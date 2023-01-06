Read news from:
Animal rights activists blast Paris’ Moulin Rouge over snake act

Animal rights activists have launched a campaign against Paris institution the Moulin Rouge, complaining that the storied cabaret is immersing non-aquatic snakes in water on stage.

Published: 6 January 2023 16:15 CET
The Moulin Rouge logo during the celebration of the 130th anniversary of the French oldest cabaret, in Paris. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)

The daily show at the Moulin Rouge includes a sequence with a dancer playing with large pythons in a pool of water.

“The snakes have no business being there,” said Amandine Sanvisens, co-founder of the PAZ animal rights group, which has launched a petition against the act.

“Throughout the scene, the snake is trying to keep its head out of the water. This isn’t the right environment for reptiles,” added Sanvisens, who demonstrated outside the Moulin Rouge in late December.

The cabaret founded in 1889 told the Parisien newspaper last month: “We have never mistreated and will never mistreat animals.” It claimed it used “a species of aquatic python, equally at home in the water as on land” in the show.

But Alice Georges, a keeper at exotic pet shop Ferme Tropicale de Paris, said she had spotted reticulated pythons and Indian pythons in videos of the act posted online. 

“These aren’t aquatic snakes. What they’re being forced to endure is horrible,” she said.

Paris city hall told AFP the show does not fall under its jurisdiction.

Meanwhile the Moulin Rouge appears to sit in a loophole in a 2021 law that forbids using wild animals in nightclubs or on TV from this year and bans owning them from 2028.

Hailed by President Emmanuel Macron’s camp at the time as an animal rights coup, the law has both sparked a backlash from circus owners and been criticised by animal rights groups for not going far enough on issues like hunting, industrial farming or bull-fighting.

“The law hasn’t managed to cover every case and will have to be improved,” said Loic Dombreval, an MP who co-wrote the original text.

“We’re waiting to see what comes next, whether or not a criminal complaint will be filed,” a Moulin Rouge spokeswoman told AFP.

Marseille recruits ferrets to deal with its rat problem

Officials in France’s second city, Marseille, are turning to ferrets to control the city’s rat infestation.

Published: 31 October 2022 16:22 CET
Rats are a major problem in Marseille – estimates put the Mediterranean city’s rat population at somewhere between 1.2 million and 1.6 million, or about one-and-a-half to two times its human population.

(Although that’s nothing compared to Paris, which is believed to have around 6 million rats – roughly double the human population.)

According to regional newspaper La Provence, Marseille authorities are consulting a ferret breeder from the Gers as a complimentary and chemical-free friendly trial alongside more routinely used pest control options. 

“We carry out many outdoor rat control operations, but it is complex because the use of boxes installed in parks and gardens, for example, is very much regulated by European directives,” one official told the paper.

Ferrets are used to flush out rats in a controlled area, and drive them into nets, where they are captured, and euthanized. The operation is repeated 48 hours later.

The breeder working with Marseille authorities believes that his ferrets, working in groups of two or three at a time, can help trap “at least 100 rats per week”.

The technique has already been used to control rat numbers in Toulouse, Vincennes and Limoges. They have also been used to control pests in some prisons.

In Marseille, about fifteen “particularly infested” sites have already been listed for the trial, which is due to begin in November, “especially near schools”, according to La Provence. 

