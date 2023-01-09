Read news from:
Butchers on trial in France over alleged horsemeat fraud

Twenty-five people go on trial in southern France on Monday accused of butchering horses from the pharmaceutical industry and selling their meat even though it was unfit for human consumption.

Published: 9 January 2023 11:00 CET
The frontage of a horsemeat butcher. Photo by THOMAS COEX / AFP

The main defendant on trial in the city of Marseille is a meat wholesaler, Patrick Rochette, but other people, including vets, dealers and butchers also face charges over what investigators called “large-scale fraudulent practices.”

The alleged scam saw fake documentation given to horses that had been previously used to produce serums by French pharmaceutical company Sanofi-Pasteur at a laboratory farm in southern France.

Even though their documentation identified them as horses “permanently barred from slaughter for human consumption”, they were given new paperwork and butchered in Narbonne in southern France, Verona in Italy and Barcelona in Spain.

However, an expert tasked by investigators to establish the possible danger of eating their meat concluded that there was “no major toxicological risk” for consumers.

Due to their large blood and urine-producing capabilities, horses have long been used in the pharmaceutical industry to produce vaccines, serums and other therapeutic products.

Sanofi’s animals, former racing horses which investigators found had cysts and ganglions on their necks from repeated injections, had been destined for retirement after being released by the company.

Horsemeat is typically cheaper than beef and has long been part of diets across European countries, including France, but its popularity has waned in recent decades, and its production is strictly regulated.

The biggest horsemeat scandal erupted in 2013 when millions of ready-made meals were withdrawn from stores across Europe after they were found to contain horsemeat instead of only beef, as indicated on the label.

Meanwhile, verdicts are due Wednesday in the separate trial in Marseille of 18 people who are also accused of running a fraudulent horsemeat trading network.

French, Belgian and Dutch nationals have been on trial since June for violating EU sanitary rules governing the horsemeat trade, and with forging official documents between 2010 and 2015.

They are accused of duping the owners of ageing horses into believing that their animals would live out their days in the countryside when, in reality, they were taken straight to the slaughterhouse.

PROTESTS

Thousands march in Paris in memory of 2013 murder of Kurds

Thousands of demonstrators marched in central Paris on Saturday to pay tribute to three Kurdish activists murdered a decade ago.

Published: 7 January 2023 15:57 CET
The march, an annual event since the killings on January 9th, 2013, came two weeks after an eerily similar triple slaying on December 23rd at the Kurdish Cultural Centre in Paris — just a few minutes’ walk from the site of the earlier shootings.

The organisers said more than 25,000 people from all over Europe had joined the rally.

They carried banners with the pictures of the 2013 victims and slogans such as “The Turkish government has massacred three more Kurds” as they walked from the Gare du Nord station in the north of the capital towards Place de la Republique, a popular spot for demonstrations.

Demonstrators hold a banner depicting Leyla Saylemez (L), Sakine Cansiz (C) and Fidan Dogan (R) during a tribute march in the memory of the three Kurdish activists who were murdered in January 2013, in Paris, on January 7th, 2023. Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP

In 2013, Sakine Cansiz, 54, a founder of the PKK Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has waged a long insurgency against Turkey, was killed execution-style with shots to the head.

Two other women were killed in the same way: Fidan Dogan, 28 and Leyla Saylemez, 24 at the Kurdish Information Centre in Paris’ 10th district.

The PKK, which fights for increased autonomy for the Kurdish population, is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Turkey is a member of the NATO and considered as crucial for the protection of the military alliance’s southeastern flank.

A Turkish maintenance worker at Charles de Gaulle airport had been due to go on trial for the 2013 attack, but he died from a brain tumour shortly before his trial was due to start, in December 2016.

Kurdish activists in France, home to the second-biggest Kurdish community in the European Union after Germany, have always alleged that the Turkish secret service ordered the killings.

In May 2019, a French anti-terrorist judge was tasked with re-opening the investigation.

The victims’ families say the probe has been hampered by lack of access to secret documents that they say France was refusing to declassify.

“France has a debt of justice towards us,” Metin Cansiz, the brother of Sakine Cansiz, told AFP ahead of Saturday’s march.

His family, he said, had lost a loved one “sacrificed” on the altar of Franco-Turkish relations.

In last month’s attack, Abdurrahman Kizil, singer Mir Perwer and Emine Kara, leader of the Movement of Kurdish Women in France linked to the PKK, were shot dead by a man named as William Malet.

People stand behind a banner with portraits of Emine Kara (C), Abdurrahman Kizil (R) and Mir Perwer (L), the three Kurds killed in a December 2022 attack in Paris, as they try, despite police blockade, to attend the funeral of singer and political refugee Mir Perwer in the eastern Turkish city of Mus on January 5, 2023. Photo by ILYAS AKENGIN / AFP

French prosecutors say the suspect, a retired rail worker, had admitted to wanting to “murder migrants”, but several Kurds who spoke to AFP said they suspected a “terror” act orchestrated by the Turkish state.

The murders sparked a major demonstration by Kurds in Paris on December 24th.

