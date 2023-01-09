Read news from:
Champagne: Four founding myths of a global icon

A French region once better known for its wool than for its festive, bubbly drink, Joonas Rokka, Professor of Marketing at EM Lyon, dives into the history of champagne and the four myths that have surrounded the iconic beverage.

Published: 9 January 2023 11:21 CET
Champagne: Four founding myths of a global icon
What made a simple wine grown in a fairly mediocre wine-growing region one of the most prominent and enchanting icons in the world today? How did champagne, against all expectations, acquire such a prestige, becoming the ultimate sign of celebrations world-wide? No wedding, business deal, sporting event or art exhibition would be complete without it. Champagne’s success cannot be explained by its intriguing bubbles alone, so how did it become the ultimate symbol of celebration worldwide?

Looking for answers, I decided to examine the past 250 years of champagne marketing to discover what it can teach us about the ever-changing image of champagne and its place in consumer culture.

Champagne’s undying fame is, in fact, the product of four founding myths. These have shaped its identity and the images now associated with its consumption. The marvellous history demonstrates the power of collective myth-making in knitting and reknitting brands into the cultural fabric of society.

The origin myth

Initially, the Champagne region of France was better known for its wool than its wine. The most northern wine-growing region in France, it was not considered appropriate for producing high-quality wines. In fact, local wines were often given as a promotional gift to customers of the wool trade.

It was the Benedictine monks who began to improve the quality of wines from the Champagne region, selling them to fund their monasteries. Contrary to popular belief, however, the monks did not “invent” champagne. It wasn’t until much later that Pierre “Dom” Pérignon (1635–1713), head of a monastery in Reims, was integrated into the origin myth as part of a deliberate marketing strategy to highlight notions of heritage, authenticity and tradition associated with champagne, and secure its place in an increasingly competitive market.

So who invented champagne? No one, in fact, as the formation of bubbles is natural for all wines. It really began to flourish when wool producers, receiving more and more orders for champagne, saw an opportunity to leave the wool industry for what appeared to be a more promising and profitable business. But the myth of a magic elixir, invented by holy men, has endured.

The myth of opulence

The second myth that grew up around champagne is that of opulence. The fact that champagne is seen and marketed as a luxury product is the result of a happy coincidence, dating all the way back to the year 496.

Clovis, king of the Franks, was baptized into the Christian faith in Reims, the home of champagne. From that time on, tradition dictated that all French kings be crowned in Reims, and coronations were accompanied by sumptuous feasts, where the local wine, champagne, flowed freely. This tradition explains why champagne is known as a festive drink, sipped by those of privilege.

This image was cemented when, at the age of sixteen, Louis XIV, the most opulent monarch of all, first tasted champagne in the magnificent cathedral of Reims. The Sun King was the one would associate champagne with his other obsessions: fashion, prestige and luxury.

The industry caught another lucky break when Louis XV authorized the transport of champagne (and only champagne) in glass bottles rather than wooden barrels. This made all the difference for producers, because the wood let out the gas that gave champagne its bubbles, making it go flat.

This new law also contributed to the development of champagne’s carefully designed packaging, one of the first instances of modern marketing. Labels featured well-known figures such as Marie-Antoinette and Jeanne d’Arc, as well as victorious military officers, nobles, artists, and other celebrities. Vendors quickly understood the value of graphic design to increase their brands’ renown and arouse desire in their expanding and increasingly wealthy client base.

The national myth

In 1789, the French revolution and its guillotine severed the connection between champagne and monarchs and aristocrats. Yet the revolution brought on the third, and perhaps most powerful, myth-making cycle, directly associating champagne with the “soul” and character of the new French Republic.

Champagne had already gained enough renown to be seen as a national symbol, a worthy collective success. Champagne had become not only “the shining reflection of our nation”, according to the famous words of Voltaire, but also the “most glorious expression” of French civilization.

It was under the French Empire that champagne really came into its own. Napoleon used the wine to help him create a new bourgeois society that was both industrious and loyal.

Jean-Rémy Moët established Moët in the United States, attracting a new set of clients, including President George Washington himself. And when the Russian army routed Napoleon and reached the city of Reims, the enterprising Clicquot “Widow” opened her champagne cellars to the invaders in the hope of conquering the Russian market.

These strategies proved successful. Following the fall of the French Empire in 1814, the dawn of the industrial revolution was the start of a veritable golden age for champagne. As rail lines spread outward, champagne could be transported further, in greater quantities and to new markets. Innovative equipment enabled more efficient production and improved quality, both in terms of aesthetics and taste. It quickly became a symbol of France in the eyes of the world.

This period was also marked by an increase in the production of imitation champagne in other countries. The Champagne region’s signature sparkling wine was granted international recognition in the 1930s, protected by the appellation d’origine contrôlée (AOC) certification.

The myth of modernity

From the early 1900s, champagne advertising took on modern symbolism. During the Belle Époque, ads for champagne often featured modern marvels that dazzled the growing middle class – steamships, hot-air balloons, automobiles, planes and more.

It is no coincidence that champagne was served at the 1889 Paris Universal Exhibition, when the Eiffel Tower was unveiled to the world. It became ubiquitous at ship launches and on transatlantic voyages – including on the Titanic – and at the closing of business deals. It was the subject of the world’s first film advertisement, and became a symbol of modernity at a time when France was trying to forget the horrors of WWI and turn towards a promising new age.

When competition came from Italian prosecco and Spanish cava sparkling wines, advertising for champagne adapted, emphasizing its history and heritage, endowing it with unique prestige to distinguish it from its lesser rivals. At this time, Moët created the Dom Pérignon “myth” to promote his premium brand.

In contemporary times, James Bond, Audrey Hepburn and, more recently, Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z have been associated with the myths and history surrounding champagne. This is the ultimate proof of its continued relevance and iconic attraction in global markets. Through collective myth-making, champagne has not only managed to take advantage of favourable social and cultural trends, but also to navigate deep cultural contradictions and continue to sparkle in our collective imagination.

This article was written by Joonas Rokka, Professor of Marketing at EM Lyon and it was first published in The Conversation. It was translated from the French by Alice Heathwood for Fast for Word.

FILM

9 French Netflix series that aren’t Emily in Paris

Whether you hate the show with a passion or you have already binge-watched all of series 3, here are our picks of some French TV series apart from Emily in Paris.

Published: 22 December 2022 13:52 CET
Updated: 8 January 2023 14:39 CET
9 French Netflix series that aren't Emily in Paris

Look, we’re not getting involved in the Emily in Paris debate – if you love it, great. If you hate it, fine. And if you love to hate it we highly recommend this hilarious Twitter thread from UK-based French academic Arthur Asseraf.

But if you want to explore the world of French series further, we have some picks for shows that are both entertaining and will teach you something about France. 

Au service de la France (A very secret service)

This is a smart, funny and self-deprecating series set in the French intelligence services in the early 1960s.

New recruit André Merlaux must navigate the murky world of spies as the Cold War continues and France’s former colonies gain their independence – but all his colleagues really care about is their primes (bonuses), pots (workplace drinks) and getting their expenses claims tamponné (rubber stamped).

Drôle (Standing Up)

Foreign series about people living in Paris are often criticised for offering a romanticised view of the capital – and presenting a world where everyone is rich, white and lives in the central arrondissements.

If you want an antidote to that, try Drôle. It’s not grim and gritty, in fact as the title suggests it’s funny, but it’s just a little more realistic about the lives of young people in Paris, in this case a group who are trying to make it as stand-up comedians. 

Dix Pour Cent (Call My Agent)

The series follows the work, life and loves of agents at talent agency ASK. It’s a fast-paced comedy and each episode features a cameo from a French star of stage, screen or internet so it functions as a crash course on the rich and famous of France.

It’s genuinely hilarious and the stars who feature – big names all – are not afraid to laugh at themselves, so you will witness Monica Bellucci hitting on all the young men in Paris and Jean Dujardin going ‘full Day-Lewis’ before gnawing the head off a live rabbit.

Connasse

Starring Camille Cottin (Andrea in Call My Agent) this film follows the ‘bitch’ of the title as she goes to London and tried to fulfil her life ambition of marrying Britain’s Prince Harry (this was made before his marriage, naturally).

It’s slapstick humour in many places and doesn’t have much in the way of sophisticated social critique – it’s just fun and also flags up the frankly bizarre French obsession with British royals.

Lupin 

This became one of the most-watched Netflix series of 2020, a thoroughly deserved accolade for an extraordinary show, starring the always brilliant Omar Sy.

It’s a reworking of the classic literary character Arsène Lupin, the gentleman thief, and it bears some similarity in tone to the British series Sherlock – another modern reworking of a literary character.

It’s smart, fast-paced, sexy and fun and follows the adventures of Assane Diop as he scams his way through Paris society and looks to avenge those whose wronged his father.

Family Business 

After learning that cannabis is set to be legalised in France, a Jewish family in Paris set about turning their kosher butchers into a soon-to-be-legal marijuana shop.

Cleverly placed comedy lies around every corner with impromptu trips to Amsterdam, new police neighbours and countless family secrets that just can’t stay under wraps, and it’s also a great crash course in the super-fast street slang spoken by less well off Parisians.

Plan Coeur (The Hook-Up Plan)

This series starts in Bridget Jones territory – a heartbroken Elsa struggles to get over her ex-boyfriend so her best mates decide to hire an escort boy to play a new love interest and get her out of her funk – but ends up somewhere altogether more interesting.

Via a special episode set during lockdown that manages to be both hilarious and heartbreaking about a very strange time, the series takes in some big issues, from abortion to local politics, climate breakdown to the start-up economy, while never losing its fun, frothy tone.

8 rue de l’Humanité (Stuck Together)

Speaking of lockdown, if you’re ready for a film dealing with that strange time in March and April 2020, this comedy comes highly recommended.

It follows the inhabitants of an apartment block in Paris as they deal (or not) with the stay-at-home orders and attestations of the first lockdown. Bittersweet is hardly adequate to describe it.

Marseille

The first-ever French-language original produced by Netflix, Marseille tracks the city’s mayor of 20 years (played by Gérard Depardieu) as he locks horns with former student turned political rival.

It’s a highly melodramatic potboiler with sex, scandal, plotting and definitely no resemblance at all to certain well-known names on the French political scene. Despite the plot, there’s nothing too political or challenging about the series – a fun soap opera, Marseille is great to kill some time whilst picking up some French (mostly swearwords and sexual terms).

The above are all available on Netflix, but here’s a couple more that are slightly harder to find, but definitely worth the hunt.

Engrenages (Spiral)

If you’re looking for gritty then this is it – the series follows a group of cops working major crimes in Paris (and if you’re squeamish then maybe look away during the numerous morgue scenes).

As well as solving crimes, the series also follows the lives and complicated loves of the small group of police officers – lead by Capitaine Laure Berthaud – and the lawyers and judges that they work with. As well as being utterly compelling, the criminal and legal processes depicted are unusually accurate, so it’s a helpful intro to the French legal system.

It was made by French pay TV channel Canal Plus and has appeared on the BBC.

Le Bureau des légendes (The Bureau) 

This contemporary spy thriller is apparently based on real events and follows French agents from the Direction générale de la Sécurité extérieure (DGSE) as they unravel plots and battle threats to France.

It’s tense, tightly plotted and utterly compelling, leaving many bereft when it ended in 2020 after five series.

This is another Canal Plus series, that is now available on DVD box set as well. 

