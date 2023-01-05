Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CULTURE

Paris museum numbers recover but still hit by pandemic

With Asian visitors still largely absent, major Paris museums struggled to regain pre-pandemic numbers in 2022, despite a huge recovery from the previous year, official figures showed on Thursday.

Published: 5 January 2023 17:52 CET
Paris museum numbers recover but still hit by pandemic
A woman views a painting at the Louvre museum in Paris (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP)

The Louvre, the world’s most visited museum, welcomed 7.8 million people last year — a 170-percent increase on 2021, but still down 19 percent on 2019.

Louvre president Laurence des Cars said the numbers were “a great encouragement” — especially given that 60 percent were seeing the museum for the first time and 45 percent were below 25-years-old.

Almost a fifth came from the United States, and visitors from western Europe were also up, despite continued travel restrictions in the first part of the year.

But the continued absence of Chinese tourists (who made up eight percent of Louvre entries in 2019) was keenly felt.

The palace of Versailles, where roughly three-quarters of visitors are foreign, was down 16 percent on pre-pandemic levels.

The second half of the year saw stronger figures across the city thanks to blockbuster shows such as an Edvard Munch retrospective, which pulled in a record 600,000 people for the Orsay Museum, even if its overall numbers were down 10 percent on 2019.

Some sites, including the Mont-Saint-Michel Abbey and the Arc de Triomphe, managed to return to roughly pre-pandemic levels, according to authorities.

The Pompidou Museum of contemporary art even saw a slight increase on 2019 for its permanent collections (from 1.4 to 1.5 million), thanks largely to local art-lovers flocking back. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CULTURE

‘French Oscars’ bars those investigated for sex crimes

The Cesar Awards, France's version of the Oscars, said Monday that anyone being investigated for allegations of sexual misconduct would be barred from its ceremony next month.

Published: 2 January 2023 18:22 CET
'French Oscars' bars those investigated for sex crimes

There were fears of protests at the event on February 25 over the latest #MeToo furore involving newcomer Sofiane Bennacer, who is being investigated by police on two allegations of rape and one of violence against a partner.

Bennacer, 25, who denies any wrongdoing, had been seen as an awards frontrunner for his part in “Les Amandiers” (titled “Forever Young” abroad) about a sexually promiscuous group of drama students in the 1980s.

It also follows protests at the 2020 ceremony when Roman Polanski, convicted of raping a child in the 1970s, won best director — which triggered a major reorganisation of the Cesar Academy.

In a statement, the Academy said anyone facing a potential prison sentence for “violence, notably of (a) sexual or sexist nature” would be excluded from the coming ceremony.

“It has been decided not to highlight people who may have been put in question by the judiciary for acts of violence,” it said, adding that the step was being taken “out of respect for the victims”, even if they were only “presumed” victims.

Bennacer was dropped from the longlist of possible nominees in November after fresh allegations surfaced in the media.

The director of “Les Amandiers”, Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi (also said to be Bennacer’s girlfriend), denounced “a media lynching”.

She admitted on Instagram that the film’s producers were aware of allegations against Bennacer during the casting, “but I told them these rumours would not stop me and I couldn’t envision making the film without him.”

Her famous sister, singer and former French First Lady Carla Bruni, said the actor’s treatment undermined the presumption of innocence, “one of the foundations of our democracy”.

The Cesar Academy said it was still debating whether people with sexual misconduct allegations and convictions should be banned entirely from future nominations and awards, with a decision due in the coming weeks.

SHOW COMMENTS