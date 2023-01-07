Read news from:
Austria
Inside France: Wedding rules, winter woes in the Alps and working until 65

From the woes of French ski resorts to wedding rules and the sheer horror of working until you're 65, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 7 January 2023 09:54 CET
Inside France: Wedding rules, winter woes in the Alps and working until 65
Photo by JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK / AFP

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Disappearing snow

The unseasonably warm weather in France is good news for energy supplies, with the risk of planned power cuts now ‘increasingly unlikely’ according to the government spokesman.

But it’s wreaking havoc at the country’s ski resorts, almost half of which are currently closed because of a lack of snow.

This is of course a long-term problem linked to the climate crisis, and means that many of the businesses in the Alps, Pyrenees and Jura mountains that have previously relied on the ski industry are being forced to change their business model.

Not wishing to make light of the obviously very serious situation that is climate change – but the diversification of the tourist experience is good news for non-skiers like me – an Alps trip now offers dozens of different activities from snowshoeing and hiking to the terrifying-but-fun summer luge and the more relaxed spa experience. 

Picture of the week

The snow problem is now so acute that local authorities in the Alps have a team dedicated to taking down the rusting and abandoned chair lifts in the lower-altitude areas where ski resorts have closed for good.

Workers dismantle the site of a ski lift in Saint Firmin after the resort closed because of a lack of reliable snow. Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP

Rugby dreams

This week’s Talking France is a special episode looking ahead to the year in France – travel rule changes, politics, pension reform, (possible) riots etc.

Plus the things we’re most looking forward to in 2023 – mine is obviously the Rugby World Cup, held in 9 cities across France in September and October. Allez les bleus!

You can listen to the Podcast HERE or in the player below.

Getting hitched

Over Christmas I made myself quite unpopular during a family viewing of Escape to the Chateau by pointing out that being legally married in France if you don’t have residency or citizenship is actually very difficult.

Yes, OK maybe I should have just relaxed and watched the show – but instead I started researching this article about your options for getting married in a romantic French chateau. The secret is, that for most people it’s basically just a party in the chateau, and the legal bit comes later. 

Cartoon of the week

As French President Emmanuel Macron vows to push ahead with pension reform and unions vow to fight him every step of the way, we can expect social unrest in 2023.

But the other thing we can expect is a lot of jokes and satire based around the proposal that French people stay in work until they are 65 (quelle horreur) – here’s Libération’s cartoonist Coco kicking things off with Macron’s New Year wish to the nation “And good health above all . . . until the age of 65”.

INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Strike anger, wine jokes and French insouciance

From festive traditions and 'bromance' photos to the best politics-themed wine jokes, via growing anger over strikes, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 24 December 2022 08:34 CET
Inside France: Strike anger, wine jokes and French insouciance

Striking point

There’s an unusual level of anger in France this week over rail strikes called for the Christmas weekend that have left 200,000 people without transport.

While it’s obviously never convenient if your train is cancelled, in general French people are fairly phlegmatic about strikes, accepting them as part of the social contract that also gives generous benefits and strong protections for employees (strikes are often referred to as mouvements sociaux – social movements). 

But there’s also a tradition that strikers often (not always) declare a trève – truce – over Christmas to allow people to travel to see families. This strike has deliberately targeted the Christmas weekend and that, coupled with the lack of official union status, has led to condemnation and even calls for the government to intervene and force rail staff back to work. 

Picture of the week

And if you want a perfect example of French insouciance in the face of strikes, demos, riots and other social unrest it has to be this picture, which I stumbled across this week while searching for ‘general French street scene’.

It was shot by Agence France Presse photographer Sebastien Salom-Gomis in Nantes last summer. 

Photo by Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS / AFP

Wine of the week

I’m not a sommelier and have no idea if this is nice or not, but the best topical wine joke of the week is definitely this one. The wine is labelled ‘Le 49.3’ after the article of the French constitution that allows governments to push legislation through parliament without a majority with the suggestion that it ‘passes with everything’.

https://twitter.com/SergeRonchon/status/1604465150106685440

Seasons greetings

And of course, a very happy Christmas to all readers! Hopefully everyone enjoys their dinner, I’m firmly of the belief that one of the best things about being an immigrant is that you get to choose the best festive treats of your two countries (hello, oyster platters) and ditch the rubbish ones (goodbye, Christmas pudding).

But although I’m not quite old enough to qualify for one yet, my favourite thing about Christmas in France is the hampers of luxury food and drink that mayors distribute to their older constituents. Seasonal solidarité in action.  

We’re talking about French Christmas traditions on the podcast this week, as well as the latest from parliament, why France has 12 time zones, France’s richest man and the best digestifs. We’re also having a look at why those photos of president Emmanuel Macron and Kylian Mbappé are not quite what they seem.

