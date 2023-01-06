Read news from:
ENVIRONMENT

France tightens ad rules to take aim at ‘greenwashing’

New advertising rules in France will make it more difficult for firms to claim that their products and services are "carbon neutral", as experts push for stronger international regulation to tackle company greenwashing.

Published: 6 January 2023 09:03 CET
France tightens ad rules to take aim at 'greenwashing'
(Photo by Ida Guldbaek Arentsen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP)

The measures, which came into force on January 1, come after United Nations experts issued a raft of new guidelines aimed at drawing a “red line” around bogus net zero claims.

The French government has said the goal is to provide transparent information for the public, to “progressively strengthen the commitments of advertisers” and to combat “greenwashing”.

The new rules mean that if a product is advertised as having net zero emissions, then the company will need to provide annual details of all the carbon pollution associated with that product’s entire life cycle, from production to disposal or recycling.

It must explain how greenhouse gas emissions will be avoided as a priority, then reduced and finally “offset”.

Advertising or packaging bearing the claim of carbon neutrality must also include a link to a website detailing the climate plan.

But observers warn that companies still have too much room to make misleading environmental statements in their advertising.

“This type of claim should simply be banned,” said Anne Bringault of the Climate Action Network (CAN).

The new recommendations from UN experts, published in November at the COP27 talks in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh, say firms cannot claim to be net-zero if they invest in new fossil fuels, cause deforestation or offset emissions with carbon credits instead of reducing them. 

UN chief Antonio Guterres has called for net-zero pledges to be updated within a year to meet the criteria.

In November, French climate activists from the association Notre Affaire A Tous said they had filed complaints with advertising regulators in several European countries over claims that the football World Cup in Qatar would be carbon neutral.

Also last year, Britain’s Advertising Standards Authority hit out at HSBC for adverts promoting its green initiatives that failed to highlight the bank’s contributions to greenhouse gas emissions and banned further use of the posters.

Britain’s financial watchdog has also proposed toughening regulations of environmental claims, including of investment product sustainability labels and restrictions on terms such as “green”, “sustainable” and “ESG” (environmental, social, and governance).

ENVIRONMENT

Winter sport events in France cancelled over ‘lack of snow’

Several winter sport events in France have been cancelled, postponed or moved because abnormally warm temperatures have stripped mountain slopes of snow, organisers said.

Published: 6 January 2023 08:40 CET
Winter sport events in France cancelled over 'lack of snow'

Milder weather and rain since mid-December have melted the little snow already on France’s ski slopes, forcing many resorts to close in regions that depend on their income.

Only those at the highest altitudes in the French Alps have managed to keep most ski runs open.

In the Alps, the Tignes resort has been forced to cancel the Andros Trophy, a car and motorbike race on ice at 1,550 metres altitude, on January 13 and 14.

“The warm weather of recent weeks and the weather forecast for the coming days, with no cold spell or fresh snow predicted for next week, are not favourable to preparing the track”, organisers said.

In Contamines, further north along the Swiss border, the Telemark World Cup due to be held this month has been postponed to February.

In Chatillon-de-Michaille, a dog sled race called the Retordica due to be held this weekend has been cancelled due to a “lack of snow”, the French federation of dog sledding has said.

In Megeve, organisers of another dog sledding competition – the Grande Odyssee VVF – said they would still hold the 13-day event, set to start on Saturday, but would have to move the route several kilometres (miles) away to a higher altitude.

In late December, the last stage of the French cross-country skiing championship had to be relocated from Meaudre to the snowier Arvieux, more than 200 kilometres away by car.

In the Pyrenees too, a lack of snow cover has thwarted winter plans. The Font-Romeu Freestyle Skiing World Cup, originally planned for January 12 to 14, has been postponed.

In the Peyragudes resort in southwestern France on Thursday, cannons spewed artificial snowflakes onto small white patches on a vast brown slope.

The World Meterological Organization on Thursday reported record-breaking heat in several European countries on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

In the eastern French city of Besancon, temperatures hit an all-time New Year’s Day high of 18.6 degrees Celsius, 1.8C above the previous record, which dated back to January 1918, the UN body said.

The problem is not limited to France.

The Alpine skiing World Cup season has been heavily hit by cancellations with events in the Italian, Austrian and Swiss Alps all wiped out because of unsuitable weather.

The women’s World Cup slalom in Zagreb was cancelled on Thursday because of “high temperatures and wind”.

Wednesday’s race in the Croatian capital, as well as a men’s World Cup race in another low-altitude resort at Garmisch, in the Bavarian Alps, were skied on deteriorating pistes, amid snowless mountains.

The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has said the frequency of cold spells and frost days is expected to decrease with global warming.

Man-made climate change also means low-altitude ski resorts will increasingly have to rely on expensive snowmaking to survive, it has warned.

