TECHNOLOGY

France fines Apple €8m over trackers on users’ phones

France's data regulator said on Wednesday that it had fined Apple eight million euros for breaching privacy laws on its App Store.

Published: 5 January 2023 08:57 CET
France fines Apple €8m over trackers on users' phones
Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP

The CNIL said the US tech giant had installed trackers on the devices of French users without directly asking their consent, allowing it to place targeted ads within the App Store.

Apple said in a statement that it was “disappointed” with the decision and would appeal.

“Apple Search Ads goes further than any other digital advertising platform we are aware of by providing users with a clear choice as to whether or not they would like personalised ads,” it said.

Apple has touted itself as a champion of privacy and in 2021 allowed users to easily block apps from collecting personal data.

The move helped put a severe dent in the business models of its rivals, particularly Facebook owner Meta, which relies on collecting personal data to power its advertising algorithms.

Apple’s competitors have long accused it of hypocrisy, claiming it wants to keep and exploit the data for itself.

The CNIL is one of Europe’s most active regulators and has repeatedly fined US tech giants for breaches of data privacy.

The complaint against Apple was filed in March 2021 by a group of French app developers, and a CNIL investigation found that users were opting in to the data collection by default.

Similar cases have also been opened in Germany and Poland.

However, the French fine was relatively low as CNIL accepted that Apple had quickly changed its system when told of the breaches.

As the issue fell under domestic French law rather than European law, the punishment was limited to the damage inflicted in France.

The fine was the latest against US tech giants by European regulators increasingly vigilant on privacy, requiring tough protections on personal data that the companies often roll out well beyond the Continent.

Also on Wednesday, social media giant Meta was slapped with fines totalling €390 million by Irish regulators for breaching EU personal data laws on Facebook and Instagram.

CRIME

France investigating ex-archbishop over ‘sexual assault’

French authorities last month opened a preliminary inquiry into allegations that the former archbishop of Paris had committed "sexual assault on a vulnerable person", prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Published: 4 January 2023 10:07 CET
France investigating ex-archbishop over 'sexual assault'

The probe was opened based on a report filed by the diocese of Paris, they said.

Michel Aupetit offered to resign in late 2021 following media reports of an intimate relationship with a woman in 2012 before he took on the post, allegations he has categorically denied. Pope Francis accepted the resignation.

French broadcaster BFMTV reported that the relationship was with a vulnerable person under judicial protection.

A source close to the case told AFP the probe was looking into “email exchanges” between Aupetit and the woman, whose consent would have to be confirmed in view of her mental health.

In a statement on Tuesday evening the diocese confirmed it had filed the report, and said it was “not in a position to verify whether the facts in question are proven or whether they constitute an offence”.

The clergyman’s lawyer Jean Reinhart refused to comment.

“We have absolutely no knowledge of a complaint, so we cannot comment on the subject,” he said.

A diocese spokeswoman in 2021 said Aupetit “had ambiguous behaviour with a person he was very close to”, adding that it was “not a loving relationship”, nor sexual.

But she said the offer to step down was “not a confession of guilt”.

Aupetit was archbishop during the April 2019 fire that ravaged the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, regularly appearing on television to express anguish over the disaster and rally funds for the rebuilding effort.

Catholic priests are bound to celibacy under church doctrine and are meant to practise sexual abstinence.

The French church is still reeling from the publication in October 2021 of a devastating report by an independent commission, which estimated that Catholic clergy had abused 216,000 children since 1950.

The pope has had to deal with an avalanche of allegations of sexual abuse by priests since being elected in 2013.

French prosecutors are also investigating Jean-Pierre Ricard, a retired bishop made a cardinal by pope Benedict XVI in 2006, after he confessed publicly to “reprehensible” acts with a 14-year-old girl in the 1980s.

He was one of 11 former or serving French bishops accused of sexual violence in a shock announcement by the French Catholic Church in November.

