French Word of the Day: Viandard

You might want to be careful using this phrase to describe your friend who loves to grill.

Published: 9 January 2023 11:15 CET
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know viandard?

Because you should be aware of this word’s other meanings when simply trying to describe your friend who enjoys eating steak.

What does it mean?

Viandard roughly pronounced vee-ahn-darr – combines the root “viande” (meat) with the suffix “-ard” which typically connects the root word to a type of person. For example, “un montagnard” would be someone who likes and belongs in the mountains (les montagnes).

So it can be used to simply refer to someone who loves eating meat, as in the advert below for vegan bacon lardons in which the text translates as “There’s a Jewish person, a meat-lover, a Muslim and a vegan at the same table. And it’s not a joke”. 

But given the other meanings of this word, you might want to be careful how you use it.

It can also mean a hunter who only cares about accumulating as much game as possible and can be used as a pejorative way to describe a poacher or someone who does not respect animals or nature.

The term has also gained another meaning outside of hunting – more generally, a viandard is “unscrupulous” – a person who exploits others for their own gain. One English translation might “a vulture.”

Use it like this

Il déteste les légumes et vraiment tout ce qui est de couleur verte. Il ne supporte que la viande, c’est un vrai viandard. – He hates vegetables and really anything green in colour. He can only stomach meat, he is a real carnivore.

Le directeur général est un viandard. Il se fiche que ses employés gagnent moins que le SMIC tant que l’entreprise fait des bénéfices – The CEO is unscrupulous. He does not care that his workers make below the minimum wage as long as the company turns a profit.

French Word of the Day: Vœux

You can do this at a wedding and at the start of the New Year.

Published: 5 January 2023 10:59 CET
What does it mean?

Vœux – roughly pronounced vuh – is the plural form of the word vœu, and it is formally defined as a “vow or vows.” 

However, you are more likely to see it used to mean a “greeting” or “wish.” For example, if you buy a birthday card for someone, you might find a section for “vœux d’anniversaire” (birthday wishes). 

Simple greetings cards are called carte de vœux.

But there is one time of year when you will hear this term a lot – at the start of the New Year, when politicians and celebrities offer their meilleur vœux – best wishes and aspirations for the year – to the public. 

In English, it would be best translated as to send your “good wishes or greetings.”

Traditionally the president makes a speech to the French people at New Year, and this is known simply as Les vœux.

Some parts of the word’s traditional meaning can still be seen in its more common usage – as it is still intended to be a communication of deep wishes or promises. 

Originally, vœux had a religious connection – representing a promise that one would make to a higher power in hopes of gaining their favour. It can still be used to describe the religious duties taken on by monks, priests and nuns. 

Use it like this

Le maire a publié une vidéo de ses vœux de nouvel an cette année, au lieu de faire un discours. – The mayor shared a video of his New Year’s greetings this year, instead of giving a speech.

La partie du magasin dédiée aux cartes de vœux est ma préférée. J’aime la créativité. – The greetings card section of the store is my favourite part. I love the creativity.

