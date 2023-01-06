Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

French national rail service to begin phasing out paper tickets

France's national rail line announced on Friday that it would begin gradually phasing out paper ticket-punching machines, which have been a part of train travel in France for decades, as more customers opt for e-tickets.

Published: 6 January 2023 14:29 CET
French national rail service to begin phasing out paper tickets
A passengers punches a ticket at Gare de Lyon train station in Paris (Photo by Jacques DEMARTHON / AFP)

It is the end of an era for these yellow machines that been a part of rail travel for people in France for decades. As more travellers opt for digital tickets, France’s national rail service, SNCF, said they would be retiring thousands of ticketing machines –  which have been used for decades to punch holes in paper tickets – this year.

SNCF told BFMTV on Friday that they planned to decommission at least 3,000 of these devices in 2023, as the vast majority of customers now use digital tickets.

“More than 99 percent of TGV and Intercité train tickets are now digital. On the TER (regional train services), only four percent of tickets still need to be stamped,” the SNCF representative told BFMTV.

With less people using the ageing ticketing machines, the rail service said that they have come to present a “significant maintenance burden” each year.

The rail service said that phasing out the ticket machines would improve and simplify the customer experience, offering a “smoother journey and an end to stamping errors.”

How will the transition work?

As a result, SNCF will gradually take the kiosks out of service – this year, 725 machines servicing TGV and Intercity trains will be decommissioned, in addition to 2,468 machines for TER trains. France’s national rail service will also slowly stop providing the card-stock paper tickets that would have needed to be punched by the ticket machines.

Customers should keep in mind that this will affect specifically the tickets that would have needed to be punched to board the train – passengers who prefer to print their digital tickets will still be able to do so. 

And for the few customers who still use the paper tickets, who do not have access to e-tickets, these passengers will still be able to continue doing so. Though, they will have to present their ticket to the conductor for validation when entering the train.

“If the customer does not present himself to the conductor, they will be reminded to do so when the conductor comes through to check tickets in the train cars,” the SNCF representative told BFMTV.

SNCF also said they would be placing informative fliers on the kiosks starting in January to inform customers of the change, in order to help avoid any misunderstanding or surprise. 

A relic from a previous age

The kiosks, once orange in the 1980s, were replaced by yellow electronic models in the 2000s. Before boarding their train, passengers had to insert their paper ticket, stamp and show it to the conductor.

Originally, tickets were often valid for a two-month period, so passengers needed to get them punched to show that they did not take several trips using the same ticket. 

The current generation of train tickets are (mostly) valid for one specific date and time of travel, so the need to stamp them in order to prove they have not been used several times has become obsolete. 

As France pushes forward in its “ecological transition,” the country has made significant efforts to put more processes online. SNCF is also not the only train service to move toward electronic ticketing – the Paris metro system began phasing out carnets in October.

More stations have stopped selling the carnets – or packs of 10 paper tickets – and  offered at a reduced price wanted the pack of 10 tickets known as “carnets” to be gone by the first quarter of this year. The head of Ile-de-France Mobilites told AFP that he expected the carnets would be “completely gone” sometime in 2023.

While the carnets are being phased out, the Paris metro still accepts and sells paper tickets.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

BORDEAUX

Bordeaux plans to install cable cars as part of city public transport system

The southern French city of Bordeaux could soon be getting an unusual addition to its public transport system - cable cars.

Published: 5 January 2023 15:27 CET
Bordeaux plans to install cable cars as part of city public transport system

Local authorities in Bordeaux are currently running a public consultation on installing a cable car over the Garonne river, which bisects the city, in order to link up the tram systems on either side of the river.

The télécabines (cable cars) are planned to run on a 2km route from the suburb of Lormont on the east bank of the river to Baclan on the west bank, within the city boundary. The journey over the river will take seven minutes in glass ‘cabins’ suspended from a cable.

However there are some alternative routes up for consultation, including one that goes from the city’s futurist wine museum the Cité du vin

The purpose of the cable car is: “To open up areas that are not sufficiently served, particularly those on the right bank, which have long been left out”, according to local authorities.

Lormont mayor Jean Touzeau said the cable cars “will be a very fast means of daily transportation for inhabitants, an attractive emblem for tourists and an architectural pride for all those who will visit it”.

The proposed budget is €53m to €73m, depending on the route chosen, and the public consultation lasts until February 13th – share you views here.

The French cities of Brest and Toulouse already have cable cars as part of their public transport system, as well Grenoble in eastern France, while there are plans to install a cable car in the Paris suburbs. 

SHOW COMMENTS