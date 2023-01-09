Read news from:
CITIZENSHIP

United States set to reduce fee for renouncing American citizenship

Renouncing American citizenship could become less costly, after the US department of state announced that it intends to reduce the citizenship renunciation fee from the current eye-watering $2,350.

Published: 9 January 2023 16:52 CET
The Association des Americains Accidentels (AAA - Accidental Americans Association) demonstrate against certain aspects of US legislation of extraterritorial nature in Paris. (Photo by Zakaria ABDELKAFI / AFP)

Rina Bitter, the Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs in the USA, wrote a declaration stating that “the Department intends to pursue rule-making to reduce the fee for processing CLN requests [renunciation of US citizenship] from the current amount of $2,350 to the previous fee of $450.”

Bitter also said that “the Department will consider any necessary changes to this fee, as appropriate, in future rule-making.” The Supreme Court was set to hear in-person oral arguments on January 9th.

The change has been particularly welcomed by ‘Accidental Americans’ – people born in the US who therefore have American citizenship but have little connection to the US during their adult lives – but applies to anyone who wants to renounce their US citizenship.

The usual reason for wanting to do this is the strict tax rules that continue to apply to Americans, even if they live outside the US for many years. 

The Accidental Americans group founder and president, Fabien Lehagre said: “By lowering the fee to $450, the US government is showing that the right of voluntary expatriation is not to be trifled with and deserves the utmost protection.”

Nevertheless – the change has not yet been put into practice, and the court case was still ongoing as of January 9th, a fact that Lehagre acknowledged, stating that “time will tell how the government will formulate and develop the new fee.”

However, even with lower fees, renouncing American citizenship remains a lengthy and complex process, that for most people will involve paying a lawyer or accountant.

The United States is unusual in that it imposes tax responsibilities based on both residence and citizenship – so even citizens who have lived abroad for many years and have no economic activity in the US have to file an annual tax declaration to the IRS.

There are also certain limitations on US citizens who live abroad such as the FATCA law that make it hard for them to open European bank accounts and limitations on certain types of financial products such as pensions in Europe.

“Renouncing US citizenship is not as simple as scheduling an appointment at a US embassy or consulate, paying the applicable fee, and declaring that one does not want to be American,” explained international tax law specialist Alexander Marino. “There are many details to consider, and careful planning is essential.”

READ MORE: How to renounce American citizenship in France – and why you might want to

Set in 2010 to $450 to pay for the processing renunciation requests, the amount was later increased to $2,350 due to the need for “close and detailed case-by-case review,” according to Bloomberg Tax.  

The Accidental Americans group is made up of European citizens who also have American citizenship – often without even knowing it.

TAXES

Extra property taxes in south west France to fund new high-speed rail line

Households in the south west are facing an extra property tax in 2023, in order to fund the new high-speed rail line. Here are the details of the new tax and who will be affected by it.

Published: 9 January 2023 15:05 CET
Extra property taxes in south west France to fund new high-speed rail line

As part of France’s 2023 finance law, a new tax was introduced to help pay for the Grand Projet du Sud-Ouest or GPSO (the great south-west rail project) and in particular, the Bordeaux-Toulouse high-speed line. 

The tax will be levied on people living in a commune that is one hour by car from a station that will be served by the high-speed line once it is put into service – this covers 2,340 communes in Charente, Charente-Maritime, Dordogne, Gironde, Landes, Lot-et-Garonne and Pyrénées-Atlantique. 

You can see the localities in the region who will be subject to the new tax on the map below – or check your commune on the interactive map HERE.

Not all households will have to pay the tax, however. The following groups will be subjected to it:

  • Those who already pay taxe foncière on property in the designated area (ie property owners)
  • Those who already pay taxe foncière on a non-built property (meaning land) in the designated area
  • Those who already pay taxe d’habitation on a secondary residence (second home) in the designated area
  • Those who rent a furnished property that is not used as a primary residence in the designated area
  • Those who already pay the business property tax in the designated area (taxe foncière des entreprises)

In short, those who live full-time in the area in a rented property will not be concerned by the new tax, unless they also own businesses premises.

This new tax, known as the “special equipment tax” (SET), will come into force in 2023, and it is expected to bring a maximum of €29.5 million per year.

However, the exact amount of the new tax is not yet known. According to the regional newspaper La Depeche, the tax is estimated to represent an additional €4 and €8 per household or business each year. Yet, according to Ouest France, the amount will be an increase in pre-existing property taxes by 0.4 percent.

The construction on the Southwest LGV high-speed line will begin in 2024, with the goal of the Bordeaux-Toulouse line entering service by 2032.

The Great Southwestern Railway Project

The total cost for the “Great Southwestern Railway project” is estimated at €14.3 billion. Approximately 40 percent of the funding will be offered by the French government, while the European Union will contribute 20 percent (provided that the project connects with Spain). 

Local authorities in the southwest area will be responsible for the remaining 40 percent worth of funding.

The GPSO, in addition to creating a high speed line between Bordeaux and Toulouse, will also improve services from Bordeaux to Dax, as well as services along the west coast from Dax to Spain. It will also complete rail improvements to Bordeaux regional lines (to the south of the city), as well as work to begin implementing a metropolitan RER service in the north of Toulouse.

Once it is finished, it will cut the journey time from Toulouse to Paris to three hours. 

