during the hunting season

During a press conference on Monday morning in Loiret, Couillard outlined the tenants of the 2023 Hunting Safety Plan. Here’s what it says;

No ban on Sunday hunting

Even though a ban on hunting on Sundays, public holidays and during school holidays had been called for by several associations and MPs, the National Federation of Hunters (FNC), was fiercely opposed to it. Members of the French government, including President Emmanuel Macron, had also spoken out in opposition to this measure.

Nevertheless, almost 80 percent of the French public favour a hunting ban on Sundays, polling firm IFOP found in December.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about France’s hunting season

In explanation for why the ban was not included, Couillard said that “nothing says that Sunday is the most accident-prone day.” She elaborated, adding that “Thursday is the most accident-prone day” in fact.

The junior environment minister added that during the period of 2000 and 2003, when hunting was banned on Wednesdays, there “were more accidents during this period.”

“We want to see better safety, seven days a week,” Couillon added.

Safety rules and training

The government will introduce mandatory training for all hunt ‘organisers.’ These training sessions will not be simply theoretical, but they will also have ‘hands-on’ portions.

“By the end of 2025, all hunt organisers (around 200,000 people) will have received training from the federations. The courses will be created alongside the French Biodiversity Office.

“They will remind hunters, in particular, of the safety rules and the challenges of communicating with local residents,” Couillard said.

All hunters, not simply the organisers, will have to undertake a training course every 10 years. 

The French government also offered plans to harmonise hunting safety rules throughout the country, starting with the 2023-2024 season. While these have not been decided upon yet, they may include standardising the wearing of fluorescent jackets or instituting a 30′ hunting angle (meaning not firing the weapon on the peripherals), for example.

The hunting plan will also allow for the better monitoring of weapon possession in France, as well as the national registry of persons banned from acquiring and holding weapons.

Alcohol restrictions

The government will also institute a fine – put in place in early 2023 – to punish any person caught hunting under the influence of alcohol. According to Franceinfo, it will be forbidden to hunt with an alcohol content of 0.5 grams per litre of blood. This equates to approximately two glasses of wine, depending on the individual. 

Also, the FNC (National Hunters’ Federation) has backed a new criminal offence of hunting under the influence, similar to that in force for drivers.

The app

The junior environment minister discussed plans to roll out a new tool: an app where hunters will have to report active hunts.

The aim is to “promote and centralise information on hunting locations and times” in a way that is “available on a digital platform” and open for all to access, explained Couillard.

The app is expected to be available in autumn – when the next hunting season opens – and it should allow all people in France to identify whether any hunts are going on near their homes. 

The Secretary of State’s aim is to achieve peaceful cohabitation with the introduction of an application identifying the areas hunted: “Declarations of hunts will be compulsory from September 2023.”

One of the main complaints of residents in rural France is that it is hard to find out where hunts are taking place, and therefore which areas to avoid when hiking, cycling or dog-walking. 

Hunting signs

By September 2025 (at the latest) France will standardise the usage of hunting signs throughout the country. Additionally, starting in September, communal hunting associations (ACA) will have to display ‘hunting days’ at the town hall, to better inform residents of the area. 

Hunters must already by law display signs when la chasse is underway, but application of this is patchy around the country.

Tougher penalties for hunting accidents

The hunting safety plan will also introduce stiffer penalties for accidents where hunters are found to be at fault.

“Depending on the seriousness of the offence, the government hopes to strengthen penalties like the withdrawing hunting licences or placing bans on renewing the licence,” Couillard said.

READ MORE: French hunter ‘sorry’ after killing Franco-British man he mistook for boar

Statistics show hunting accidents have been on the decline in France over the past 20 years, but are still common.

In 2021-2022 the French Office of Biodiversity counted 90 hunting accidents (physical injuries linked to the use of a hunting weapon), compared to 80 in the previous season. Of these accidents, eight were fatal – six of the people who died were hunters and the other two were passers-by unconnected to the hunt.

Over the weekend, an 84-year-old hunter in Corsica accidentally shot himself dead as he was stowing his gun in his car.

