New movie turns spotlight on France’s forgotten colonial troops

"They made us join up to wage war," said Ndiogou Dieye, 103, casting his memory back more than eight decades to when he and other young Senegalese donned uniforms to fight for distant France. "We didn't know where we were going."

Published: 5 January 2023 11:16 CET
Omar Sy (C-L), producer and actor, and Mathieu Vadepied (C-R), director of the film Tirailleurs speak during a press conference (Photo by SEYLLOU / AFP)

The wizened old soldier is one of the last survivors of France’s colonial-era African infantry — a force that fought in two world wars and colonial conflicts in North Africa and Indo-China.

After years of neglect, the troops are the subject of a blockbuster movie, “Tirailleurs,” opening in France and Senegal this week, that stars Omar Sy — best known internationally for the Netflix crime series “Lupin”.

Sy plays a Senegalese father who voluntarily enlists in the French army in World War I to keep an eye on his son, who has been forced into uniform. Both are pitched into the horrors of the Western Front.

The “tirailleurs” — loosely translatable as “skirmishers” — were born in Senegal in 1857, to forge a corps of lightly armed, mobile troops who would harass the enemy ahead of an advancing main force.

After World War I broke out, France recruited across its West African colonies to transform the tirailleurs into a force designed to hammer the Germans on the Western Front.

They took part in several key battles, notably holding the line at a crucial moment in Verdun in 1916, arguably the most important battle in the four-year-long conflict.

Toll 

Some 30,000 of the 134,000 tirailleurs who fought in WWI were killed, according to the specialist French magazine Historia.

Survivors were often crippled or scarred by trauma, yet their tale was often relegated to footnotes, and their names never featured on local war memorials in France — the daily reminder to French people of the cost of the conflict.

High-sounding plans to provide hospitals and pensions were downgraded or sapped by bureaucracy, and tirailleurs sometimes suffered second-class treatment compared with their French counterparts.

In World War II, tens of thousands of tirailleurs fought in sub-Saharan and North Africa and took part in the 1944 landings in southern France.

Dieye said he was recruited in May 1940 in his home town of Thies, about 70 kilometres from Dakar, and joined the Seventh Regiment of tirailleurs.

After basic training near Dakar, his unit was shipped out to Madagascar but had to turn around because of a submarine threat.

It then headed to the French Congo and then to Gabon, where it liberated the capital Libreville from the collaborationist Vichy government “after a few shots,” he said.

The regiment was sent to the Middle East to prepare for operations in Europe, but by then, Berlin had fallen.

Dieye returned to Senegal in 1945 as a sergeant, and in the post-colonial period joined the police, retiring in 1972 at the age of 52.

Today, he lives in a house in Thies surrounded by photos and memorabilia from his years of service.

Anger

Slow-moving but sharp-eyed, he is bitter towards France, accusing it of
“dishonesty”.

In December 1944, French troops at a barracks near Dakar opened fire on mutinous tirailleurs demanding back pay for years spent in prisoner-of-war camps.

The official toll of 35 dead is disputed, and the common grave where the soldiers were buried has never been found. The episode remains murky and bitterly remembered in Senegal despite an attempt by former French president Francois Hollande to shed light for reconciliation.

“You send someone to war, he claims his money and you punish him” by killing him, said Dieye, a tone of disgust in his voice.

He reserves his greatest anger for France’s failure to pay his military pension, equivalent to €750 annually, for the past two years.

“France hasn’t kept its promise,” he said.  “I depend on the Good Lord and my children to survive. I get nothing as a former tirailleur. Zilch from France.”

A source at the Veterans’ Affairs Office at Senegal’s armed forces ministry said that after military pensioners reach the age of 100, France usually requires documented proof that they are still alive.

Historian Mamadou Kone said he believed only 10 or so tirailleurs from World War II were still alive in Senegal. The last tirailleur from World War I, Abdoulaye Ndiaye, died in 1998 at the age of 104.

At home, tirailleurs were long “ostracized, considered armed enforcers of French imperialism. Their image was stained,” said Kone.

Things changed in 2004, when then president Aboulaye Wade named December 1 as an annual day to commemorate the tirailleurs, enshrining their achievements “in two world wars which freed the world from Nazism and fascism,” he said.

80 years since daring ‘cockleshell’ raid on Nazi ships in France

France marks next week the 80th anniversary of a daring World War II raid by British Royal Marines, who slipped past German patrols up the Gironde estuary to mine crucial supply ships.

Published: 2 December 2022 17:04 CET
Dubbed “The Cockleshell Heroes” in a 1950s book and film after their tiny canvas-and-plywood boats, the 10-man infiltration team set off on “Operation Frankton” on December 7, 1942.

Faces blackened against detection, they slipped from a submarine near the entrance to the estuary for a 100-kilometre moonlight paddle trek that would take several nights to complete, resting on the banks by day.

Their mission was to sink ships moored in the port of Bordeaux that had been running arms and raw materials between German and its ally Japan.

That objective complete, the commandos would then have to make their own way another 160 kilometres overland to a meeting with resistance fighters, who would smuggle them into Vichy France.

Historian Robert Lyman dubbed the attack “Operation Suicide” in a 2012 book.

Although young — the men under the command of Major Herbert Hasler were mostly in their early 20s — the unit scored a resounding success, blasting five ships in the early hours of December 12.

But only Hasler himself and his boat mate William Sparks made it home alive four months later, after fleeing on foot, by bicycle and on trains to Gibraltar.

Six members of the team died before even they even reached the target. Two men, George Sheard and David Moffat, drowned off the French coast, with Sheard’s body never found.

Swells capsized the boat of Samuel Wallace and Robert Ewart, who were captured and shot by the Germans — as were John MacKinnon and James Conway, taken after their boat was holed near Bordeaux.

After the attack, French informants gave up Alfred Laver and William Mills to the occupiers as they were trying to make their way home. Their names are on a war memorial in the village of Montlieu-La-Garde.

Around 20 plaques around the region recall the commando raid, says Erik Poisneau, president of the Frankton Souvenir (Frankton Memory) association.

The attack was “a physical and nautical feat” pitting the marines against the natural forces of Europe’s largest estuary, Poisneau says.

Although “the Germans were everywhere”, it had been “unthinkable” for them that the Allies would even attempt such a raid, he adds.

For historian Sebastien Albertelli, the mission had a “psychological, propaganda dimension” for the British. It showed that London could “strike at the heart of the enemy forces” at a time when the tide of the war had yet to clearly turn.

After placing their mines and scuttling their kayaks downstream, the exfiltration became “just as extraordinary as the mission itself,” says Christophe Soulard, author of “Frankton: the Unbelievable Odyssey”.

Navigating with map and compass with a few francs in their pockets, Hasler and Sparks crossed the river Charente. But while some locals welcomed them, others were hostile.

One farmer who put them up, Clodomir Pasqueraud, asked them to have the words “the chicken is tasty” broadcast on the BBC when they return — code to let those who had helped them know they had made it back safely.

In one village, three people including a 16-year-old boy were sent to the concentration camps for helping the British commandos.

“They never came back,” says Monique Babin, an expert on the operation who has become an associate member of Britain’s Special Boat Service Association.

A restaurateur who put them up asked for another poultry-based BBC message — “the two chickens have arrived” — and both were transmitted in April 1943 after Hasler and Sparks were helped to Gibraltar by the “Marie-Claire” resistance network.

Neither man had fired a shot during the whole operation.

Known as “Blondie” for the colour of his bushy moustache, Hasler became a well-known sport sailor, launching and competing in the first solo transatlantic race.

Having joined up to avenge his brother’s death in combat, Sparks became a trolleybus driver after the war, but fell on hard times and had to sell his medals at auction.

