Holidays, snow, and new recycling rules: 6 essential articles for life in France
There’s good and bad news about holidays in France this year, as well as changing travel rules, views on Charles de Gaulle airport, and exactly what’s in a name in our rundown of The Local’s must-read articles
Published: 8 January 2023 08:20 CET
6 things that are surprisingly cheap in France (and 5 that are shockingly expensive)
When visiting or moving to France, foreigners are often surprised by the cost of certain products - here's a look at what is expensive in France and what is comparatively cheap - and the reasons why prices fluctuate so much.
Published: 5 January 2023 17:39 CET
