FARMING

Judges drop probe into French Antilles pesticide scandal

Paris judges have dropped a criminal investigation into the use of a pesticide which sent cancer rates soaring in the French Antilles, saying too much time had passed to secure convictions.

Published: 6 January 2023 12:34 CET
People demonstrate in Martinique, in 2021 against the threat of prescription in the judiciary file of the chlordecone, an insecticide accused of having poisoned the French west indies island. (Photo by Lionel CHAMOISEAU / AFP)

In a rare five-page explanation of their ruling, seen by AFP late Thursday, the investigators acknowledged that the chlordecone pesticide had caused a “health scandal” and inflicted long-term harm on the islands and their people.

But, as 30 years have passed, they said it was impossible to gather the evidence to prosecute anyone involved.

Almost 90 percent of people in Martinique and Guadeloupe, French territories in the Caribbean, have been contaminated with chlordecone, a December report by France’s ANSES health agency found.

Used to protect crops against weevils, the pesticide was banned in the rest of France in 1990 but allowed on the islands’ banana plantations until 1993.

The chemical has been linked to prostate cancer — the rate of which in Martinique and Guadeloupe is among the highest in the world — as well as stomach and pancreatic cancer.

Since the first criminal complaints by Antilleans over chlordecone in 2006, residents and elected officials have feared that statutes of limitations or other legal constraints would prevent anyone being held accountable.

Harry Durimel, mayor of Pointe-a-Pitre in Guadeloupe and a lawyer representing chlordecone victims, said on Friday that he would appeal the decision, taking it to European courts if needed.

“A state with the rule of law cannot say there is no grounds for prosecution faced with such a grave injustice,” he told AFP. 

The president of Martinique’s governing body, Serge Letchimy, said in a statement that he would organise a meeting of elected officials on Friday.

The judges said their investigation had established “antisocial behaviour by some economic actors” as well as “imprudence, negligence and ignorance” by authorities.

Before 1993, “economic productivity took precedence over health and environmental concerns,” they added.

But they could not prove that those involved knew the full risks, based on scientific information available at the time.

Nevertheless, they encouraged plaintiffs to use the links shown between the pesticide and its harms in their ruling to turn to “other authorities” for redress.

Prostate cancer caused by chlordecone has been recognised in the Antilles as a work-related illness since December 2021, opening the possibility of compensation for agricultural labourers.

Protests over the pesticide scandal have been mounting in Martinique again since prosecutors’ November recommendation to drop the criminal case.

In February 2021, thousands of people marched through the island’s capital Fort-de-France to protest against the case running into the statute of limitations.

TECHNOLOGY

France fines Apple €8m over trackers on users’ phones

France's data regulator said on Wednesday that it had fined Apple eight million euros for breaching privacy laws on its App Store.

Published: 5 January 2023 08:57 CET
The CNIL said the US tech giant had installed trackers on the devices of French users without directly asking their consent, allowing it to place targeted ads within the App Store.

Apple said in a statement that it was “disappointed” with the decision and would appeal.

“Apple Search Ads goes further than any other digital advertising platform we are aware of by providing users with a clear choice as to whether or not they would like personalised ads,” it said.

Apple has touted itself as a champion of privacy and in 2021 allowed users to easily block apps from collecting personal data.

The move helped put a severe dent in the business models of its rivals, particularly Facebook owner Meta, which relies on collecting personal data to power its advertising algorithms.

Apple’s competitors have long accused it of hypocrisy, claiming it wants to keep and exploit the data for itself.

The CNIL is one of Europe’s most active regulators and has repeatedly fined US tech giants for breaches of data privacy.

The complaint against Apple was filed in March 2021 by a group of French app developers, and a CNIL investigation found that users were opting in to the data collection by default.

Similar cases have also been opened in Germany and Poland.

However, the French fine was relatively low as CNIL accepted that Apple had quickly changed its system when told of the breaches.

As the issue fell under domestic French law rather than European law, the punishment was limited to the damage inflicted in France.

The fine was the latest against US tech giants by European regulators increasingly vigilant on privacy, requiring tough protections on personal data that the companies often roll out well beyond the Continent.

Also on Wednesday, social media giant Meta was slapped with fines totalling €390 million by Irish regulators for breaching EU personal data laws on Facebook and Instagram.

