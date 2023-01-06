Read news from:
Winter sport events in France cancelled over ‘lack of snow’

Several winter sport events in France have been cancelled, postponed or moved because abnormally warm temperatures have stripped mountain slopes of snow, organisers said.

Published: 6 January 2023 08:40 CET
Snow cannons in operation at a ski resort in the Pyrenees. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

Milder weather and rain since mid-December have melted the little snow already on France’s ski slopes, forcing many resorts to close in regions that depend on their income.

Only those at the highest altitudes in the French Alps have managed to keep most ski runs open.

In the Alps, the Tignes resort has been forced to cancel the Andros Trophy, a car and motorbike race on ice at 1,550 metres altitude, on January 13 and 14.

“The warm weather of recent weeks and the weather forecast for the coming days, with no cold spell or fresh snow predicted for next week, are not favourable to preparing the track”, organisers said.

In Contamines, further north along the Swiss border, the Telemark World Cup due to be held this month has been postponed to February.

In Chatillon-de-Michaille, a dog sled race called the Retordica due to be held this weekend has been cancelled due to a “lack of snow”, the French federation of dog sledding has said.

In Megeve, organisers of another dog sledding competition – the Grande Odyssee VVF – said they would still hold the 13-day event, set to start on Saturday, but would have to move the route several kilometres (miles) away to a higher altitude.

In late December, the last stage of the French cross-country skiing championship had to be relocated from Meaudre to the snowier Arvieux, more than 200 kilometres away by car.

In the Pyrenees too, a lack of snow cover has thwarted winter plans. The Font-Romeu Freestyle Skiing World Cup, originally planned for January 12 to 14, has been postponed.

In the Peyragudes resort in southwestern France on Thursday, cannons spewed artificial snowflakes onto small white patches on a vast brown slope.

The World Meterological Organization on Thursday reported record-breaking heat in several European countries on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

In the eastern French city of Besancon, temperatures hit an all-time New Year’s Day high of 18.6 degrees Celsius, 1.8C above the previous record, which dated back to January 1918, the UN body said.

The problem is not limited to France.

The Alpine skiing World Cup season has been heavily hit by cancellations with events in the Italian, Austrian and Swiss Alps all wiped out because of unsuitable weather.

The women’s World Cup slalom in Zagreb was cancelled on Thursday because of “high temperatures and wind”.

Wednesday’s race in the Croatian capital, as well as a men’s World Cup race in another low-altitude resort at Garmisch, in the Bavarian Alps, were skied on deteriorating pistes, amid snowless mountains.

The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has said the frequency of cold spells and frost days is expected to decrease with global warming.

Man-made climate change also means low-altitude ski resorts will increasingly have to rely on expensive snowmaking to survive, it has warned.

TRAVEL NEWS

What can I do if I’ve booked a French skiing holiday and there’s no snow?

Nearly half of France's ski resorts are currently closed because of a lack of snow following an unseasonably warm New Year - so what should you do if you have a skiing holiday booked? And will travel insurance cover no snow?

Published: 3 January 2023 16:23 CET
Resorts in the Alps, Pyrenees and Jura have been forced to close over the past week as unseasonably warm temperatures melted the snow.

Historically, people who want to ensure good snow have been advised to book in the coldest months of January and February, with the February school holidays a peak time for ski resorts and school ski trips.

So does this advice still hold up as the planet warms and the Alps see less and less snow?

Trends

There’s no doubt that the long-term trend is towards many snow-free Alpine areas – over the past century the average temperature in the Alps has risen by 2C, almost double the global temperature rise.

Rising temperatures mean melting glaciers, a rising snow level (meaning, snow falls only at higher altitudes) and a shorter ski season.

In the long term, National Geographic predicts a 50 percent reduction in snow in the Alps by 2100.

In addition to closures because of a lack of snow, rising temperatures also mean a higher risk of avalanches, so even resorts that do have snow see more temporary closures due to avalanche risk.

Short term

But what about the rest of the 2023 season?

French weather forecaster Météo France predicts that temperatures will fall again by the middle of January, and ski resorts are pinning their hopes on more snow which will allow them to reopen and take advantage of the February bookings. 

The European long-range forecast suggests that spring will be warmer than normal, so the ski season is likely to end early.

Altitude

As temperatures rise so does the snow level, and so the altitude of the resort becomes increasingly important.

With the current average winter temperatures snowfall becomes erratic at below 2,000 metres and of the resorts that have closed their doors permanently, almost all are below 1,500 metres. Since 1951 a total of 169 resorts have closed for good, according to a study by the University of Grenoble – half of them because of a lack of snow.

Some of France’s biggest resorts including Val Thorens, Tignes and Val d’Isere stand above 2,000 metres altitude and therefore have fewer problems with snowfall (for now).

Alternatives

Back in the 1980s, some of the lower-altitude French resorts began using artificial snow machines in order to boost the snow coverage.

The resort of Montclar was one of the areas that invested big money in ‘snow guns’ that kick in automatically to boost snow coverage on the pistes. However it is increasingly becoming too warm for the snow machines to operate, while there are rising concerns about the environmental impact of the extremely energy-heavy machines.

Instead, faced with an increasingly unreliable snowfall, many French ski resorts are diversifying and offering alternative activities for days when skiing is not possible – from snowshoeing, luge and paragliding to spas and shopping.

In some areas, ski lifts have been opened to hikers and many resorts are promoting the year-round joys of Alps and their attractions for hikers, cyclists and extreme sports fans.

Local authorities in the Alps are running an ‘Obsolete Installations’ campaign in which workers dismantle ski lifts that have been left to rust in the closed-down lower-altitude resorts. Twenty old ski lifts have been dismantled since 2001.

Insurance

But if you had your heart set on skiing, can you get your money back if you cancel?

As ever, it’s all in the small print of your travel insurance policy but in most cases the answer is no.

Some specialist travel insurance policies have ‘piste closure coverage’ that kicks in if the piste in your resort is closed for any reason – too little snow, avalanche risk, etc. However this is a small daily payment (usually between €10 and €50 a day) that is intended to cover the cost of travelling to a neighbouring resort to ski or snowboard.

Some policies will also refund specific things like the cost of ski passes or ski lessons if slopes are closed.

However virtually no policies cover the cost of cancelling that holiday altogether – including flights or accommodation – due to a lack of snow.  

Since the pandemic, some tourism operators – especially small businesses like chalet hire – still offer free cancellation or postponement, so check the details of your booking.

