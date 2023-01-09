Read news from:
WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE

On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

From the return of France's parliament and the unveiling of the government's pension reform plan to a large lottery prize for Friday the 13th and the world ice swimming championships - here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 9 January 2023 08:42 CET
On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week
Pedestrians walk past an advertisement indicating discounts in a shop, during the winter sales, in Rennes in 2021. (Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP)

Monday

Hunting Secretary of State for Biodiversity Bérangère Couillard will announce the government’s plans to make hunting safer. Early reports suggest that a ban on Sunday hunting is unlikely.

Rail travel –  SNCF relaunches its ‘carte familles nombreuses’, offering discounts on rail travel for families with three or more children aged under 18, in a digital format. The scheme has been operating since 1921, but was temporarily halted in December to allow for the creation of a new online application portal. You will be able to order your new cards here from January 9th.

Courts – One of France’s biggest recent health scandals will be back in the news as  – two years after being sentenced to a fine of €2.718 million for “aggravated deception” in the scandal linked to a weight loss drug, Servier laboratories appeal against the conviction.

Parliament – French legislators will come back to the office today after their Christmas break.

Tuesday

Pension reform – Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will unveil details of the planned pension reform – originally planned for December 15th. The plans are highly controversial and unions have already called for strikes and demonstrations. 

READ ALSO 5 minutes to understand . . . French pension reform

Hospital strike – the union FO has called for an ‘unlimited strike’ for hospital workers to protest at under-funding of the health service. Key workers in the health sector are barred from striking, so industrial action normally takes the form of demonstrations outside hospitals.

Wednesday

Bargain hunt – The strictly regulated winter sales kick off in stores across most of the country on Wednesday, and run for almost four weeks.

READ ALSO Everything you need to know about France’s 2023 winter sales

Thursday

World ice swimming championships – the world championships in the sport of ice swimming begin in the French Alpine resort of Samoëns, 500 swimmers from 42 countries are expected to take part. The contest lasts until Sunday. 

Friday

Could it be you? – Friday the 13th could be lucky for someone in France, with a minimum guaranteed Super Loto prize of €13 million up for grabs.

African Nations Championship – if you’re in a part of France that has a large Algerian or Moroccan population, expect some noisy bars over the next few days as the African Nations Championship gets underway. Host nation Algeria take on Libya on Friday at 8pm and Morocco play Sudan on Sunday at 5pm.

From end of the Christmas holidays to rail strikes and the delicious Galette des Rois cakes you'll get to enjoy on Friday, here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 2 January 2023 08:57 CET
On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

January 1st marks the day when a host of new laws come into place, plus changes to financial support for households dealing with rising prices.

What changes in January 2023 

Monday

Back to work – With New Year’s Eve and Day falling over a weekend, many people will be heading back into the office on Monday, as it is not a public holiday. However, the holidays are not yet over for France’s parliament. Lawmakers will reconvene next week.

Big day for travel – With families coming home the day before schools start up again and workers heading back into the office, the roads are expected to be busier than usual in France. The Paris region and much of eastern France will be “Orange” – indicating “heavy traffic conditions” according to the traffic watchdog Bison Futé. 

Strikes in the Bordeaux area – Rail transport in Bordeaux and the surrounding region is likely to be disrupted, as Monday marks the last day of a local transport strike. 

Doctors strikeMedecines généralistes (GPs or family doctors) take another week of strike action this week in their ongoing call for more investment in community healthcare. The strike runs from Monday to Sunday inclusive.

If you need non-urgent medical care during this time, here are your options.  

Tuesday

Back to school –  Schoolchildren across France will be returning to the classroom after Christmas break on Tuesday.

Strike action impacting the Eurostar – For those travelling to or from the United Kingdom on Tuesday, Eurostar has warned that travel may be disrupted on January 3rd, 4th, 6th, and 7th due to an RMT strike involving “Network Rail and 14 train companies in the UK.” Similar strike action before Christmas saw some services cancelled but most running as normal. You can find more information here.

Friday

Epiphany – This is not a public holiday in France (unlike neighbouring Spain where they go mad for the Three Kings), but the day is marked with a special cake – the Galette des rois – which has a lot of fun and complicated rituals for consumption.

READ ALSO Everything you need to know about Galette des rois

Sunday

Last day of the Lumières en Seine festival – If you missed Lyon’s light festival this winter, you can still make it to one in Paris. The Lumières en Seine is held in the Parc de Sainte-Cloud, in the Bois de Boulogne just to the west of the city, and it runs until January 8th. The park is decked out in beautiful light displays for a night-time wander. Tickets are €20.

