PROTESTS

‘Yellow vest’ leaders call for resurgence to protest French pension reform

Four years after the start of the start of one of France's most powerful protest movements, the 'yellow vests' (Gilet Jaunes) have announced plans to mobilise on Saturday, to protest rising inflation and the government's plans to push forward pension reform.

Published: 4 January 2023 11:17 CET
A protester, wearing a yellow vest, waves a French flag at the start of a rally in October 2022. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

The group also told BFMTV that it would be protesting the government’s repeated usage of “Article 49.3” which in their view cut short democratic, parliamentary debate in order to pass the 2023 budget.

The Yellow Vests will be primarily mobilising in the Paris area, but organisers have not “excluded other rallies” across the country, according to BFMTV.

Turnout

The ‘yellow vest’ movement is a far cry from its heyday when tens of thousands of people took to the streets all over France to protest. 

Small ‘yellow vest’ protests continued throughout 2020 and 2021 – sometimes merging with anti-vaccine passport protests and Covid conspiracy theory groups – but even in Paris they could muster at best a couple of hundred people.

Leaders say they have noted a higher than usual response for the event on January 7th. One Yellow Vest organiser told BFMTV that the call has received “a lot of momentum and response in the media and on social networks.”

Nevertheless, reporting by BFMTV showed that only a few hundred people reported that they planned to definitely “participate” in the movement on Saturday on Facebook events. One such page called “Tous à Paris le 7 Janvier” only counted 336 internet users who confirmed plans to participate.

According to reporting by Ouest France, “chances of large-scale mobilisation” on Saturday is low, citing analysis by Stéphane Sirot, a historian specialising in social movements. 

Sirot said that the Yellow Vest’s last mobilisation in Paris – which marked four years of the movement – only gathered a few hundred demonstrators. 

“There have been resurgences of the movement but they have never managed to rekindle the flame of 2018.”

Pension reform

The rallies are scheduled just a few days ahead of the President Emmanuel Macron’s government unveiling its controversial pension reform plans. Unions across the country have promised to mobilise against pension reform, primarily the president’s goal of raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 or 65.

In a survey carried out by Public Senat in mid-December, approximately 67 percent of French people do not support plans to gradually raise the retirement age to 65, with most stating that this project is “not a good reform.”

At the start of the Yellow Vest movement, the group protested for over 60 weeks consecutively, initially protesting the unpopular fuel tax meant to help finance the country’s green energy transition, and ultimately calling attention to rising cost of living, inequality, and a sense that city elites had forgotten non-urban France. 

However, the movement began to lose momentum in Autumn 2019, though there have been some “waves of mobilisation” coinciding with the introduction of the Covid-19 health pass, Magali Della Sudda, a researcher at Sciences-Po in Bordeaux, told France 24.

Della Sudda said in April that the movement could “gain traction again” particularly “if Macron puts his pension reform back on the table.”

Locations

The routes for Saturday’s protest are not yet finalised with the Paris police préfecture, but according to BFMTV, the group hopes to rally at 11am at place de Breteuil in Paris 7th arrondisement, with the goal of marching toward either Denfert-Rochereau or place d’Italie later in the afternoon. 

PARIS

Paris suburb renamed ‘to symbolise gender equality’

One of Paris' northern suburbs has temporarily changed its name in order, says the mayor, to draw attention to issues of gender equality

Published: 4 January 2023 10:06 CET
In 2023, the trendy Paris suburb of Pantin hopes to show its commitment to gender equality, and the first step it took was to add the letter “E” to its name.

The commune – part of the capital’s inner suburbs to the north which is rapidly becoming a trendy destination for young Parisians – will thus no longer be Pantin (pronounced “pan-tahn”). Instead, in a subtle grammatical change, it will become Pantine (“pan-teen”) – the feminine version.

The city’s mayor, Bertrand Kern, took to social media to share a video wishing his constituents a happy new year and announcing that his resolution for 2023 would be to commit to gender equality.  

In the video, the mayor said that this year, he hoped the city would “fight against violence against women.”

“We will add an “E” to the name of the city to challenge people. We want to bring awareness to the need for equality between women and men, which is not yet perfect even though there have been improvements in recent years,” he said.

The mayor pointed out that women are still “paid less than men”, “kept out of certain jobs” and that their place in the public space “is not always well accepted by men.”

Now – when one clicks on the municipality’s website welcome page, an animation adds an “E” onto the Pantin. In a statement on the website, the municipality explained while the the temporary name change, which will only be in place for the year 2023, “may seem trivial, but the little “e” catches the eye, raises questions, and challenges people.”

But despite the social media video and the change to the webpage, when one enters the locality, the welcome signs will not change, and official letters from the town hall will still reference “Pantin” instead of “Pantine.”

The main concrete change will be the addition of an “E” to the giant letters forming the name “Pantin” along the Ourcq Canal.

If the municipality wanted to officially change its name, it would need to go through an involved bureaucratic process – starting with establishing a file with the Ministry for Territorial Collectivities which would then be examined by French mapping experts.

The city’s name change has not been met with across-the-board support. Some social media users have called it “parody” and others have said it was “unnecessary.” 

Some elected officials for the Paris region have also questioned the mayor’s decision. In a tweet on Tuesday, Geoffrey Carvalhinho, an representative from the municipality for the centre-right Les Republicains party and regional councilor for Île-de-France, denounced the fact that the decision had “not been voted on in the city council.”

The representative attached the name-change, saying that  he “[finds] it scandalous because gender equality and the fight against violence against women deserve better than a communication stunt!”

Later that evening, Bertrand Kern defended his decision in an interview with BFMTV

“Sometimes it is necessary to go beyond concrete things, and we must use symbols and question things,” Kern said on Tuesday night.

